The Public Pulse: That debate was a waste; Trump is a bully; Veep candidates crucial

That’s 90 minutes I’ll never get back

After watching Biden and Trump on Tuesday night, the only thing I came away with was a headache. From what I can tell from comments afterwards, everyone saw what they expected. Trump was a bully or Biden was feeble.

What I saw was a frightening display of incivility which unfortunately is representative of much of the America we live in now. Whatever happened to inspired leadership?

Ric Jensen, Omaha

A bully at the debate

Watching the presidential debate Tuesday night was painful. Trump’s bullying tactic was unpresidential to the degree that was embarrassing for the country.

The only tactic that was presented by Trump was to disenfranchise voters. Hopefully that won’t happen. Everyone watching the debate has to see that this man is unfit for the job of the president of the U.S.

The Republicans in the Senate had a chance to rid the people of this country of Trump and didn’t do their job. Now they should answer to their constituents. Is this what you want for a president?

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Veep candidates are crucial this time