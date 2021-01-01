The Public Pulse: Thanks, Sheriff Dunning; China threat; Pets help us

Thanks, Sheriff

In the many years that the Heartland Council has been supporting one of our tasks, manufacturing Hug-a-Bears, we have had strong supporters who helped the group reach a goal of 50,000 Hug-a-Bears distributed in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. These bears are distributed free to children who have suffered some misfortune. They find their ways into hospitals, fire trucks, sheriff’s department vehicles, police and EMT vehicles, among other venues that appreciate having them.

Sheriff Tim Dunning also extended a generous helping hand when the group was on the verge of going bankrupt. The Heartland Council considers our relationship as a mutual admiration society, quietly doing a good job. The Hug-a-Bears recently identified a need for a new leader. When the COVID danger allows us into the facility where we worked every Tuesday morning, or some other location that would like to be our home base, we hope we can get back to our full speed of production for our metropolitan area. I’m proud of all of the folks that have pitched in since the start of the century. I’m sure they are also proud of our legacy. Sheriff Dunning knows how this works.