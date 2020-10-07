The Public Pulse: Thanks, educators; Big disagreements over Trump, Biden

Yet, the president cannot himself respect the restrictions placed on every other American infected with COVID-19. It seems what the president “gets” is how COVID-19 impacted him — alone. He is still either incapable or unwilling to understand how it is impacting the American people.

Gary W. George, Omaha

But if it had been Obama ...

Dr. James Phillips said it was insanity to have a presidential “drive by” from Walter Reed hospital. Imagine the comments if this had been Obama: “President Obama bravely waves to well wishers as he ventures from the hospital.”

Chris Lewis, Omaha

More Trump irony

It would be interesting to know how many of those who came down with COVID after the Trump events are having the taxpayer paying their medical bills. This from an administration that wants to do away with Obamacare for the ordinary citizen.

Dave Haar, Omaha

Don’t be fooled by Biden again