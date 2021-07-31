The Public Pulse: The importance of choice; Social Security; Biden border failure

Importance of choice
At the start of the United States in 1783 (the end of the Revolutionary War), God gave us a nation that recognized that all people are created (born) equal. It is my belief they were right. In the entire planet all humans are created equal.
We are all born (if our mothers don’t abort us) the same. We have no money, no jobs, no prejudices, likes, dislikes, or education; we are a blank sheet. We become a victim first of the choices of our parents, then as we grow older by our own choices. Each choice ultimately affecting the next.
These choices will lead toward us being either successful or unsuccessful; being either well off or not-so-well-off; being a honest or dishonest; or even liking to learn or not liking to learn. All this builds continuously throughout life until we die. In all these years of choices we develop our beliefs, philosophies, likes and dislikes all for either the good or bad of ourselves, our friends, our community, our state, our nation and ultimately our world.
Our ever-increasingly big government, media and business are taking our right to make choices away by making them for us. We need to make the ultimate choice by choosing to get them to stop making choices for us so we can make them for ourselves.
Steven Wiseman, Bellevue
Social Security
Our Social Security system is celebrating its 85th birthday on Aug. 14. As a bedrock of our retirement security, it lifts more people out of poverty than any other program.
Yet Sen. Mitt Romney has again introduced legislation that takes aim at the Social Security and Medicare benefits we have earned over a lifetime. His bill, called the Trust Act, paves the way to benefit cuts — without even allowing the public to weigh in.
Sen. Romney wants to create special committees that will meet behind closed doors and send their recommendations to the Senate and House for a vote. It couldn’t even be amended by other senators or representatives.
Without Social Security, 22 million more Americans would be poor. Most people aged 65 and older receive the majority of their income from Social Security.
Older Americans must tell their senators to vote against this dangerous and anti-democratic plan.
Virginia Busch, Omaha
secretary, Nebraska Alliance
for Retired Americans
Vital help
Last Sunday, I had a cycling accident. Kyle and his wife were driving east on Fort Street, near 166th, and didn’t hesitate to stop and render aid.
My trike wheel caught the edge of the sidewalk and I was launched into the roadside ditch that was filled with tall weeds and deep muddy water. Kyle and my husband were able to pull me from the ditch. Kyle and his wife offered to drive me home. Without Kyle’s quick action, things could have turned out a lot worse.
A big thanks to Kyle and his wife. Angels do drive cars!
Joanne Hicks, Omaha
Biden’s border failure
Recently in the Omaha World-Herald, it was suggested by both Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, and the Nebraska ACLU that Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to send Nebraska State Patrol officers to Texas was a political decision. A more appropriate word for describing Troopers being sent to Texas may be “crisis” rather than “political.” We have a completely incompetent president and administration in Washington that continues to ignore the magnitude of the illegal immigration taking place at America’s southern border.
There are plenty of voters who are beginning to realize that voting this administration into office was a real mistake with many serious and wide-ranging repercussions. The current clown show in The White House is going to make former President Carter and his administration look like brainiacs!
Scott Long, Omaha
Divisive language
Ted Quick began his July 26 Pulse letter entitled “Stop dividing us” by writing “Most leftists … are intentionally dividing our nation.” Mr. Quick, please read your divisive statement and consider how ridiculous your words sound.
Mary H. Buckley, Omaha
Great arts event
On Saturday evening, July 17, my wife and I had an opportunity to attend an event put on by the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame. This event was supposed to happen last year, but you know what COVID-19 did to us all.
The inductees were as follows: the musical group Sour Mash; Dr. John Walker; Dave Morris; Dave Fowler; Dr. Pete Blakeslee; and a broadcaster who had been with KZUM for 41 years, John Schmitz.
What an extraordinary event to experience. But it did not stop there. I have never in my life re-encountered so many friends, family and people.
Thank you, Nebraska Arts Council and vaccines! And KZUM.
Todd Worth, Lincoln
Very much appreciated
I am a 78-year-old widow. When the storm ripped through Omaha, it brought down two big old trees in my backyard. It looked like a war zone.
When I heard about the Rubicon group in TV, I called the 211 number. Two days later they were in my driveway. In less than three hours they had cut, cleared and hauled all the debris to the curb.
They are a wonderful, hard-working group of people. Thank you doesn’t seem enough. So very much appreciated.
Lois Hutfless, Omaha
Bacon, step up
I think that Congressman Bacon should step up and volunteer for the Jan. 6 commission. He continually brags about being willing to work with Democrats and he is a retired military officer who as an officer and a congressman swore an oath to the Constitution, not a party or person. So, this would be the perfect opportunity for him to show his leadership. He may argue that minority leader McCarthy should be the one to appoint people, but McCarthy has shown that he is incapable of any real leadership as he constantly travels to genuflect before Mr. Trump.
Congressman McCarthy’s complaints about this being a partisan investigation sound ridiculous after 10 investigations into Benghazi, six of those by Republican house subcommittees. Another was by a Senate select committee on intelligence. They spent more time investigating that then they did 9/11. Now they don’t seem to care to look into what happened on Jan. 6 at all. Might they be afraid of what the public may find out?