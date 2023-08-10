No third term

While we do not agree on many things, setting term limits for members of Congress was one position Deb Fischer and I could wholeheartedly agree upon. In support of mandating term limits, Deb even pledged she would step down after two terms in office. Now she has backtracked on that promise and will be seeking a third term. This has me and other Nebraskans questioning why. Personally I can think of a million or two reasons, but will let others form their own opinions.

As a U.S. senator, Deb is considered one of the most reliable votes for her D.C. Republican leadership, even when legislation is harmful to her constituents back here in Nebraska. Deb was a staunch proponent of efforts to abolish the Affordable Care Act, which would have cost many Nebraskans access to healthcare. Thankfully those efforts failed. She was a sure vote in the politicization of the U.S. Supreme Court, which has cost women throughout our country their reproductive rights and now endangers the protections for the LGBTQ+ community and other already marginalized Nebraskans.

Thank you Deb for your service the past two terms in Congress, but Nebraska desperately needs a senator who cares and understands about the struggles of folks right here in our own state, and does not blindly follow D.C. politics. I encourage everyone to put our good Nebraska values to use. Register and vote in all upcoming elections. Together we can help Deb uphold her promise, and create a brighter future for our state and the nation.

Jon Nelson, Omaha

Riding rough roads

Moving to Omaha a year ago, it seemed that the streets and roads here were different — and not different in a good way. I just returned from a 2,800-mile trip across six states. I can now fairly state that I believe Nebraska, and more specifically Omaha, has the worst roads and highways I've encountered. The taxpayers in Nebraska are getting taken for a ride.

Dennis Stransky, Omaha

Eliminate coal plants

Approval of Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator, and Wolf/ADM’s carbon capture pipelines would waste public resources on dangerous, costly methods of carbon sequestration and prolong coal plant use in Iowa such as the Walter Scott Jr. Energy Center just minutes from my Council Bluffs home.

The upfront cost of switching completely away from coal to wind and solar is a smart, necessary, and urgent investment.

I moved to Iowa as an adult. Yet as someone with family ties to Iowa, I grew up with stories that revolve around Iowa creeks that were safe for children to play in, sweet air that buzzed with life, and opportunities for realizing family dreams. When I moved to Iowa, some of this state’s beauty became tangible for the first time, yet I was dismayed to find it in a contaminated, diminished form. Some days, a foul smell taints peaceful evenings and views of the Loess Hills are interrupted by smoke stacks and smog. I am saddened when my students who are in the midst of their adolescence caution against swimming, fishing, or drinking from Iowa’s waterways, as many are dangerously polluted.

Such degradation of environmental resources, including the unnecessary use of coal plants, rubs salt in the wound of poverty that so many of my neighbors experience. It is encouraging to know we already have safe solutions to providing for the basic energy needs of citizens —solutions that would provide secure jobs and bolster the quality of life in Iowa. It is unacceptable and infuriating to think these solutions are not being fully and swiftly implemented.

I urge the Iowa Utilities Board to not approve Summit, Navigator, and Wolf/ADM’s self-serving pipelines and ask that instead, the IUB work resolutely to completely eliminate the use of coal plants in Iowa.

Chelsea Herman, Council Bluffs

Pence's courage

It seems that today most all the news is about Trump's self-inflicted legal woes, the ineptness of President Joe Biden or the continuing sad saga of Hunter Biden. It is too bad that there is not more focus and appreciation of the courage and actions of Mike Pence. His actions in Jan. 2021 will one day be judged to have done the country a great service.

Jerry Rauterkus, Omaha

Petition takes us backwards

Kerry Tupper ("Let Nebraskans vote") writes of attending public schools from K-12 as why we should sign a petition to ultimately repeal Legislative Bill 753 helping needy children.

I too attended public schools for elementary, junior high and high school. I look back fondly and wouldn’t have it any other way. I think every school student should have the same great experience I did in public schools.

As much as that’s what I would like, I realize and appreciate that is not always the best option for everyone. It would actually be quite arrogant of me to not only think that, but also to put such hubris above the needs of others.

Tupper writes that “forcing Nebraskan taxpayers to contribute to private schools” is wrong.

Of course, nobody is forcing Nebraskans to do anything under LB 753 nor would that be “to the detriment of public schools“ as it has absolutely nothing to do with state spending on education.

2023 was a very progressive year for education reform in the Unicameral. As well as passing LB 753, overall state funding for K to 12 increased by 29% and the state literally doubled the amount sent to school districts for special ed.

Let’s not turn back the clock now. Decline to sign the petition that will take us backwards.

Rob Butler, Omaha

Promoting silence

I have seen a few “Decline to Sign” yard signs, and have heard of at least one church who had a speaker who encouraged parishioners not to sign. When you promote this “decline to sign” concept, to be clear, you are promoting silence. You are telling people that LB 753 that was pushed through at the last minute, without consulting the public, should not be voted on. The petition going around will not change this bill that provides tax incentives for donating to scholarships for private schools unless the majority of Nebraskans think it will hurt more students than it helps. Why is it a bad idea to give people a voice? I encourage everyone to sign the petition. Our voices deserve to be heard. This is what democracy looks like.

