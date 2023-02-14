





A very thankful veteran

I am a U.S. Navy veteran who served for eight years. I always wear my ship’s ball cap proudly whenever I go out. After doing some shopping at the Hy-Vee on 50th and Center Streets last month, I was in the process of checking out at the register. When I went to pay using my EBT card, it was declined. My purchase was for $36 and I didn’t realize that I only had a $30 balance left on it. While telling the cashier to change my payment amount to $30 and I would pay the rest in cash, the lady in line behind me stepped up and inserted her debit card and paid for my entire grocery bill. She said her name was Ginny and I thanked her very much and gave her a hug! Needless to say, I was very surprised by this act of kindness on Ginny’s part. As I was leaving the checkout area, Ginny also asked if I needed money for gas, which I politely declined and again thanked her for. I hope Ginny is reading this as I want to thank her once again for her kindness and tell her how much that meant to me. God bless you, Ginny.

Jerry Callahan, Omaha

Amazing bus alternative

There seem to be a lot of folks opposed to the streetcar project, both in its overall costs and permanence of the rails. I’ve been thinking of an alternative using parts of both streetcar and bus ideas. Why don’t we come up with a bus with an amazing world-level exterior appearance, something that everyone would love to ride? Something folks from all over would come to Omaha to ride for fun (destination), but also daily commuter use? Finish it off with TVs, coffee bars, cafes and ice cream shops built into the also world-class interior. The “Omaha Amazing Bus of the Future” would save money on permanent infrastructure while traveling luxuriously anywhere in the metro area.

Mark Greenwell, Papillion

Laughable response

I had to laugh reading “Nebraskans in Congress criticize Biden on economy, China.” The responses from our disingenuous Nebraska delegation are what I’d expect. Typical Republican talking points. Nebraskans can and should do better when voting.

Roy Gertig, Bellevue

Sine die vote

The 108th Nebraska Legislature is in session and over 800 introduced bills are being considered and debated. The citizens of Nebraska, our Unicameral’s unique “second house,” are contacting their senator and various committees and providing their input on a wide variety of issues. However, on day nine of this 90-day legislative session, a first-year senator made a sine die motion from the floor of the Legislature that would have ended this year’s session without a single bill being considered.

The Sine Die motion followed the introduction of numerous bills, and failed 7-33. The floor debate transcript for day nine revealed that the senator representing my legislative district voted “yes” in support of this motion. Responding to my email inquiry, the senator indicated the motion was intended to bring attention to the introduction of LB 626, the Nebraska Heartbeat Act.

The fact that seven senators voted to adjourn the Legislature because they oppose a bill that had been introduced, and thereby silence the voices of the “second house” on every bill this year, should concern all Nebraska citizens regardless of what side of any issue they support. Our legislators have many tools available to oppose each bill introduced. They include debate, offering motions to indefinitely postpone and filibuster, to name several. They also have the ability to bring attention to any bill via press conferences, press releases and announcements.

Our elected representatives have an obligation to not only allow and encourage their constituents to provide input on each bill introduced, but to defend our freedom to do so, and then thoughtfully consider such input. A sine die motion — and support of such motion — prior to the scheduled final day of the session, fails to honor this obligation and should be condemned by all Nebraskans.

Blake Cole, Omaha

No on LB 753

How refreshing that Gov. Jim Pillen sought counsel from various constituencies and has delivered a thoughtful school funding plan that will benefit both urban and rural districts and help provide property tax relief across Nebraska (Jan 22). Sadly, that early, signature achievement is now threatened by the ill-considered LB 753, which seeks to redistribute millions of tax dollars to fund private education.

Under LB 753, the separation between church and state will be eroded as public tax dollars go to fund distinctly religious schools, and our shared Nebraska values to care for those on the margins and to treat all our citizens equally will be undermined as tax monies begin funding private schools that discriminate against children and families based on religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, and disability.

Under LB 753 private schools are not held accountable to the same high standards of reporting and oversite as are public schools, and they have no duty to serve children with special needs as do our public schools. I urge my fellow Nebraskans to contact your state legislator and to speak out against LB 753, which if passed will harm our state’s economy, our educational system, and our youth.

