Some groups are wanting certain books banned while others want to know what the teacher is doing each minute of the day. What has happened to parents spending time with children in the evening reviewing what they are reading and looking over daily assignments with them? Helping where necessary? I believe we called it “special time” with our kids and guiding them to be responsible learners and citizens. We never felt a need to spy on the teacher, but knew our job was to be supportive of child and school. We continue to spend time each week with children in an elementary school, and we very much appreciate the work of professional educators. They care about each child, are dedicated and are teaching. Thank you, public school teachers, for helping children be more responsible learners and citizens. We appreciate all that you do every day.

Bob and Mary Lykke, Omaha

LR 24CA

On Jan. 13, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR 24CA. If passed and subsequently approved by voters, this resolution would alter the Nebraska Constitution to eliminate the State Board of Education. In its place, the governor would have sole authority to appoint an all-powerful commissioner. The introduction of this resolution is another example of a disturbing trend taking place in this country. Democrats and Republicans alike are guilty of it. “Don’t like something? Don’t bother investing in it. Don’t bother trying to fix it. Don’t bother addressing the root of the problem — just take money away from it! Get rid of it altogether!”

Do not be fooled by this rhetoric — the State Board of Education fulfills an important purpose and should not be abolished. As it stands, people get to vote for their member of the State Board of Education. The board then collectively appoints a commissioner. This system ensures parents have a voice all the way to the top. This powerful authority remains accountable to parents and concerned community members.

In its place, Sen. Albrecht’s resolution would ensure the commissioner answers to one individual alone — the governor. This would eviscerate the voice parents have in determining state education policy.

If parents are unhappy with the state board and its actions, it is their responsibility and duty to speak with and write to their board members, or do their research and vote differently. If reforms are to be made, perhaps more members ought to be added, or the Legislature should play a role in appointing a commissioner, thus expanding the power of the individual voter and further empowering parents.

It is critical to the long-term health of Nebraska’s government that Sen. Albrecht’s resolution be soundly rejected.

Ed Schweikert, Omaha

Teach them yourselves

In regards to Legislative Bill 374, Sen. Murman’s “Parents’ bill of rights” addressing overprotective parents who don’t trust teachers with their children, I have a great idea: Just take your kids out of their school and teach them yourselves.

Gary Runyan, Omaha

Parents’ bill of rights

There has been much written about the teacher shortage the past few years. Some people think more money for the teachers will solve the problem. I say that money has nothing to do with the teacher shortage. Rather, it is more about parent interference and the teachers having no control over discipline of the students.

Now, there is a bill in the legislature called “Parents’ bill of rights”. If this bill is passed, there will be an even bigger shortage of teachers. I would like to suggest that parents parent their kids at home and let the teachers teach them at school. The whole problem starts at home.

Bob Sis, Gretna

Streetcar mayors

Thank you for your Midlands Voices column on Feb. 5. It highlights and reminds us of just some of the many projects that have made Omaha a world-class city. We thank each of you for the accomplishments under your administrations. Until now, none of our past or current city-wide projects ever mentioned the word “streetcar” as a prerequisite.

Older buildings and warehouses have been transformed into apartments and condos. Additional housing options and office buildings will be built to bring more people to live downtown. Unlike some other cities, downtown decay and turning into a ghost town is highly unlikely in our future.

Our downtown urban core does have open spaces for development. The long-term and worthy goal is to increase the downtown population from the current 7,000 to 30,000 over the next several decades. The streetcar project is billed as the primary key to make this happen. I just don’t think it requires a $360,000,000 startup project, even if no taxpayer money will ever be needed.

Other concerns and options have been stated. They include modern 21st century rubber-tired vehicles, powered non-electrically, and in smaller sizes with 75 to 100 seats vs the proposed 225 seats that will be longer than the ORBT busses that still have low ridership.

The concrete is starting to harden, so we shall see if their dream has a happy ending.

Glen Mackie, Omaha