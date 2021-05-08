The Public Pulse: The Omaha city election draws near, and Pulse writers have their say

G.R. Florine, Omaha

Welcome redevelopmentKudos to Mayor Stothert’s administration for signing an agreement to develop the Civic Auditorium property. This will add to the allure of the downtown, which continues to see growth and energy! The plan would include several hundred new apartments, of which 120 are reserved for mixed-income, a positive step to make affordable housing more available. Given that this issue could generate controversy, the mayor’s office could easily have held the announcement until after the May 11 election. Doing so before then shows transparency and an effort to get information to the people on a real-time basis.

Jacob McNeill, Omaha

Melton is right

A regular criticism of Councilwoman Melton is that she “doesn’t believe in science.” This charge seems to come from her opposition to the several extensions of the city mask ordinance. Melton has regularly stated that she believes people should wear masks in public places. The real issue is that she doesn’t believe wearing of masks should be mandated by the city government. It’s not a question of “believing in science,” but of the role of government.