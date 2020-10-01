The Public Pulse: That debate was a waste; Trump is a bully; Veep candidates crucial

That’s 90 minutes I’ll never get back
After watching Biden and Trump on Tuesday night, the only thing I came away with was a headache. From what I can tell from comments afterwards, everyone saw what they expected. Trump was a bully or Biden was feeble.
What I saw was a frightening display of incivility which unfortunately is representative of much of the America we live in now. Whatever happened to inspired leadership?
Ric Jensen, Omaha
A bully at the debate
Watching the presidential debate Tuesday night was painful. Trump’s bullying tactic was unpresidential to the degree that was embarrassing for the country.
The only tactic that was presented by Trump was to disenfranchise voters. Hopefully that won’t happen. Everyone watching the debate has to see that this man is unfit for the job of the president of the U.S.
The Republicans in the Senate had a chance to rid the people of this country of Trump and didn’t do their job. Now they should answer to their constituents. Is this what you want for a president?
Dale Rezac, Omaha
Veep candidates are crucial this time
In this year’s election we have to pick both the president and vice president of our country. However, this has not been a normal year for anyone. The media, which I have no confidence in anymore, are questioning the age and mental acuity of both candidates. I can see that and I believe that either winner will not be able to finish the full four years of the term. With the former vice president, it is really a mental acuity issue along with his age; he’s 78. With President Trump, it’s the very likely impeachment possibility. Speaker Pelosi has already stated that she is already planning to initiate hearings.
So with those possibly likely events it appears that we’re voting for the party that has the most qualified vice presidential candidate. You have an experienced previous governor who has been in his current position for the last four years working to assist the running of the country.
On the other hand, you have a Senate firebrand who showed her position during the last Supreme Court justice hearings where she shamed herself in how she questioned and berated the candidate. Recently, she was quoted how she admired the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement. I believe their intentions were for peaceful demonstrations, but we know how that turned out and how it continues to this day. Personally I believe that all lives matter. That includes the unborn.
Keep that in mind when you cast your ballot.
Mike Covolo, Omaha
Race and newspaper style
This is in reference to the Public Pulse letter from Kay Albrecht (Sept. 23). We, too, wondered why all your articles capitalize the “B” in Black when referencing a person’s skin color, but use the lowercase “W” when referring to whites. If it would be wrong to refer to whites with a capital “W” and refer to Blacks with the lowercase, then it is just as wrong to do what you are doing. All skin colors should be treated equal. And shame on you, World Herald, for aligning your newspaper with the Associated Press, the largest media conglomerate and headquartered in New York City, rather than with our Midwest values.
This special treatment of one race and not the other is sure to stir up ire among some of the population. We sure do not appreciate our race being portrayed as inferior and marginalized.
Bryan and Phyllis Portland, Bellevue
