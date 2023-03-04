Omaha public transit

The major problem with ORBT (the Omaha express bus system) is that it is not big enough. East bound, it starts at the Westroads mall parking lot, where there are few customers, and is available to take them downtown. West bound bound, it starts downtown, where there are more customers, but not enough of them want to go to Westroads.

ORBT would make a great contribution to Omaha if two things were done: First, extend it westwards along Dodge to 204th Street. Second, provide north-south ORBT service in eastern Omaha. I understand both these ideas are in Omaha's long-term plan. Implementing this idea would connect residential areas now being developed in extreme west portions of the Dodge corridor and also connect the underprivileged and under-served residential areas of North and South Omaha with thousands of jobs in downtown Omaha and along Dodge from about 108th Street to 204th Street. It would also provide good transportation to UNO, where some 20,00 students and faculty gather every day.

The streetcar has little to do with these public transport ideas. It does cost money which might be better spent elsewhere. Since its route is close to the current ORBT route, it is actually a bit detrimental.

David Purdy, Omaha

The bright side

Streetcar systems cost a lot of money that certainly could be used for much-needed street repairs. But try to look at the bright side, streetcar lines don't get potholes!

Robert Schlumberger, Fremont

Misnamed bill

This session's proposed abortion ban (LB 626) is misnamed the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," because embryos do not really have hearts or heartbeats at six weeks gestation. Here are some more appropriate suggestions:

Reproductive Rights Roulette Act. Contrary to mainstream medicine and many religions, LB 626 defines "unborn child" to include zygotes and embryos. Then it creates conflicts by exempting IVF procedures, ectopic pregnancies, rape and incest cases, and emergencies threatening maternal life or bodily functions. These provisions are all severable, which invites activist judges to resolve conflicts by upholding the faith-based definition of "unborn child' while striking down the exceptions.

Forced Sterilization Act. Many miscarriage patients would be left sterile by infections that seal fallopian tubes, long before emergencies justify therapeutic abortions. Also, some doctors could perform avoidable hysterectomies to comply with LB 626. Forced sterilization for religious reasons would be just as outrageous as it was for eugenic purposes in the early 20th century.

Maternity Care Over-spending Act. About half of Americans' pregnancies are covered by Medicaid, and a quarter of known pregnancies spontaneously miscarry. If prompt abortion of inevitable miscarriages is banned, many $500 outpatient claims for abortion pills administration could become $50,000 hospital claims for avoidable infections, transfusions and hysterectomies. This would be cruel, willfully ignorant and fiscally irresponsible.

Maternity Care Desertification Act. About 90% of Nebraska counties already lack sufficient OB/GYN care. Nebraska's mainstream medical, nursing and psychiatric associations oppose LB 626. Mandating medical malpractice and revoking licenses for providing abortion care could increase the shortage of OB/GYNs in rural Nebraska.

Unenforceable Abortion Ban Act. Sponsors predict LB 626 would eliminate 85% of abortions in Nebraska. They ignore that abortion pills are available online, and that Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota are abortion-friendly. Their bill would greatly increase the number of unreported abortions completed at home or in nearby states.

BK Chaney, Omaha

Stop the insanity

Kevin McCarthy released thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to Tucker Carlson, a Fox News commentator and featured commentator of Russian State Television. Is he insane? Are you all insane?

Stephen Lucas, Fremont

Why stop there?

Current Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, is proposing mental competency testing for candidates over a certain age. Ms. Haley, why stop there? You claim to be of Indian immigrant ancestry, would you be willing to take a DNA test to confirm it? By all accounts, you seem to be of the female gender, but maybe, our eyes are fooling us. How about a gender examination, just to confirm it?

Or, more importantly, how about IQ tests for all candidates? That would certainly limit the size of the upcoming Republican Primary field. Wouldn't it?

Kevin Shepherd, Omaha

Remembering Brandon Teena

This year marks 30 years since the murder of a trans man named Brandon Teena in Humboldt, Nebraska. Brandon was born in Lincoln and struggled to forge a life where he could live authentically as himself. In 1993, at only 21 years old, he was violently raped and murdered because those around him found out he was transgender.

As a queer person born and raised in Nebraska, I knew Brandon’s story was a part of our state’s history. I did not anticipate that same hate and violence towards trans people to be part of our present. But bills like LB 574 and LB 575 are rooted in the same fear and bigotry that led to Brandon’s tragic death. These bills target the most vulnerable Nebraska children and families, attempting to prohibit them from accessing lifesaving health care and trying to isolate trans students.

We cannot let history repeat itself. We cannot let this agenda of fear and hate continue to govern our state. To honor Brandon’s memory would be to embrace a culture of love for all Nebraskans, no matter their identity. His story should serve as a reminder that we must stand up to protect the most vulnerable among us. Right now, that means telling our state senators that trans youth belong and that we refuse to be represented by hateful rhetoric. May Brandon Teena rest in power.

Isabella Manhart, Omaha

Illegally employed minors

Gov. Jim Pillen says he "cares deeply" about protecting the children of Nebraska. Yet, not a word has been uttered by him concerning all of the underage children working dangerous jobs at a meatpacking plant in Grand Island (Feb. 17). In my opinion, his only area of concern appears to involve transgender kids and making sure they are treated in a punitive way. There were kids in Grand Island that were hurt at a meatpacking plant, sadly the governor has yet to show any compassion or desire to protect those kids working in an extremely dangerous environment.

Mary Seidler, Omaha

Tax cuts over education

Tax cuts over our children’s education, what a Unicameral we have.

I watched the revenue committee hearing on LB 753, Sen. Linehan’s voucher bill. The arguments against this bill were so compelling that I assumed it would die there. But I was wrong, it passed out of the revenue committee with a 6-2 vote.

This voucher bill uses taxpayer money to fund private (religious) schools under the misrepresentation that it will help our impoverished children’s education.

Private schools (religious schools in Nebraska) get credit for being high-achieving. But in fact, they are populated with high income students who are naturally high achievers. When the performance of private schools is adjusted for family income like public schools have, they perform no better than public schools.

Secondly, when low-income students are moved to private schools, they perform worse than when they were in public schools.

We know Sen. Linehan’s record with pitching charter school bills.

The bill gives tax credits (not tax deductions) to rich taxpayers and corporations to fund tuition to religious schools for middle class students. It provides no state oversight to these schools. They discriminate against children with learning disabilities and they will exclude behavior problems and low achievers, leaving both with public schools.

Nebraska has an outstanding public education system. We have that because the education committee has kept charter schools and voucher system out of Nebraska. Call your state senator, particularly Sen. Justin Wayne from District 2.

Bert Peterson, Hastings, Nebraska