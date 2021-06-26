The Public Pulse: The pre-computer 'Dark Ages'; Fireworks concern; Catholic bishops right

I must take exception to the incorrect information posed by Mr. Meng-Frecker in Wednesday’s Public Pulse. First, he accused the Catholic bishops of not fighting for justice. Is it just for a president to endorse abortion? He claims our president is working to help the least among us. Guess what? Who do you think is going to pay for all that free money that has been sent out over the past year? The middle and lower class, who are the least able to afford higher taxes.

I am not against an open border, but let’s be reasonable. How about doing it like the Catholic Church does? Have families here adopt them and take responsibility for them until they have assimilated into our culture?

Mr. Meng-Frecker accuses the Catholic bishops of not doing anything to make abortion unnecessary. I have been a religious educator for over 40 years, and I have always taught the beauty of abstinence, and with the older students I even had them sign abstinence pacts that they would remain chaste until marriage. Don’t you think some of the responsibility falls on the parents?