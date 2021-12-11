The Public Pulse: The beauty of the sky; Protect our most vulnerable; Make God number one

In the sky
Enjoy God’s “Magnificent museum”.
It is the sky! Look at it!
It is big, bright, blue and beautiful.
It is in motion, in color and 3D.
It is always changing, but safe.
It is there every day, but especially at sunrise and sunset. It is source of light, warmth and air to breathe. It can give a gentle shower or cool breeze, It can be enjoyed at night with or without a telescope. It lets you enjoy stars and other celestial phenomena. It is a carrier of sound, music, radio, TV and phone and it is free! So enjoy!
J.F. Johnson, Omaha
Safeguarding the elderly
Gov. Ricketts and Attorney General Peterson have joined in a lawsuit to stop the vaccine mandate from the Biden administration, a “fight” according to Rickett’s press release, “so we can safeguard our freedoms and protect Nebraskans who are at risk of losing their jobs.” But what consideration is being given to safeguarding and protecting the patients in the Nebraska healthcare facilities?
My 93-year-old mother is such a patient in a western Nebraska nursing care facility. She has recently recovered from COVID, thanks in no small part to being fully vaccinated and excellent care in the local hospital. How did she get COVID since she is restricted to the facility with very limited visiting rights? According to data available on the Data.CMS.gov website, her facility had a staff vaccination rate of under 50% at that time. The website also shows that 21 residents who lived in the facility have died from COVID. The patients in these facilities are sitting ducks for unvaccinated staff who interact with them in the most intimate of settings. Yet I see nothing in the governor’s statements expressing any concern for the welfare of these patients, among the most vulnerable in our society.
The CDC.gov website has statistics for all similar Nebraska facilities, and just a quick, non-exhaustive search found nursing care facilities in Bloomfield, Ravenna, South Sioux City, Syracuse and Valentine with staff vaccination rates in excess of 90% (some as high as 96-97%); so it is doable, even in the smaller towns in Nebraska.
The governor and attorney general’s action appears to be based more in scoring political points than any concern for the protection of our most vulnerable, elderly fellow Nebraska citizens. This, to my mind, is a failure of leadership.
Dennis Fogland, Omaha
God’s help needed
Wake Up America! Satan is slowly taking over the country that we live in. We as a nation are drifting away from God. It is time to make God number one in our lives. Father we need your help, free us from the occasion of sin and bring us to life. Help us to do Your will and let my thoughts be Your thoughts.
Dave and Rita Persing, Elkhorn
Equal opportunities
Contrary to the World-Herald editorial about Gov. Ricketts, (“An Equal Starting Line For All Diversity, equity are positives for Nebraska,” Dec. 3) I am convinced that it is not Gov. Ricketts who is approaching issues involving inclusion, equity, and diversity in “1984” style. Rather, it is the supporters of such things as UNL’s new diversity plan, BLM, and others of this ilk who are living in a world of self-deception, deceit, and blind political bias.
For example, regarding diversity, why should it matter so much to make percentages of various minority groups in a given institution come out to equal their relative population in a region as a whole. Just because White people comprise the vast majority of those living in Nebraska does not necessarily mean that over 70% of UNL’s basketball and football teams must be made up of White players. Rather, if the best qualified candidates to play on the team happens to result in most of the players being Black, that is just fine as long as all candidates are given fair consideration.
This has most likely been the case right now, and I have no problem at all with the percentages turning out as they happen to fall. Why should not the same thing apply to positions such as math professors, engineers, computer scientists, or any other segment of the university?
It our good fortune that we have a man like Ricketts in the office of governor today. He recognizes that the use of term “equity” in UNL’s new diversity program has very little to do with justice. Rather, it means “equality” in the most literal sense of the word. Not equal opportunity, but equality of result. This is unfair to individuals, no matter their color, who are not given a fair opportunity to compete on an equal basis for various positions. Rather, from the top down their will be a bias in favor of “color” rather than the “content of their character.”
In addition, if the new UNL program adheres to the standards of Kendi, who is mentioned on UNL’s website as an important figure the new program, then there will, unfortunately, be elements of racial bias in the governance of the university. I hope that in the near future there is some degree of moderation applied to UNL’s venture into this type of “reform.” Let us not lose the positive qualities that have done so much to guarantee equal opportunity for all no matter their color.
Michael Gendler, Omaha
Back to basics
Neither “Making America Great Again” nor “Building Back Better” will happen unless we go back to the basics. A society starts with encouraging self-respect and respect for others.
When a person is invited to a wedding, or attends a funeral, they show respect when they attend dressed properly for the occasion. A suit and tie for a gentleman and an appropriate dress for the lady is fitting. Contrary to individuals appearing to embarrass themselves and their family when they present themselves in cut-off blue jeans, dirty shoes and printed tees and sweatshirts.
American individual manners have digressed but not as low as has the media that has lowered itself into a quagmire of insulting disrespect. Shock radio has expanded into the printed news and opinion pages.
Foul and inappropriate word quotes are reported by using one or more letters followed by the correct numerical dashes for the reader to fill in the blanks and mentally imbed the gross verbs and nouns.
Help may be on the horizon. Wheels still turn and apples still fall from trees. We can diet and shrink back into those nice unused clothes hanging in our closets. Better yet, the news media has opened Webster’s dictionary and discovered the correct spelling to the old and proven word “Bleep.” The intelligent and well-respected newspapers have resurfaced with the courage of the “Road Runner” to “Bleep Bleep.”
PJ Stengel, Hastings, Neb.
Project ‘disrespectful’
I am studying — no, puzzling — over the picture of our downtown library on the opinion pages of our Sunday World-Herald. I am not particularly a fan of Brutalist-style architecture, but of the many downtown Omaha examples of that style, this building is iconic, functional and really quite beautiful. It’s a wonderful element of the downtown cultural center that I have chosen make my home. It baffles me that when we are trying to create a rich inner core with “riverfront redevelopment,” we choose to banish books (and archival collections) from that picture. I actually can think of no world class city that doesn’t have a flagship library as part of its downtown.
It’s not as if we need more land to develop in our downtown.
I understand the need to achieve up-to-date data capabilities for libraries with re-wiring and reworking an existing space, but there is no need to tear a building down to do that. And splitting up collections to downsize to a nondescript warehouse that is remote and even more in need of renovation is a worse idea. This project speaks to Omaha’s apparent disrespect of literature and research, as well as to a disrespect of the less advantaged people who need to take a bus to get there.
As a person who lives in downtown Omaha and is never asked about decisions made by people working from West Omaha, I feel compelled to speak out on this. This is wrong!
Sandi Bruns, Omaha