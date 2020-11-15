The Public Pulse: Thanks, veterans; Trump champions vital principles; GOP hysteria

Thanks, veterans

Thank you very much to James Martin Davis for the well-written piece on veterans and their reluctance to speak about their war experiences. My uncle was a Marine in WW II. He said very little about his experience in the South Pacific until near the end of his life. Our good friend who was on a Navy river boat in Vietnam also did not share much. It’s good to share with those who would understand. We commoners need to respect their quiet.

I am grateful to every military person all the way back to my grandfather who fought in France in WWI. He taught us grand kids silly French songs but never said a word about the awfulness he witnessed.

God bless our military folks.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Trump champions vital principles