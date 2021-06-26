The Public Pulse: The pre-computer 'Dark Ages'; Fireworks concern; Catholic bishops right

In the ‘Dark Ages’
In the June 25 Public Pulse, Dexter Schrodt wrote an opinion, titled “It’s 2021, folks,“ about modern technology and ended his piece with the expression, “OK, boomer.” I had to laugh. First, in the “Dark Ages,” whether at a sporting event, concert or movie, you waited in line, which could be a hassle. However, it took you less than 30 seconds to buy your ticket. It took only about 3 to give it to an attendant. You conducted your business with real, live people who were gainfully employed to do this.
Secondly, although I personally never worked on computers, I did work for a time in a supporting role in the computer service industry. Let me tell you: All is not perfect in our glorious “Information Age”! (Please don’t misunderstand me; I am using a device to write this.)
I laugh at youngsters who can’t comprehend how we ever survived before the smart phone or personal computer. Things went slower sometimes, especially at the administrative level. However, lots of high school graduates could find good jobs with a future if they worked hard and were willing to learn. There were more entry-level jobs that the computer and other advances did away with. People had more face time, because you had to talk to a real person, in person. You didn’t stand around with your nose buried in a phone, usually accomplishing nothing.
Our boomer generation turned the computer from a strictly business device — a tool — into a personal device that you can play games on and even buy tickets to baseball games.
I use the computer for lots of things, these days. We have to. Society has imbedded it into everyday life — like a computer virus.
Robert Hathaway, Omaha
Fireworks concern
I did an internet search for “working conditions in fireworks factories.” I found many websites on the subject. It is extremely dangerous to work in a factory where fireworks are made. Many explosions happen at the factories, and many people die there. Young children and adults are careful to wear cotton clothes on the job because synthetic clothing can set off a spark and cause an explosion. Workers must inhale the sulfur and other chemicals that are components of fireworks.
Many of these workers die early deaths due to their getting these lethal chemicals in their lungs, over time. The fireworks factories are mostly in China, but are located in other nearby nations as well.
Are fireworks worth buying?
Amy Rasmussen, York, Neb.
Catholic bishops right
I must take exception to the incorrect information posed by Mr. Meng-Frecker in Wednesday’s Public Pulse. First, he accused the Catholic bishops of not fighting for justice. Is it just for a president to endorse abortion? He claims our president is working to help the least among us. Guess what? Who do you think is going to pay for all that free money that has been sent out over the past year? The middle and lower class, who are the least able to afford higher taxes.
I am not against an open border, but let’s be reasonable. How about doing it like the Catholic Church does? Have families here adopt them and take responsibility for them until they have assimilated into our culture?
Mr. Meng-Frecker accuses the Catholic bishops of not doing anything to make abortion unnecessary. I have been a religious educator for over 40 years, and I have always taught the beauty of abstinence, and with the older students I even had them sign abstinence pacts that they would remain chaste until marriage. Don’t you think some of the responsibility falls on the parents?
He claims the bishops don’t feed the poor. Never has anyone come to the door of a church and been denied food. Sacred Heart Church has one of the biggest food pantries in the city. As far as welcoming the foreigners, not only do they welcome them, they adopt families. They teach them our language, furnish an apartment or house for them, teach them our customs and help them find employment. I have been a eucharistic minister for a long time and have given Eucharist to people who may or may not be in the state of mortal sin.
As Jesus said, it is not mine to judge, but when a public figure such as the president condones the killing of innocent babies, the Catholic bishops have no choice but to stand up and take a stand. Perhaps Mr. Meng-Frecker should come to a Catholic Church and see what really goes on before he condemns it.
Patricia Sexton, Omaha
Social justice
For Nigel Phillips’ sake, it’s time.
When the snuffing out of a life has you wondering who’s next, it’s time to acknowledge the real threat.
When we feel more outrage at pigs’ heads than at the death of a young man pursued by police, it’s time to look within ourselves for the violence.
When traffic stops incite justified terror, it’s time to take the weapons.
When scheming wealth sips ever more wealth from your labor, it’s time to replace street patrollers with forensic accountants, auditors and building inspectors.
When the mayor and police chief shield video evidence of an Omahan’s death, it’s time to demand its release.
