The Public Pulse: Thanks for great help at CWS; Catholic Catechism

Great CWS help
I want to thank CWS, TD Ameritrade and MECA for the wonderful job that they have done making the CWS accessible to everyone. My family has been attending CWS games for 50 years. I was able to bring my mom to a game even though walking long distances is difficult for her. We were able to trade our season tickets for ADA tickets, drop my mom off in front of the stadium and also pick her up there. Several security people and police officers helped me maneuver my way through traffic to reach the ADA drop off/pick up. It was truly a smooth and wonderful experience! My mom even kept score!
Thanks to everyone who helped get Gigi to a baseball game!
Kathy Wawers, Omaha
It was preventable
It’s a moot point now, but there were precedents set in other NCAA sports for vaccine protocol. VCU in men’s basketball and Notre Dame in college hockey are the most prominent. Nebraska basketball lost most of its season, as a local example. The decisions to not vaccinate or recommend vaccination were made by the players, teams, coaching staffs and/or the NCAA. The NC State positive COVID tests and subsequent exit were preventable, as is a lot of disease transmission of COVID.
Public health has been ignored multiple times. In the end, someone always rails about the consequences. Take responsibility for your decisions and don’t blame others.
Stephen G. Jackson, Omaha
Ricketts, CWS
When did Gov Ricketts find the time to become a NCAA baseball commissioner? As many other duties, responsibilities and issues that Gov. Ricketts has on his plate, weighing in on the CWS health protocols is not a prudent use of his time. Masks and vaccines are the way to beat back COVID-19, and Gov. Ricketts wants to skirt that fact.
Marsha Culbertson, Omaha
Senators failed us
The recent vote on the Voting Rights Act was not a vote about whether or not to make this bill a law. The vote was merely to move the bill on to the floor for debate. All GOP senators, including the two from Nebraska, chose to not allow this. It is very interesting that our GOP senators appear to be so scared of democracy and voting that they will not allow even a discussion of a bill that would protect our democracy and voting rights for all of us.
They took the coward’s way out of running with a filibuster so that they don’t have to even discuss and debate this extremely important issue. The modern GOP is officially becoming the party of voter suppression. Sasse and Fischer chose loyalty to McConnell and the GOP over the Constitution and democracy.
Lois Schreur, Omaha
Irresponsible mindset
People will blame the NCAA and Douglas County health officials for ending NC State’s run in the CWS, and perhaps they should. But what NC State’s unceremonious exit highlights more than anything is the utter absurdity of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and the hollowness of the anti-vax argument.
According to The World-Herald, it was two unvaccinated players testing positive that triggered the testing of the whole team, which revealed numerous positives. The NC State coach declined to say whether he himself was vaccinated, and said that he had not wanted to “indoctrinate” his players into getting the vaccine themselves, arguing that they can make their “own decisions.” This comment depressingly mirrors the “personal choice” rhetoric that has so inundated our discourse surrounding the vaccine.
But getting the COVID vaccine is not a “personal choice.” Indeed, getting the vaccine is inherently social, a decision that we must collectively make as a society, to ensure that as many of us as possible are able to go about our lives without fear of catching and promulgating a deadly virus.
It is not difficult to see, then, that the anti-vaccine movement is really an anti-society movement. It is an effort to eliminate the bonds that tie us together as humans, to allow us to make the “personal choice” to not care about one another. This movement should not be accommodated, and should be rejected by all who wish to see a better world.
Pete Fey, Omaha
A needed limit
I had always doubted that any benefit was achieved by term limits. Gov. Ricketts has convinced me I was wrong.
Dennis Stoltenberg, Papillion
He conceded
Speaking on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on June 16, former president Donald Trump conceded that he lost the 2020 election.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha
Many questions
A college baseball team was sent home from the CWS, and I’m pretty confused by it all. The OWH editorial of June 29 helped some, by pointing out that many COVID decisions have been and continue to be made for political, not medical, reasons. But there are still a lot of questions.
After a number of players tested positive, they played a game with the non-positive players, then were sent home. Who does that protect? They play dozens, if not hundreds, of feet away from any fans. They sit in the dugout close to each other, but they have already been exposed to their teammates with the virus, and only the non-infected are allowed to play. As one World-Herald sportswriter pointed out last week, they could have left the dugout, walked around to the ticket office, bought tickets, and gone into the park as spectators. So who is protected by kicking them out of the tournament? It sounds like a political decision to punish anybody who isn’t vaccinated.
Some of those who tested positive have been vaccinated. Now I realized there weren’t very many that were, but it is a very small sample size, so the percentage of vaccinated positive tests is huge. I’d like an explanation of how that happened.
Did they get a bad test? (Yet it was good enough to get them kicked out of town.) Did they get bad vaccine? Or have we gotten bad advice (including from the OWH editorial) when we were told that getting vaccinated is the definitive way to stop the pandemic?
Another thing I’d like explained. According to CDC numbers as of June 29, 2021, since Jan. 1, 2020 virtually as many people have died in the United States from pneumonia as from COVID-19. Are we soon going to read an editorial encouraging us to stop the dread scourge of the pneumonia pandemic by getting vaccinated?
Walt Hamilton, Omaha
Respect Catechism
I seem to recall that when I attended Catholic grade school years ago, the Baltimore Catechism was specific in defining that when Moses received the laws of God Almighty, all 10 were written in “stone.” I also learned in religion class the very words Christ Jesus Himself made very clear: “ Receive Me in sin, and you receive judgement unto yourself.”
Currently, the Catholic Bishops across the U.S. are contemplating Joe Biden’s privilege to receive Holy Communion in regard to his stance on abortion. Many Pulse writers feel that this an attack on person, but fail to acknowledge there may be a matter of truth and conscience that has to be brought to discussion. Do not Catholic politicians understand their responsibility on issues such as abortion, gay marriage and the teachings of the church? It’s not a question of God’s love for all men, it’s a question of obedience to Him, a question of how His laws and precepts apply to daily life, and a question of knowing that the Catholic Church cannot deceive nor be deceived.
How confident would you feel receiving Holy Communion and the many benefits associated with that reception in a state other than grace? How confident would you be in an investment of an air-conditioned horse so you wouldn’t have to purchase a car?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Right to speak out
I agree with Sister Hlas (June 12 Pulse) 100 percent. Comments from Pulse writers such as Rich Herold (“Biden wrong again”) dated June 22 in the Public Pulse will never be reported nationally because of a very supportive national news media journalists, many if not most of whom are members of the liberal Democratic coalition. You go girl!
Arlene Zack, Omaha