Deanna Reilly, Omaha

Law and order

Fox News and many on the right claim there are two justice systems in America: one easy on Democrats; and one hard on Republicans. But in order to convict someone it takes a grand jury of ordinary Americans to decide to indict someone and another twelve random citizens to convict that person. When it appears that more in your party are getting locked up, maybe there's a good reason for it. When the last president pardoned a bunch of his associates to keep them from flipping on him (Roger Stone's words), guilt is assumed. And when your main news source pays out three quarters of a billion dollars (and counting) for lying, maybe you should look for a new news source.

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo, Neb.

Millard history

When I was five years old I became an official citizen of Millard, Nebraska. My ancestors had been instrumental in its growth. My great grandfather had funded the building of the German Lutheran Church and my grandmother, Anna Wheeler, ran the original Millard Road House for many years. My mother, Georgia Wheeler was the proprietor of the Millard Hardware Store in the 1950's-- just across from the railroad tracks.

Harry Anderson was, indeed, the legendary Mayor of Millard--except for one election--the one where Georgia Wheeler defeated him and proceeded to pass a bond issue that paved the streets and upgraded the sewers within the town's parameters. That occurred, I believe, in the middle 1950's, on the cusp of Millard's annexation by Omaha. In her honor, Millard named a school for her: Georgia Wheeler Elementary. Harry Anderson, however, is still one up on Georgia, as a Millard Middle School bears his name.

FYI: Harry and Georgia are buried in the Voss Mohr Cemetery, just a few short yards from one another!

Thanks to Stu Pospisil (one of my favorite OWH writers) for his revealing and riveting account of Millard, Nebraska's history.

Kaye Wheeler Travnicek, Omaha

Retired Westside Warrior

Blame Biden's administration

It’s very sad that we blame the immigrants who have come into this country illegally for wanting a better place to live, work and raise their families.

I believe the ones to blame are the current administration! They never dealt with how these people were entering our country illegally. It seems they chose to ignore the situation completely.

Now this administration needs to help these people. We are obligated, since we allowed them all in.

This administration should take full responsibility for their welfare. Put the blame for this mess where it belongs! It’s not on these immigrants, not on me and not on you.

Janet Phipps, Papillion

No two-tiered justice

Chris Talgo's column ("Trump indictments are political, show two-tiered justice system,") of both sides-ism in the Aug. 4 paper was a disgrace, in my opinion.

Talgo fails to address the merits in any of the Trump cases, including the damning 2020 election-related indictment wherein Jack Smith lays out how for the first time in American history, a sitting president not only failed to adhere to the peaceful transfer of power but actively plotted to stay in office by any means. Talgo also fails to address why Trump retained, then refused to turn over highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, including military plans regarding Iran which he shared with a third party.

While Talgo did not address the merits of Trump's indictments, I'll address the merits of his Hunter Biden allegations. A Republican Department of Justice, including a Republican and Trump-appointed attorney general and a U.S. attorney in Delaware under Trump investigated the laptop and Burisma issues and found no chargeable offenses. Further, in what was harsher treatment than is typical for tax and gun offenses, Hunter Biden attempted to take a plea deal but was rejected. Lastly, Talgo misstates Archer's testimony, wherein Archer testified President Biden had no ties to or discussions of Hunter's foreign business dealings with foreign partners.

If you love our democracy and our constitution, Trump being held to account is not only necessary but constitutional and the very upholding of the rule of law Republicans claim to love. There is no two-tiered justice system, and if Talgo watched less Fox News he would know that, and if he read the indictments and listened to Archer's testimony, he may be able to get his facts straight.

Thomas Dorwart, Omaha

Politically motivated?

The editorial by Chris Talgo is what I’ve learned to expect from the Heritage Institute: at first glance, it seems to be credible, but after a closer look it falls apart. The “slow walk” by the Department of Justice against Trump’s opponents was done under the direction of Trump’s attorney general. I can only assume they weren’t prosecuted because there was no “there” there. That includes the charges against Hunter Biden, who has been charged under Biden’s DOJ with felonies for things a normal citizen would be charged with a misdemeanor. And nothing is mentioned about Trump’s bargaining with the government of Ukraine to provide the arms appropriated by Congress, if only Ukraine would find evidence that Biden had broken U.S. law as vice president.

The charges against Trump are not addressed by Talgo. Remember Jan. 6, the beating of the police officers, and the convictions that have been handed down? Trump is not being persecuted for free speech; he is being prosecuted for his actions and for allegedly entering into conspiracies to overturn the results of the election. Notice that all of the witnesses called against Trump are Republicans.

Gary F. Jones, Omaha