The Public Pulse: Thanks for mask mandate; abortion's high cost; accept election results

I would say to Beth Trimmell (“True sign of unity,” Sunday Pulse) that stopping the impeachment hearings is not going to make much difference in the country’s unity. What would make a difference is a definite denouncing of “the big lie” by the 75 million Republicans who were duped by Trump, the right-wing media, Trump’s lawyers (who were practically laughed out of court at least 60 times by numerous judges from all sides of the political divide), and the numerous legislative Republican officials who continue “the lie“ because they “quake in their boots” for fear of being “primaried.”

It was eloquently expressed by syndicated columnist Mona Charen on Sunday’s More Commentary page that all of the above Trump enablers should publicly and repeatedly apologize for their vile and dishonest parts in the total charade that encouraged Trump’s followers to support his evil insurrection.

There needs to be a total reckoning of truth in the form of lawsuits. Hopefully the Dominion Voting Systems suit of lawyers Giuliani and Sydney Powell is just the beginning. Laws and sanctions need to be imposed on social and news media companies when lies are spread and encouraged. And sponsors of such outfits should be held accountable.