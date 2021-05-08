The Public Pulse: The Omaha city election draws near, and Pulse writers have their say

City Council assessed
Regardless of the election results on Tuesday, I encourage fellow citizens to start looking up the weekly City Council agenda and pull up the website or Cox channel 18 to watch your councilperson in action. As someone who has tuned in regularly for years, I feel compelled to share my opinion from an informed perspective.
For what it’s worth, Council member Aimee Melton should be commended for taking steps to ensure the minority view is heard by the council, even when it’s not popular. By my watch, she values the right to free speech and encourages honest discussions.
Council member Pete Festersen is polished, professional and effective. Yet his opponent, Sarah Johnson, is offering to be a full-time public servant and she champions two very noble points: 1) Council meetings should take place at a time that is more accessible to the general public; 2) It’s wrong to require citizens to publicly announce their name and home address prior to offering testimony, while allowing business owners the privilege of using the office address.
As for Council member Vinny Palermo, he sticks up for his district. We need someone like him to hold the Public Works Department accountable for its ongoing management and employee retention issues. Council members Brinker Harding and Ben Gray both have served their districts well, and their experience could be valuable in filling the void left by Council member Chris Jerram.
Ryan Palmer, Omaha
Restaurant tax
Is now the time to repeal the temporary restaurant tax? If not, when?
Oscar Christensen, Omaha
No to Stothert
If you relish four more years of our current mayor, here are points to ponder.
She testified against the term limit for the mayor of Lincoln. She claimed the streets are wonderful — must be a special path to her home and back to the offices. She refuses to accept the decisions by the District Court and the arbitrator on Steve LeClair being reinstated to his position as president of the firefighters union. She continues to ask taxpayers to reimburse Baird Holm legal fees of well into six figures to continue proceeding with the lost case. And please don’t forget the back pay LeClair is racking up.
And street cars? As long as they support her “political donating developers.” Light rail for everyone!
And the taxes? We have been bond-issued, user-taxed, restaurant-taxed and “TIFFED” to death!
William Dudzik, Omaha
Strong record
Recently, Mayor Jean Stothert announced three new dynamic projects for the city: the development of the old city auditorium site, a new affordable housing development in North Omaha, and an additional limited annexation of West Omaha SID neighborhoods. These are representative of the dynamic growth of Omaha during her administration:
Major developments along the Dodge, Maple and Center Street corridors west; expansion of the NoDo district downtown; the Missouri River riverfront development, named one of the top five waterway developments in the country; the street bond project that will provide major enhancements to Omaha’s street system; developments along the north 24th Street and 30th Street corridors, and many others.
With the pandemic and other issues, some larger cities are seeing population declines and companies looking for other alternatives because of crime and restrictive policies. Omaha is a city that can gain from a movement from those population centers. Mayor Stothert’s opponent would limit or stop annexation and apparently focus development strictly on downtown Omaha. Mayor Stothert is focusing on making Omaha a dynamic metropolitan area, with developments both downtown and in the entire metro area.
But the mayor also needs support from the City Council, and that requires council members that support her vision, including District 5 Don Rowe, District 6 Brinker Harding, and District 7 Aimee Melton, as well as responsible incumbents from other districts. The mayor and these council candidates provide a dynamic vision and future for Omaha!
G.R. Florine, Omaha
Welcome redevelopmentKudos to Mayor Stothert’s administration for signing an agreement to develop the Civic Auditorium property. This will add to the allure of the downtown, which continues to see growth and energy! The plan would include several hundred new apartments, of which 120 are reserved for mixed-income, a positive step to make affordable housing more available. Given that this issue could generate controversy, the mayor’s office could easily have held the announcement until after the May 11 election. Doing so before then shows transparency and an effort to get information to the people on a real-time basis.
Jacob McNeill, Omaha
Melton is right
A regular criticism of Councilwoman Melton is that she “doesn’t believe in science.” This charge seems to come from her opposition to the several extensions of the city mask ordinance. Melton has regularly stated that she believes people should wear masks in public places. The real issue is that she doesn’t believe wearing of masks should be mandated by the city government. It’s not a question of “believing in science,” but of the role of government.
Our nation was founded with clear and strict limits on the role of government and its power over the lives of the people. Councilwoman Melton respects this basic principle of government that is, sadly, increasingly under attack.
Andrew Gerike, Omaha
Capable leader
I have watched three televised debates on the mayor’s race. Very simply, Mayor Stothert won all three handily. She shows an in-depth command of city policies and repeatedly articulates specific actions she wants to take over the next four years to make our city better. I do not mean to be unkind to her opponent, but it is clear RJ Neary is nowhere near her league in this respect. In fact, I heard not a single valid reason from him for ousting the incumbent.
Jacob Gideon, Omaha
Riverfront concern
A decision made by the current Omaha city administration that I hope will be an issue in the city elections is the one made by the city to turn over Omaha’s riverside parks to private developers.
What happened was, pre-COVID, two wealthy businessmen went before the Omaha City Council and successfully lobbied the city to invest $50 million in bonds to “improve” three downtown parks. Somehow “philanthropy” convinced Omaha to turn that $50 million over to the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) so that private not-for-profit can manage the park redevelopment that nobody knew was needed.
In return, “philanthropy” formed something called the Downtown Riverfront Trust, which supposedly pledged $250 million toward the project.
Not only is this expense unnecessary and unwanted, since the citizens have no say over our own city parks; MECA decided it was a good idea to put a children’s playground on top of the former superfund site of the ASARCO lead refinery at Lewis & Clark Landing.
All this foolishness is enough to give the “public-private partnership” idea Omaha loves so much a bad name.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha