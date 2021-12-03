The Public Pulse: Thank you; Husker football standard; Support local newspapers

Grateful

I would like to thank the Ralston police officers that helped us locate our daughter’s stolen phone recently. I’m sure they had plenty of other pressing issues to deal with, but they responded quickly and professionally. It was greatly appreciated and a reminder that those who serve our community do so tirelessly day in and day out.

Laura Beal, Omaha

Husker woes

Scott Frost is safe at 3 and 9. After all, Nebraska doesn’t fire a coach until they are 9 and 3. Also, as a proud UNO graduate I have to ask Trev Alberts, can we get our football team back? If the powers that be down in Lincoln had left UNO alone, they would be the more dominant school of the two, both in size and academics.

John Shreves, Omaha

Serious threat

The catchphrase of following the money can be applied to many of our present-day dilemmas to uncover the truth, ill intent, or corruption. Unfortunately for us all, we have way too many dilemmas surrounding us. Now we learn of another, on Page A10 of the Omaha World-Herald where Henry Cordes wrote of Alden Global Capital’s bid to purchase Lee Enterprises.