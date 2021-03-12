The Public Pulse: The hurt is genuine; Customer relations; Energy future

Renewable energy has been on the rise for a while now and will continue to grow long into the future. Nebraska is seeing a rapid increase in wind, solar and battery storage projects throughout the state, and CCC-Hastings continues to explore ways to provide the best opportunities for Nebraska students to learn and grow in a promising career industry.

Taylor Schneider, Hastings

Biden’s arrogance

I did not know Americans elected a king, The man in the Oval Office is ruling by decree; all he does is sign royal decrees. I want a president, not a king. We fought Great Britain for freedom.

So will someone tell this king he is not wanted; we want a president. We have a Congress that hopefully will do their job and pass bills to correct the stupidity coming out of the White House, please, please! Congress, do your job.

Kay Rodgers Jr., Omaha

