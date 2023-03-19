





Legislative agenda

As I am at my desk reviewing my real estate tax statement with trepidation, I am dreading writing a check for such an absurd amount.

In the meantime, the Unicameral is working on problems that weren’t problems until they invented the problems. Please senators, instead of wasting time on emotional, divisive issues, fix our taxes. Instead of worrying about health and medical issues that shouldn’t be any of your business, fix our taxes.

Please, figure out school funding and fix our taxes. Then, when you’re done fixing our taxes, make it easy for us to vote.

Frank Logan, Bellevue

Minimum for a reason

I am a junior at Papillion La Vista High School. After spending some time researching the issue of our minimum wage, I think it is an important and crucial issue to talk about. Senator Raybould introduced a bill that not only is undemocratic in its nature, but especially restrictive of young working class people.

After 58% of Nebraskans voted in favor of Initiative 433 to increase the minimum wage last November, Sens. Raybould and Briese introduced bills that severely contradict that vote. LB 15 (introduced by Briese and co-sponsored by Raybould) would create a subminimum wage for workers under the age of 18. The only “sub” thing that I can think of for this bill is sub-level corruption, or sub-level standards for workers.

I believe these legislative bills are morally wrong and inherently classist in nature. Young workers and people that fluctuate between positions requiring training at minimum wage levels deserve minimum wage. It is minimum for a reason and these bills go against every worker in America.

LB 327, introduced by Raybould, would put a cap on the percentage the minimum wage would increase according to cost of living changes, undermining the language voters approved and devaluing the workers’ needs whose wages would keep up with the cost of living if this provision is not undercut. Coincidentally, this bill was passed overwhelmingly in Sen. Raybould’s district, which includes a census tract that has a median income 57% lower and a poverty rate 16% higher than the rest of the state.

Sam Washburn, La Vista

‘Hail Varsity’

As a proud alum of the Nebraska Men’s Glee Club and the Scarlet and Cream Singers (circa 1971-1974), I was pleased to read of the concerted effort to bring the lyrics to “Hail Varsity” to the masses. I agree, the lyrics needed to be updated, and the proposed new version is excellent.

I would suggest the lyrics be printed in all sporting event programs and appear on the jumbotron (a la Mitch Miller’s sing-along) when the band plays “Hail Varsity.” We might also want to write into the contracts for performers appearing at PBA to record their version of “Hail Varsity” to be played during home games.

While I’ll miss my solos in the upper north stadium on football game days and at PBA for basketball, it will be nice to be part of an 85,000-voice ensemble finally giving voice to this rousing fight song. Go Big Red!

Bill Cary, Omaha

Giving voice

For what it’s worth, the words to “Hail Varsity” that I learned and sang as a student at the University of Nebraska from 1966 to 1970 were quite different from the “old school Hail Varsity” reported in the OWH March 11. The words from the 1960’s were, as confirmed by my wife, as follows:

“Hail to the team

The stadium rings

As everyone sings

For the scarlet and cream

Fight on for victory

Echo our loyalty

So on mighty men

The eyes of the land

Upon every hand

Are looking at you

Fight on for victory

Hail the men of Nebraska U”

Since the word “men” seems to have become objectionable, two small changes can fix that issue.

The phrase “So on mighty men” could be changed to “So on mighty team.”

The last phrase could be changed to “Hail the team from Nebraska U.”

Don Stenberg, Gretna

University of Nebraska Track Letterman 1968-70

Dodging potholes

Again, Omaha drivers are dodging potholes. Perhaps before spending money on needless streetcars and all the expenses that project encompasses, we should focus spending on safe city streets. Dodging potholes is never safe. A streetcar project should be voted on by Omaha residents.

Kay Barlow, Omaha

Teacher standards

I hope that Gov. Jim Pillen does not approve the repeal of Rule 23, which requires that teachers pass the Praxis CORE basic skills exam in order to receive their initial teacher certification.

I agree that passing the Praxis exam does not guarantee teaching effectiveness in the classroom, however, basic skills competency is an extremely important component of being an effective teacher. As a retired OPS educator, I question why anyone, especially an educator, would consider otherwise.

Our children are expected to demonstrate proficiency in their core subjects. Educators entering the profession need to demonstrate proficiency in core subjects as well.

Perhaps we should examine why teacher applicants aren’t passing the Praxis. They are given multiple attempts to do so if they choose. Reducing the cost of repeating the exam or eliminating the cost altogether would be a good thing.

