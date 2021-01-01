The Public Pulse: Thanks, Sheriff Dunning; China threat; Pets help us

Thanks, Sheriff
In the many years that the Heartland Council has been supporting one of our tasks, manufacturing Hug-a-Bears, we have had strong supporters who helped the group reach a goal of 50,000 Hug-a-Bears distributed in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. These bears are distributed free to children who have suffered some misfortune. They find their ways into hospitals, fire trucks, sheriff’s department vehicles, police and EMT vehicles, among other venues that appreciate having them.
Sheriff Tim Dunning also extended a generous helping hand when the group was on the verge of going bankrupt. The Heartland Council considers our relationship as a mutual admiration society, quietly doing a good job. The Hug-a-Bears recently identified a need for a new leader. When the COVID danger allows us into the facility where we worked every Tuesday morning, or some other location that would like to be our home base, we hope we can get back to our full speed of production for our metropolitan area. I’m proud of all of the folks that have pitched in since the start of the century. I’m sure they are also proud of our legacy. Sheriff Dunning knows how this works.
On behalf the Pioneers Volunteers organization, of which I’m a past president, and all of the volunteers and officers still involved in good works, “Thank you, Sheriff Dunning.”
Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha
China threat
A Joe Biden administration will be a path not just to “the great reset” but to collusion and sellout by Biden and his son. Why? Because we are living in a “made in China” world. Which means a world with rapidly decreasing prosperity and liberty. It’s a world in which our leaders, for fame and money, or in response to being blackmailed for their sins, have sold us out to a communist nation that steals our technology, takes our jobs, drugs our citizens, exports disease and spreads oppression and despair wherever it goes.
Trump won because he promised to “drain the swamp,” a promise at least partly fulfilled. The swamp returns with it up to Biden’s nose, with Xi Jinping as its master.
Randy Rodgers, Shenandoah, Iowa
Pet friends help us
It’s amazing how dogs (or cats) can reduce anxiety and bring happiness to people. An article published in your Christmas edition highlights how dogs can bring comfort even in the midst of uncertainty or depression.
Having two dogs myself, I know the power of their “bringing happiness and unconditional love,” and their keen sense when I’m sad or depressed.
The amazing part is dogs love unconditionally. We could learn a lot about kindness from them.
What I didn’t know was that animals actually have physiological effects, such as the release of endorphins, lowering blood pressure and reducing anxiety.
During this unprecedented year of stress, sadness and anxiety, let’s be thankful for our dogs who’ve been there to comfort us when nothing else could.
Will Ackerman, Bellevue