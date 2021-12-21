The Public Pulse: Thank you; Border responses; Support local newspapers

Thank you
I would like to thank the gentleman in the blue car who stopped, picked up, and helped my husband, who had fallen on our driveway, on Nov. 14. We appreciate his kindness!
Nita Frost, Omaha
Border deployment
I am shocked the Omaha World-Herald would waste so much time and money questioning the deployment of Nebraska State Troopers to Texas to secure the border (Dec. 10). Your staff should spend an equal amount of time questioning why President Biden’s government is not securing the border as that is one component that the federal government is responsible for. The United States’ taxpayers should be forced to pay the State of Nebraska for the deployment of state troopers to the southern border.
Jimmy Walton, Pierce, Neb.
Border security
Once again, the World-Herald prints an article criticizing the Nebraska State Patrol and Gov. Ricketts (Dec. 10). However, the reason for the border states asking for help is not mentioned. The federal government is responsible for security at the border and is unable or unwilling to provide help when needed.
Thomas W. Turner, Fairbury, Neb.
No to Alden
If Lee Enterprises should lose control of its holdings (which include the World-Herald) to New York based, Alden Global Capital, it would be a disaster for Nebraska and western Iowa.
Alden, known to some as a vulture fund, sells off assets in companies they own and uses the funds to buy assets more likely to yield short-term profits. They make huge cuts in newspaper staffs, raise the subscription prices, and essentially drive newspapers into the ground.
We depend on the World-Herald to keep us informed about health care, trash pickup, police, and many other city matters. We also need our paper to provide us with the information needed to elect good people and hold them accountable.
My favorite example is the World-Herald’s coverage of climate change. Nancy Gaarder has repeatedly made the connections between local weather extremes and climate change. Her stories get on the front page with headlines that highlight the importance of climate change. I use these stories when I contact our congressional delegation advocating for carbon pricing.
Lee Enterprises has fought off Alden’s attempts so far. I hope Alden just gives up and goes away. I hope the Justice Department initiates an antitrust action. But if they don’t, it’s up to Lee to keep fighting them off, and may their efforts succeed.
Frances Mendenhall, Omaha
Library money
Do not demolish the downtown library! Taxpayers paid for it. Do not charge taxpayers to pay for another. Use the money for our deteriorating roads.
Tom Allen, Omaha
Serving the public
Last week, I was stopped by a policeman in Omaha for the first time in about 50 years. The experience was surprisingly comforting. This policeman couldn’t have been more pleasant.
I left the scene with mixed emotions, trying to compare what I had just experienced with what one often hears as to how unprofessional the police behave under these circumstances.
I’m fully convinced that it isn’t the police that are acting unprofessional, but the stopped motorist. If the driver would respond to the matter, understanding that you really don’t have control over what people do to you, but you do have full control over how you respond, then you will indeed fine how these police really behave.
Yes, I know there are a few bad police officers, and I can only hope and pray that I’m not confronted with one of those, but for now I’m betting with the odds, that the police are basically good and serving the best interest of the public.
Joel Sebek, Omaha
On Trump
In a letter to the Public Pulse (Dec. 10), Chris Lewis was absolutely correct in stating that Trump is a despicable human being. However, when he said that Trump (You know, the Jan. 6 insurrectionist, twice-impeached president) was also a good president who wanted nothing less than the best for the American people, I would sure like to know what he was thinking.
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Debate, don’t eliminate
Ray Bradbury’s seminal work “Fahrenheit 451” is a dystopian look into the future where books are burned. Despite being a work of fiction, it’s frightening to imagine a world without books, which illuminate ideas, promote discourse, and foster learning. All good things; building blocks for a just society. So it’s disheartening to learn that Gov. Pete Ricketts and two of the leading candidates to replace him — Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen — all want to suppress discussion of critical race theory, which is tantamount to burning books. They need to be reminded that, in a democracy, opposing views are debated not eliminated.
George Mills, Omaha
December 2021 Public Pulse