Bishop Scott Barker, Omaha

The Diocese of Nebraska

Linehan’s hand-wringing

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan is hand-wringing because nobody talked to her about how the Omaha streetcar system will be paid for. Let’s hope she’s just as inquisitive about the $500 million lake along the Platte River to enrich private developers that taxpayers have to be on the hook for, the $500 million canal from Colorado or the hundreds of millions to be spent on highways to connect sparsely-populated towns. Funny how revenue didn’t seem to be a problem when Linehan was the leading voice to cut corporate taxes at a time when the state is having trouble attracting workers. Yes, I fully expect state senators to be just as inquisitive about all of these other expenditure proposals — you wouldn’t want to be seen as a hypocrite, would you, Senator?

Michael Zack, Omaha

Support LB 419

I am writing to urge the Legislature to please support LB 419. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new mothers from 2 to 12 months and is critical for both new mothers and their families. Often serious health complications, some even life threatening, can occur for several months after giving birth. This bill would not only extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months, but would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born with Medicaid benefits are guaranteed coverage through the first year of life. Simply stated, the passage of this bill just makes sense.

Support of LB 419 is widespread as evidenced by several state senators as co-sponsors. As a mother, grandmother and retired health professional, I respectfully urge the Legislature to expedite the passage of this very important piece of legislation.

Jill Duis, O’Dell, Nebraska

Same slogan?

With the Nebraska Legislature being in session and bills being presented, I think about the slogan, “My body, my choice”. In regards to the abortion issue, can’t the same stance be taken by those who want to or not wear helmets, in regards to motorcycling? Just thinking.

Bob Jackson, Omaha

LB 574

All parents wish to protect their children and keep them safe. It’s our job. No matter the threat, good parents jump in, provide support, and find solutions that we think are best.

I do not know very many parents who are reckless with their childrens’ health, and the parents of transgender children are no different. They consult multiple medical and mental health professionals, read articles, join support groups, and learn everything they can. They generally take things slowly — seeking therapy, psychiatry, and all manner of other treatments before exploring any sort of gender affirming medical care. In fact, transgender kids need a letter from a mental health provider and additional assessments by the transgender clinic before they can be considered for any sort of medical intervention. Any medical treatment has its risks, but some kids are at the point where not providing gender affirming health care is the much riskier option. Severe depression, self-harm, and suicide are much scarier.

LB 574 will harm children who are already suffering. The people speaking against gender affirming care are not, themselves, experiencing gender dysphoria or caring for children who do. It’s not their place to have a say on other children’s health care. We can’t allow mean-spirited politics to get between kids and parents and their doctors. Gender affirming health care is well established with decades of research and practice and professional organizations that provide standards and guidance. Why in the world would we trust a random politician with no medical training to insert herself into medical conversations that belong between doctors and families? This kind of government overreach is not something that Nebraskans should stand for — tell your senators that LB 574 needs to fail.

Sheri Shuler, Omaha

Streetcar mayors

Thank you for your Midlands Voices column on Feb. 5. It highlights and reminds us of just some of the many projects that have made Omaha a world-class city. We thank each of you for the accomplishments under your administrations. Until now, none of our past or current city-wide projects ever mentioned the word “streetcar” as a prerequisite.

Older buildings and warehouses have been transformed into apartments and condos. Additional housing options and office buildings will be built to bring more people to live downtown. Unlike some other cities, downtown decay and turning into a ghost town is highly unlikely in our future.

Our downtown urban core does have open spaces for development. The long-term and worthy goal is to increase the downtown population from the current 7,000 to 30,000 over the next several decades. The streetcar project is billed as the primary key to make this happen. I just don’t think it requires a $360,000,000 startup project, even if no taxpayer money will ever be needed.

Other concerns and options have been stated. They include modern 21st century rubber-tired vehicles, powered non-electrically, and in smaller sizes with 75 to 100 seats vs the proposed 225 seats that will be longer than the ORBT busses that still have low ridership.

The concrete is starting to harden, so we shall see if their dream has a happy ending.

Glen Mackie, Omaha