For the growing list of victims at the hands of police — Micah Taylor, Zachary Bear Heels, Nigel Phillips, who’s next? it’s time our city stop its skittishness when it comes to people we see as “other” and demand we end oppression through violence.
Kelly Kelly, Omaha
It is a border crisis
I find it troubling to see some of the hate for Gov. Pete Ricketts in his attempt to help out at the southern border. Let me give you some cold hard facts to help you understand what’s happening down there.
In February, over 100,000 illegals crossed the border. In March, 172,000; April, 162,406, and May, over 180,000. In 2021 so far authorities have seized 91,031 pounds of methamphetamines, 55,420 pounds of cocaine, 5,586 pounds of fentanyl, 2,636 pounds of heroin and 193,082 pounds of marijuana.
If the Biden/Harris administration in D.C. were actually doing its job, none of this would be happening. The first thing Biden did when taking office was to halt the construction of the wall.
We have over 9.3 million job openings in this country, so I dare say we don’t need any more strawberry pickers or hotel workers. I feel what Biden is allowing to happen to our country qualifies him to be removed by the 25th Amendment. The other thing for you to think about is, what kind of country do you want to leave to your kids and grandkids? I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live in a Third World country.
Chuck Petersen, Elkhorn
Understand our past
Critical race theory is not taught in any curriculum in any K-12 school in the United States. No one can name a school that teaches critical race theory to children! Critical race theory is taught in law school!
Normally I don’t respond when a party decides to demonize something, but I couldn’t let this one go. Just say you don’t want children to learn about the United States’ history of slavery and killing of African/Black Americans who were used to build this country, promised 40 acres and a mule but got an eviction notice instead.
Or teach about the taking of the Native/American Indian land from them and every time you go to the Black Hills you are looking at land that was theirs. The appropriations act of 1876 cut off all rations for the Sioux until they terminated hostilities and ceded the Black Hills to the United States. The Supreme Court case in 1980 ruled in favor of the Sioux, but the Sioux want their land back, not money that is collecting interest which is now worth over $1 billion.
The United States occupied Mexico city and forced the newly founded Mexican republic to give up its northern half, including what is now Arizona (land grab!).
Of course these are facts you have to dig up yourself, because the United States doesn’t want anyone to know they did not treat people who weren’t white very well. How’s that for critical race theory?
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
Correction
A June 25 Pulse letter incorrectly stated that an earlier Pulse letter, by Linda Bradbury, was about the Keystone XL pipeline. Ms. Bradbury wrote on another topic.
Wonderful commercials
We so agree with Daniel Zack, Pulse writer on June 22. The TV commercials from CHI are wonderful, Good Feeling-type things. How many times do people actually watch or enjoy watching a commercial?
The first we hear the song, it makes us look up, because we know we are going to enjoy this commercial, It makes us feel kindness, laughter and compassion within the three commercials. Isn’t this something we all need in our lives?
Thank you, CHI.
Vivian Brauner, Omaha
Young leaders
Every year, the Omaha Jaycees select 10 outstanding leaders for the designation as a “10 outstanding young Omahan,” or “TOYO!”. This year, I had the privilege of being honored amongst community leaders dedicated to a life of service to our great community and state, and it’s encouraged some additional reflection.
As each of the awardees shared a bit about their work, I was struck by their civic engagement, their vision for the legacy that their work stands to bring our city, their level of altruism, their lack of ego, and most importantly their genuine understanding and prioritization of “leading from the middle.”
Leading from the middle is a common phrase in our household, as my husband and I collaborated with two of our colleagues, Nik Stevenson and Sarah Andrus, to capture the very sentiment in a book published this year, “Leading from the Middle: When you have zero authority but need maximum influence to accomplish the core mission.” In essence, it is leadership without authority.
The TOYO! winners personify this idea of leadership without authority. None of the TOYO! awardees were given the title of “leader,” “manager” or “community influencer.” Rather, they all rose to the occasion, dug in with both feet, and got to work on challenges and roadblocks that they observed, in order to make the quality of life better for every Nebraskan.
The long history of the TOYO! awards from the Jaycees recognizes the tireless civic-minded servant leaders in our city. Thanks to the Jaycees Foundation for helping to instill a consistent message of service, and the importance of caring for others in our community.
Christine Cutucache, Bellevue