Please Gov. Pillen, do not lower the bar for Nebraska teaching standards. Do not approve the repeal of Rule 23.

Marie R. Hernandez, Bellevue

Streetcar frustration

Kevin Penrod submitted a very well-written letter (“Upward development”) regarding the positives of the streetcar. But, and there’s always a but, why does it have to be a streetcar? Why rails? Why can’t the things he mentioned be accomplished without rails? I can’t seem to get anyone to answer that question.

We could build a fleet of Ollie the Trolleys for a lot less than the cost of the streetcar, and it would be flexible enough to go through North Omaha to the airport, and through South Omaha to the zoo. And it would be cooler than the buses, if that’s why people aren’t riding the buses, which they aren’t. This is so frustrating!

The people in charge just seem to be willing to throw away millions of dollars on something that is unnecessary and massively unpopular. What do all of you figure to do next after you get voted out of office?

Terry Forman, Omaha

Public safety

Are the lawmakers supporting LB 77 (the permitless concealed carry bill) out of their minds? Evidently they are so busy restricting voting rights and women’s rights, that they don’t have time to read the papers regarding the explosive increase of gun-related deaths, crimes, threats and murders in places that used to be considered safe: grocery stores, public shopping centers, streets, grade schools, high schools, colleges, synagogues, churches, mosques and on and on.

LB 77 permits anyone 21 or older to walk into any place with a weapon; without a background check, without paying a fee to carry, without taking an eight- to 16-hour training class, and with absolutely no consequences. So long as he doesn’t shoot anyone with the weapon, there is no consideration to how much public fear or terror he may engender by brandishing, or simply carrying the weapon.

The bill states that the weaponized person would first have to commit a crime such as a dangerous misdemeanor, or the ever-popular and increasing crime of domestic assault, before facing any consequence.

I totally agree with the Omaha and Lincoln Police chiefs, Mayor Stothert, and the majority of the Omaha City Council in opposing this bill. Councilman Pete Festersen understated the threat to, and fear by, the public when he said, “I don’t think it’s (passage of LB 77) a positive for public safety.”

Passage of LB 77 is a horrible and regressive threat to public safety.

Lisa C. Lewis, Omaha

Cavanaugh’s comments





As I’m sitting at my desk at school, waist-deep in teaching my Holocaust unit to my sophomores, I nearly fell off my chair when I read the March 16 article about State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh having the audacity in her ridiculous filibuster effort to compare LB 574 to the Holocaust of the Jews during WWII. I have no words that are adequate to describe how absolutely despicable her comparison is and how utterly nonsensical. I would invite her to come into my classroom right now and declare such a thing; any of my 16-year-old students could set her straight in a heartbeat. I hope she educates herself and is honest in admitting she made an unthinkable blunder with her words. She owes the entire Jewish community a very humble apology.

Melissa Presser, KearneyOn LB 178

Sen. Steve Erdman’s LB 178, “In God We Trust,” is not a Nebraska-based bill. It has been taken from a playbook of model legislation that serves as an adjunct to the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, the National Legal Foundation, and the WallBuilders ProFamily Legislators Conference. The playbook is known as “Project Blitz.”

The strategy of Project Blitz and WallBuilders is to pass an increasingly ambitious set of state laws, starting with ones that require prominently displaying “In God We Trust” in public schools and escalating to laws that would allow discrimination based on religion. LB 178 is part of that strategy; it is the camel’s nose under the tent.

LB 178 is a thinly veiled effort to promote political and religious extremism—something that we don’t need in an educational setting.

In response, 43 national groups have signed on to a statement directed to State Legislators across the United States advising against Project Blitz model legislation. Religious groups on the list include denominations with congregations in Nebraska: the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ, the Presbyterian Church, the United Methodist Church, the Unitarian Universalist Association, and the Alliance of Baptists. The National Council of Churches also is a signatory. Members of this organization include several denominations in Nebraska: the Disciples of Christ, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Greek Orthodox Church, the National Baptist Convention of America, the Orthodox Church in America, the Religious Society of Friends, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

This is their concluding statement:

“Therefore, we urge legislators across the country to oppose Project Blitz and similar legislative efforts. America — and religious freedom — re stronger when the government gives no religion or set of beliefs more power or preference than any other and when everyone is is welcome and treated equally under the law.”

Kate High, Lincoln