The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos

The best gifts

Dear friends and family of Omaha,

I wish you and and yours the happiest of holidays. I’m writing this as a hopeful reminder that kindness goes above and beyond. Kindness is the act of holding the door open for someone, it’s smiling at a stranger, it’s helping someone to their car when the sidewalk is slick, or taking a deep breath driving in hectic rush hour traffic and remembering that we are all people just trying to get where we’re going.

Sometimes these are the best gifts that we can give.

We are the heartland. We get to live in a place where there are some of the prettiest sunrises and sunsets and sky in the world, just to name a few.

Let’s continue to grow. I will continue to offer help and or hope, serve my fellow citizen and give with my heart. And I will zipper merge when the street goes from two lanes to one.

My heart is for you and mine and everyone else. Happy holidays and take a breath, take your time, forgive, grow yourself and help spread peace.

And for the people who meme: “Keep Calm And Carry On.”

With all of the love through and throughout the holiday, It’s nice to see you and take care.

From, a friendly neighbor.

Philip Hejl, Omaha

Congratulations

Congratulations to Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for being appointed to chief of police in Shaker Heights, Ohio (Dec. 17). Deputy Hudson will be missed by the DCSO and the whole law enforcement community in Nebraska. Deputy Hudson is a true patriot and a true example of what a law enforcement officer should be. He has many accolades, one being a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Thank you, Deputy Hudson, for your service to your country and to the citizens of Nebraska. You will be missed.

Dot and Joe Krajicek, Bellevue

Fascinating research

Congratulations to authors Scott Gardner, Judy Diamond and Gabor Racz, researchers at University of Nebraska, on the publication of their book “Parasites.” It is reviewed by the New Yorker magazine critic and writer Jerome Groopman, (“Inside Job”, Dec. 12, 22) who proclaimed it an “approachable and often fascinating primer on the subject of parasites.”

Making parasites approachable and getting a great review about it, is terrific. Good job, University of Nebraska researchers!

Leslie Allen, Omaha

Kudos to commissioners

Kudos to the commissioners and staff of the Nebraska Public Service Commission for their dedicated efforts on behalf of Nebraskans. As the commissioners mentioned in their recent Pulse letter, “Funding for broadband,” they are “... holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out into more rural locations ...” This is an important part of the nationwide emphasis on improving many forms of infrastructure across this country.

But it is not just rural areas that lack true access to this infrastructure. Indeed, if customers technically have internet and phone service in their area, but the service experiences frequent and/or extended breakdowns, then, in one sense, these citizens also have an infrastructure access problem. This is another area where the commissioners and staff at the Nebraska PSC have been and can be of great assistance in getting to a resolution. I know I appreciated their help with resolving an issue I had this year.

Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue

Thank you

A huge thank you to the couple who paid for our dinner at the Outback Steakhouse (Saturday night). The kindness will definitely be paid forward. They left before we could extend our appreciation. Again a huge thank you!

Barry Holste, Omaha

A Christmas carol

It was Christmas Eve and my squadron had just culminated operations in Korea. We would be embarking the next morning. Sharing the duties as the commanding officer, my 1st Sergeant asked me where to dump the oil. I was not aware that our transports would not carry open barrels of oil (we used oil to run our generators). I learned that they would find a hillside and just dump it.

Not wanting to waste it, I took the oil to the nearest village and traded it for a truckload of booze. It was the strangest stuff: Apricot wine, ginger beer, etc ... I managed to get a couple of cases of Orion Beer for the officers. When we returned I called for the 1st Sergeant and told him I had a truck full of booze and could he get rid of it by morning? His reply was “We’ll do our best, sir”.

About midnight, there was a knock on the tent post and my presence was requested outside. As I emerged from the tent, the night air was crisp and a lite fluffy snow was just beginning to fall. There in front of me was the whole squadron in formation. Some were holding others up, but all had bottles in their hands. When called to attention, they began in unison to sing: “We’ll follow the old man where ever he wants to go.”

I was 25 at the time.

Pat Schneider, Omaha

