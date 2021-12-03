The Public Pulse: Thank you; Husker football standard; Support local newspapers

Grateful
I would like to thank the Ralston police officers that helped us locate our daughter’s stolen phone recently. I’m sure they had plenty of other pressing issues to deal with, but they responded quickly and professionally. It was greatly appreciated and a reminder that those who serve our community do so tirelessly day in and day out.
Laura Beal, Omaha
Husker woes
Scott Frost is safe at 3 and 9. After all, Nebraska doesn’t fire a coach until they are 9 and 3. Also, as a proud UNO graduate I have to ask Trev Alberts, can we get our football team back? If the powers that be down in Lincoln had left UNO alone, they would be the more dominant school of the two, both in size and academics.
John Shreves, Omaha
Serious threat
The catchphrase of following the money can be applied to many of our present-day dilemmas to uncover the truth, ill intent, or corruption. Unfortunately for us all, we have way too many dilemmas surrounding us. Now we learn of another, on Page A10 of the Omaha World-Herald where Henry Cordes wrote of Alden Global Capital’s bid to purchase Lee Enterprises.
Alden Global Capital is a secretive hedge fund that has quickly, and with remarkable ease, become one of the largest newspaper operators in the country. The dilemma is that they gut newspapers, for profit. They reduce staff to the degree that they can operate out of the trunk of their car.
This is a serious threat to our communities. I urge all readers to support your local newspapers by whatever is within your means to do so.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Infrastructure
According to a Nov. 24 World-Herald headline, “Infrastructure bill may have widespread impact in state.”
It certainly will. The $1.2 trillion cost of the bill amounts to about $3,600 for every man, woman, and child in the United States. This money will have to come from somewhere, and much of it will come from middle-class taxpayers.
The World-Herald article was full of quotes from politicians and businessmen expressing their glee at the huge slug of government cash coming their way. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a word about the taxpayers who’d have to provide the money, and who’d have to cut spending on their own wants and needs in order to pay the increased tax bill.
William Flack, Kearney, Neb.
Be consistent
I read with interest about Dawes, Hitchcock and Sheridan County Republicans censuring Senator Fischer for voting for much-needed infrastructure spending (even the past administration said so) which will benefit our state. I am sure these “true” Republicans will now turn down these federal dollars for their counties to uphold their conservative fiscal “principles.”
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Reverence
My husband and I want to foster two children and cannot find a site that could help us with this. Gov. Pete Ricketts is on TV touting this. But it is nearly impossible to figure this out. How many more minutes of his governorship should prove he’s not equipped for this? Good luck, Pete! You have a long ways to go to empathy and reverence. Look it up: Reverence means a regard for all lives.
Lisa Beck, Fremont, Neb.
Words, meanings
If one is anti anti-racism, is one a racist?
Birte Gerlings, Omaha
Founding father
I got a chuckle from a fundraising email in my inbox paid for by the Republican State Leadership Committee. The opening line of the appeal was “Our Founding Fathers must be rolling in their graves over Democrats’ unconstitutional mandates.”
It is a humorous and ironic speculation especially knowing that the founding father, Gen. George Washington, mandated that all soldiers under his command receive smallpox vaccinations at a time when the science of immunology was very incomplete and inoculations were a more experimental and dangerous procedure than today’s well understood and scrupulously tested vaccines.
Mark Hoeger, Omaha
Never Trump
I am an independent, nonpartisan. I just read Robert Sprain’s letter. (Public Pulse, Nov. 21) Mr. Sprain expressed my feeling exactly about Trump and the Republican Party. I am not party affiliated and would vote Republican or Democrat depending on the person. But I will never vote for Trump or for those strongly aligned with Trump, for all the reasons so eloquently stated by Mr. Sprain.
Larry Johnson, Omaha