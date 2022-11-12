The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes

Sound of silence

Shhhhh. You hear that? No more political ads spreading hate and negativity.

Fred Massoomi, Omaha

Crowd behavior

The Associated Press’s article about crowd behavior (“How crowd surges turn deadly,”) like most crowd coverage by pundits and media in recent years, is limited and superficial. Having covered crowd behavior in some of my university classes, I am aware of how complex crowd behavior really is.

First of all, there are different types of crowds such as, threatened crowds like the recent one in South Korea cited in the article. This crowd resulted in tragic loss of life. Conventional crowds can turn into threatened crowds when a threat is perceived and people panic.

Also, not all participants in a crowd can be lumped together. People may be at a crowded event for different reasons. If you have ever reluctantly tagged along to a concert or other crowded celebration just to please your friend or sibling, you can understand this.

While much of the coverage of crowds has focused on blaming a person who “incites” crowd violence, or the actions/lack thereof by security or police to do crowd control, this is overly simplistic. There are a lot of other factors at play. Rumors and bits of information can quickly spread, and like that old game “telephone,” become distorted. People in a crowd are mutually influenced by the collective behavior of others without necessarily being aware of it. A sense of anonymity and lack of individual responsibility can develop, leading people do behave in ways they would not normally behave.

Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue

New leadership needed

I read with immense disappointment the Oct. 6 article on the front page of the OWH.

How can an established institution like the Nebraska Humane Society, which was founded in 1875, fail the poor animals so miserably? The shelter (in 2021) had a $14 million building improvement funded by donors, which resulted in a state of the art facility, but no additional square footage to house animals, which is their primary function. Imagine how this money could have vastly benefited and improved all the small rescue groups now struggling to do the job of the Nebraska Humane Society.

When an organization is deteriorating and incapable of attracting/retaining employees, the buck stops with the leadership.

As an animal-loving community, we need to demand accountability and transparency, as mentioned in the article. Time to “clean house” and hire a leader who knows how to run a shelter that provides basic services for the animals, which must include addressing the overpopulation problem by spaying and neutering. The helpless animals deserve better.

Jonathon Johnson, Omaha

NHS priorities

Regarding OWH’s piece on the dire straits of animal rescue in Omaha (Nov. 6) and the brave small rescue groups that have spoken out, it is way past due and about time for some comeuppance. I’ve worked for animal rights and on animal rescue issues for decades. The Humane Society needs to make some serious changes and adjustment of their priorities. They should start at the top, management, re-evaluate their closely-held relationship with Omaha Police as the NHS should represent the people and animals of Omaha first, and for God’s sake, they have to reopen that spay and neuter clinic. That should be priority No. 1.

Bonnie Price, Omaha

On election deniers

Quick question: If election deniers win their elections, should those elections be opposed and not certified with no factual evidence required?

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Nebraska

Safe staffing

We have all seen the headlines that there is a nursing shortage leading to increased wait times in hospitals and ERs. But there isn’t a nursing shortage, there’s a shortage of nurses willing to work bedside because of the vast amount of pressure that is put on them, not to mention the abuse by patients. Nurses right now in the Omaha area on a standard acuity medical surgical unit are having nurse to patient ratios of 5 to 6 patients on day shift and 6 to 7 on nights. Multiple studies have concluded on floors like this for every patient above five, there is a 16% increased chance of mortality and prolonged hospitalization. The pressure to care for more patients with the same — and sometimes less — staff than adequate leads to serious burnout and mental health problems amongst staff, which many get physically abused by patients. Nurses do not feel like valued members of the healthcare system because of the way they’re treated and honestly because of the way they’re paid. Some nurses who’ve been on the job 20-plus years are only making about $10 more than new graduate nurses, which is not how it should be. Hospitals are worried about increasing there bottom lines over patient safety, an article related last July said that, “In 2020 at the height of the pandemic, hospital CEOs made $3 billion in bonuses while cutting benefits for staff and even going as far as asking staff to donate to the hospitals who were ‘losing money.’” To save the system, we need to mandate safe staffing ratios for nurses and other support staff and start putting money in the place where saving lives should be.

Andrew O’Shea, Plattsmouth

Nitrate problem

As a southwest Iowa corn and soybean farmer, I appreciated both the Oct. 29 article from the OWH/Flatwater Free Press and Helen Jordan’s response (“Nitrates and childhood cancers”) to its content. I frequently submit that most of our population’s health issues can be traced back to poor soil health and farming practices that do not honor this incredible gift we have been given. If you are a citizen concerned about these issues, please talk with your local farmers. I would also encourage you to form long-term, honest, and mutually respectful relationships with those who are entrusted with the care of what we all depend on for our shared well-being.

Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa

Relief funding

I see that the City of Omaha is going to spend COVID relief funds from the federal government on updating public parks (Nov. 3). In reading about the purpose of these funds, it appears to me that they were to help people, farmers and businesses impacted by COVID. Exactly what do parks have to do with the spending of COVID funds? It appears that Omaha, and other cities, need to spend it by a certain deadline or give it back to the government. If Omaha cannot find entities affected by COVID to spend this money, maybe it should be returned since it is probably borrowed money by our government anyway and affecting our overall economy.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Remembering a vet

The Nov. 10 OWH article relating to “War Medals” was exceptional and timely.

Civil War veteran Sergeant Jacob C. Miller (Company G, 113th Illinois Infantry) was a recipient of the Medal of Honor and is buried in the Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion. Miller was awarded the honor for his actions at the Battle of Vicksburg (MS) on May 22, 1863. Sergeant Miller received his medal in 1894. He died in 1917.

Dean Podoll, La Vista