The Public Pulse: The beauty of the sky; Protect our most vulnerable; Make God number one

In the sky

Enjoy God’s “Magnificent museum”.

It is the sky! Look at it!

It is big, bright, blue and beautiful.

It is in motion, in color and 3D.

It is always changing, but safe.

It is there every day, but especially at sunrise and sunset. It is source of light, warmth and air to breathe. It can give a gentle shower or cool breeze, It can be enjoyed at night with or without a telescope. It lets you enjoy stars and other celestial phenomena. It is a carrier of sound, music, radio, TV and phone and it is free! So enjoy!

J.F. Johnson, Omaha

Safeguarding the elderly

Gov. Ricketts and Attorney General Peterson have joined in a lawsuit to stop the vaccine mandate from the Biden administration, a “fight” according to Rickett’s press release, “so we can safeguard our freedoms and protect Nebraskans who are at risk of losing their jobs.” But what consideration is being given to safeguarding and protecting the patients in the Nebraska healthcare facilities?