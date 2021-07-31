The Public Pulse: The importance of choice; Social Security; Biden border failure

Very much appreciated

I am a 78-year-old widow. When the storm ripped through Omaha, it brought down two big old trees in my backyard. It looked like a war zone.

When I heard about the Rubicon group in TV, I called the 211 number. Two days later they were in my driveway. In less than three hours they had cut, cleared and hauled all the debris to the curb.

They are a wonderful, hard-working group of people. Thank you doesn’t seem enough. So very much appreciated.

Lois Hutfless, Omaha

Bacon, step up

I think that Congressman Bacon should step up and volunteer for the Jan. 6 commission. He continually brags about being willing to work with Democrats and he is a retired military officer who as an officer and a congressman swore an oath to the Constitution, not a party or person. So, this would be the perfect opportunity for him to show his leadership. He may argue that minority leader McCarthy should be the one to appoint people, but McCarthy has shown that he is incapable of any real leadership as he constantly travels to genuflect before Mr. Trump.