The Public Pulse: Thanks for great help at CWS; Catholic Catechism

After a number of players tested positive, they played a game with the non-positive players, then were sent home. Who does that protect? They play dozens, if not hundreds, of feet away from any fans. They sit in the dugout close to each other, but they have already been exposed to their teammates with the virus, and only the non-infected are allowed to play. As one World-Herald sportswriter pointed out last week, they could have left the dugout, walked around to the ticket office, bought tickets, and gone into the park as spectators. So who is protected by kicking them out of the tournament? It sounds like a political decision to punish anybody who isn’t vaccinated.

Some of those who tested positive have been vaccinated. Now I realized there weren’t very many that were, but it is a very small sample size, so the percentage of vaccinated positive tests is huge. I’d like an explanation of how that happened.

Did they get a bad test? (Yet it was good enough to get them kicked out of town.) Did they get bad vaccine? Or have we gotten bad advice (including from the OWH editorial) when we were told that getting vaccinated is the definitive way to stop the pandemic?