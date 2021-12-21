The Public Pulse: Thank you; Border responses; Support local newspapers

Frances Mendenhall, Omaha

Library money

Do not demolish the downtown library! Taxpayers paid for it. Do not charge taxpayers to pay for another. Use the money for our deteriorating roads.

Tom Allen, Omaha

Serving the public

Last week, I was stopped by a policeman in Omaha for the first time in about 50 years. The experience was surprisingly comforting. This policeman couldn’t have been more pleasant.

I left the scene with mixed emotions, trying to compare what I had just experienced with what one often hears as to how unprofessional the police behave under these circumstances.

I’m fully convinced that it isn’t the police that are acting unprofessional, but the stopped motorist. If the driver would respond to the matter, understanding that you really don’t have control over what people do to you, but you do have full control over how you respond, then you will indeed fine how these police really behave.