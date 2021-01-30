The Public Pulse: Thanks for mask mandate; abortion's high cost; accept election results

Thanks, council members
Thank you to the members of the City Council who have been in support of a mask mandate for Omaha. This mandate has greatly improved the quality of life and safety to our citizens. It is too bad that Republican City Council representatives do not support a mask mandate in government buildings. The science supporting mask wearing is clear; the logic in their positions is not.
Larry and Joanna Lindberg, Omaha
Abortion’s high cost
The headline in the Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 21 proclaimed “Democracy’s Day.” I would contend that democracy took a hit on Jan. 20, 2021.
Democracy came into being as a new form of government after the world had experienced continuous rulers who operated under the template that “might makes right.” Our democracy was based on the truth that all human beings are inalienably endowed with the fundamental rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We recently witnessed the 38th anniversary of the infamous Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, which objectively stripped the innocent, vulnerable, unborn human beings of their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. With the court claiming to not know if this is a human being, “might makes right” again won the day, as it had in prior forms of government.
Expanding abortion through increased taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood, increasing our part in worldwide killing of the defenseless, and calling ourselves heroes for it, is the antithesis to democracy. A dark day, indeed.
Ralph J. Kramper, M.D., Omaha
Accept the results
Our nation is being torn apart because millions of voters cling to the belief that the 2020 election was a fraud. They believe this because Trump and many of his fellow Republicans have been spreading that lie for months, despite dozens of court cases thrown out for lack of evidence. It’s gotten so bad that the Department of Homeland Security has issued a terrorism bulletin due to homegrown terrorists agitated by “perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.”
If the Republican Party truly wants unity, as they claim, they have a responsibility to convince their constituents that Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the election. Whether by joint statements, social media, appearances on Fox or talk shows, they can spread the truth and greatly defuse the current climate.
No party likes losing an election, but accepting the results would be a first step in healing our nation.
Kathy Taylor, Bellevue
Reckoning needed
I would say to Beth Trimmell (“True sign of unity,” Sunday Pulse) that stopping the impeachment hearings is not going to make much difference in the country’s unity. What would make a difference is a definite denouncing of “the big lie” by the 75 million Republicans who were duped by Trump, the right-wing media, Trump’s lawyers (who were practically laughed out of court at least 60 times by numerous judges from all sides of the political divide), and the numerous legislative Republican officials who continue “the lie“ because they “quake in their boots” for fear of being “primaried.”
It was eloquently expressed by syndicated columnist Mona Charen on Sunday’s More Commentary page that all of the above Trump enablers should publicly and repeatedly apologize for their vile and dishonest parts in the total charade that encouraged Trump’s followers to support his evil insurrection.
There needs to be a total reckoning of truth in the form of lawsuits. Hopefully the Dominion Voting Systems suit of lawyers Giuliani and Sydney Powell is just the beginning. Laws and sanctions need to be imposed on social and news media companies when lies are spread and encouraged. And sponsors of such outfits should be held accountable.
We pride ourselves in having the right to free speech. But perpetuating falsities is really an abuse of this right and, as such, can easily be taken away.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
Helping hand
I would like to thank the gentleman who helped me get my vehicle jump started in the Sons of Italy parking lot on Friday evening, Jan. 22. Since my vehicle was blocking traffic, I needed to move it right away, and I did not get the opportunity to properly thank him, so I’m taking this opportunity to do so.
Thank you, kind sir! Good to know human kindness still exists!
Alvin Garcia, Bellevue