The Public Pulse: Thanks for these athletes; She was never forgotten; Importance of vaccination

Youths are inspiring
In the 40 years of working with the Mavs, then the Huskers and now the Jays, I have been fortunate to watch thousands of young student athletes perform — Academic All-Americans, Heisman, Outland, Butkus, Olympic medalists, etc.
So many inspiring young men and women. We are all proud to have been a part of their college careers. Each decade brings one special individual whom we all admire so much.
So many come to mind. We never thought until now that we would meet someone as special as Brook Berringer, an incredible role model, or Doug McDermott, an NCAA three-time All-American and Player of the Year. So humble, appreciative and caring.
Now Mitch Ballock and his family celebrate his university graduation and his Big East Conference’s 2021 Sportsmanship Award. Well deserved for his leadership on and off the court. His parents and entire family are also impressive. His mother tells the story of when Mitch was in grade school and would assemble all the kids who were shunned to sit at his table at lunch time.
There are few things in life that are more special than to see your “sons and daughters” grow up to be great role models. Mitch’s graduation is best summarized by a line in the movie “The Thin Red Line,” a WWII movie about Marines landing at Guadalcanal. Captain Staros addressed his men after saving their lives.
Staros said, “You are like my sons, you are my sons, my dear sons. You are a part of me now, and everywhere I go, I will take you with me.”
We will miss you, Mitch.
Jack A. Stark, Ph.D., Omaha
Ag’s climate solutions
Once again, I was pleased to read in the OWH a story about climate change that provided some much needed clarification about some unbelievable misinformation. “Vilsack says climate plan doesn’t hit at meat diet” got to the bottom of the misguided belief that Biden’s climate plan would take away everyone’s burgers just in time for barbecues on Memorial Day. It does no such thing.
Of course, there are improvements to be made in our food system. Beef can be produced with a much smaller footprint and as Secretary Vilsack pointed out, the Biden plan would offer incentives for ranchers to voluntarily take those steps. Also as Vilsack said, “There is no intent to take land away from farmers. The goal here is to create new opportunities for farmers to benefit by embracing climate-smart agricultural practices.”
In fact, some of our Nebraskan congressional lawmakers are helping to promote climate-smart policies by supporting the recently reintroduced bipartisan bill, the Growing Climate Solutions Act (reintroduced to the House by Rep. Don Bacon and co-sponsored by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and co-sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Deb Fischer). This act will lead to a win-win situation for both agricultural producers and the environment.
There is no coercion on the horizon, only solutions.
Sandy Lehr, Omaha
Never forgotten
After 38 years, Firozeh can rest in peace (OWH news article, May 6). She was a beautiful, caring, confident, courageous, disciplined, free-spirited, intelligent, joyful, kind, loving, passionate, vibrant young lady and an all-around God’s gift to all who knew her. Thanks to the efforts of Steven Martin, a fellow UNO student at the time, DNA evidence and the Iowa and Omaha police, the monster who killed her is in jail finally. We join Martin in his petition to UNO to award her the degree she fully deserve.
We love you, Firozeh, and the shock and pain we felt when we heard the news never left our minds and hearts. Rest in peace, our dear friend, sister, neighbor and amazing human being. May God give peace to all those affected by violence!
Naser Z. Alsharif, Omaha
Vaccination importance
As a physician who treats vulnerable patients to the potentially life-threatening complications of COVID, I would like to thank those who have decided to be vaccinated.
While some of my patients who have had the current COVID vaccines have experienced mild side effects, their vaccination has not been shown to be a significant risk to their health. Conversely, i have had some of my patients die from COVID-19 complications before a vaccine was available for them.
Getting vaccinated for COVID continues to help to protect those who remain at high risk for severe illness to COVID.
Again i want to thank those who have taken the time to be vaccinated so we can rid ourselves of this pandemic.
Brett V. Kettelhut, M.D., Omaha
Biofuel facts
I feel that Sheila Karpf’s essay, “Biofuels subsidies are out of control,” in Friday, May 2’s Midland Voices is overly broad.
She admits that the AltEn plant at Mead was “unlike other corn ethanol facilities” and then condemns every plant for the problems caused by a faulty input choice (using treated seed corn instead of corn from the field). The headline also fails to distinguish between the AltEn plant’s failure of its contaminated byproducts and its biofuel, which was clean burning and not the problem.
I do not defend the AltEn plant choices, but its problems have not been seen by other ethanol plants.
Also, in her last paragraph she attacks special interests profiting at the expense of community good, but she makes no mention of the subsidies the oil industry receives from the taxpayer dollars.
Dale Coates, Rising City, Neb.
The noise is too muchI would like to know why the police have stopped writing citations for excessive noise.
Chapter 17, Article 2 of City Code clearly states that vehicles shall be properly muffled sufficient to deaden the noise and not cause annoyance to the public or disturb the quiet of persons.
There is no reason these loud motorcycles and cars are not properly muffled. If they want a faster vehicle, get a bigger engine.
Likewise with the extremely loud sound systems. Section 17-3 states that any radio or noise producing device in a public place such as a street shall not be played unless the volume of the amplified sound will not be audible for a distance in excess of 100 feet.
It is well documented that excessive noise causes stress, anxiety, fatigue, irritability and cognitive difficulty.
It’s past time we stop being audibly assaulted by these incredibly offensive, ill-mannered miscreants.