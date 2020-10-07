The Public Pulse: Thanks, educators; Big disagreements over Trump, Biden

Thanks so much, educators
We extend our sincere appreciation to teachers, administrators and support staff in our metro-area schools for continuing to educate and support children, whether they are in your classrooms or learning from home. We know this is a very stressful time as you continue to facilitate learning in addition to making sure children keep masks on and keep classrooms sanitized. We have always felt educators will make the best of every situation because they have a purpose and a passion for what they are doing — teaching and supporting children!
Thank you so very much for all you do to make a difference.
Bob and Mary Lykke, Omaha
No, Trump doesn’t understand COVID
The president claims he “learned a lot” about COVID. Per AP news, the president stated, “I get it, and I understand it.” Then he betrayed that understanding by venturing outside his hospital suite mere days since his diagnosis while still potentially infectious. Virtually every resident of every long-term care setting across the United States — most not infected with COVID-19 — has been living in isolation since mid-March. Surely all of them long for a trip outside their room, an opportunity to simply step into the sunlight, a chance to see their loved ones face to face.
Yet, the president cannot himself respect the restrictions placed on every other American infected with COVID-19. It seems what the president “gets” is how COVID-19 impacted him — alone. He is still either incapable or unwilling to understand how it is impacting the American people.
Gary W. George, Omaha
But if it had been Obama ...
Dr. James Phillips said it was insanity to have a presidential “drive by” from Walter Reed hospital. Imagine the comments if this had been Obama: “President Obama bravely waves to well wishers as he ventures from the hospital.”
Chris Lewis, Omaha
More Trump irony
It would be interesting to know how many of those who came down with COVID after the Trump events are having the taxpayer paying their medical bills. This from an administration that wants to do away with Obamacare for the ordinary citizen.
Dave Haar, Omaha
Don’t be fooled by Biden again
There’s an old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me!” Joe Biden has been in politics over 47 years. He’s a seasoned politician. His current political ads are designed to get you to believe he’s going to give you $5,000 for dependent care, $15,000 for a down payment for a new house and seniors will add $1,800 a year on Social Security. What he doesn’t tell you is how he’s going to pay for it. These handouts are political propaganda designed to get your vote for him — don’t be fooled!
Biden does openly tell you that he’s going to return to the old Democrat policy that’s proven to destroy our economy. Raising taxes on corporations and the rich people, which forces jobs and manufacturing out of the United States to foreign countries. This kills good-paying jobs in the USA. Corporations and rich people will do what they must do to pay fewer taxes, and the heavy tax burden will be forced on the middle class. Congress loves to say they are taxing the rich as the make sure they include loopholes to protect their rich donors. No one should blame Trump for using these tax loopholes; they should blame Congress for making them. Believe me, I wouldn’t pay taxes if I didn’t have to!
So, don’t be fooled by Biden again!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Biden’s many pluses
Bruce Sprain, in the Sunday, Oct. 4 Public Pulse letter, asks why Biden supporters are so silent. Well, as an ardent Biden supporter, may I respectfully suggest that Mr. Sprain has drunk so much of the “Trump Kool-Aid” that he likely wouldn’t hear or recognize a reason to support Joe Biden if it slapped him in the face.
Now I’ll admit that the number one reason I’m for Joe Biden is that he’s NOT DJT. Not only because of the things DJT’s said (even Sprain admits he doesn’t like that) but because of the many contemptible things he’s done (I won’t go through the litany here — you know what they are.) But there are so many more reasons to be for Joe.
First, unlike DJT, Joe will be guided by science and medical experts to take the COVID-19 threat head on, bringing it under control and keeping us safe. Second, he will not deny the existential threat of climate change. Rather he will again be guided by science and rejoin the rest of the world in confronting this challenge. Next, Joe will bring the full force of his administration to bear on repairing and bringing more equity to the nation’s economy. He will repair the relations with our allies that have kept us secure for seven decades and will not kowtow to Vladimir Putin. Finally, he will bring us together to deal with the enduring stain of racial injustice, including necessary police reform, while not defunding the police.
There are more reasons, including that Joe Biden is just simply a decent, highly qualified human being, but these things are the most important.
So wake up, Bruce, and hear us proudly proclaim our support for Joe Biden based on a profound belief in what he stands for.
Randy Prier, Papillion
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!