





Welcome home, Frank

Welcome home, Frank Solich! Husker Nation is finally whole again. Thank you for the memories. Enough said, Go Big Red!

Gary Borgelt, Battle Creek, Neb.

Mean-spirited legislation

For the life of me, I cannot fathom why the Nebraska Legislature is focused on legislating personal medical decisions of families that represent such a small percentage of the population. The number of people who will be affected by LB 574 is small, although to those that are affected, this is huge. The fact is that very few, if any, teens are getting surgical treatment. And considering that this will directly impact very few people in Nebraska, why are Sen. Kathleen Kauth and her many cosponsors ready to die on this hill?

This is simply a mean-spirited attempt to impose a conservative ideology on Nebraska citizens. I applaud Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for her attempts to defeat this ridiculous bill and allow transgender people the constitutional right to make their own health care decisions. And I urge Sen. Kauth and her colleagues to get to the business that Nebraskans elected them to do: lower taxes, fix the prison system, get an equitable voter ID law passed, and stop the hemorrhage of young people out of the state.

Cathy Lindmier, Omaha

La Vista revitalization

I see that La Vista is looking to revitalize its 84th Street corridor. I suggest they spend $100 million and run a streetcar from Harrison Street to Giles Street. That should do it!

Scott Darden, Omaha

Good guns?

I write in response to Terri Nesselrotte’s Pulse letter, “Waging war.”

It seems that in one short paragraph you have shown that you have a narrow-minded view of the world.

In your letter, you forgot to mention that box cutters kill people, hammers kill people, water kills people, drugs kill people, knives kill people, baseball bats kill people, along with an unlimited number of other means to kill people, but you only wanted to focus on guns. I have many guns — none of which have ever killed anyone. I must have good guns, or maybe, just maybe, I am not a murderer.

We know where you stand and I think you have been in federal law enforcement way too long.

Ron Mueller, Fremont

Decrease overdose deaths

I was happy to see the April 21 Op-Ed “Over-the-counter Narcan saves lives, reduces stigma.” Reducing harm through expanded access to safe, effective medication is essential to ensuring that people going through substance abuse disorders are cared for in our community.

However, expanded access is only worthwhile if people in our community know about the availability of this medication and how to use it.

Boards of education across the country are beginning to recommend education about the use of Narcan as part of school-based substance abuse education, and Omaha area schools are starting to stock Narcan in their first aid kits.

According to the National Association of School Nurses, knowledge about measures like the use of Narcan to prevent opioid overdose can be lifesaving for young people.

Substance use disorder can impact people over the entire course of their lives but is most prevalent among young people ages 18-34. For that reason, the CDC recommends education about Narcan for young people. By educating young people about how to prevent overdose, we equip them with the skills they need to help all of us reduce the number of overdose deaths in our community over the course of many years. Education is power — and we have the power to decrease overdose deaths here in Omaha.

Claire Wiebe, Omaha

Crossroads project

I have been watching with great interest all the development at the Crossroads project at 72nd and Dodge. How great it would be if the developers of this project would incorporate a family-type, medium-priced restaurant into this project. With the midtown Village Inns and Petrow’s closing there is really a need for this kind of restaurant. Something like a Perkins or a Denny’s would be perfect. I hope the restaurant companies are reading this. We certainly do not need another fast food restaurant as there are plenty nearby already. Also, another retail outlet that may do well there would be a medium-priced floral shop to compete with the supermarket floral shops close by. Thanks for listening.

Monty J. McClean, Omaha

Quit digging

Doug Strohmeyer (“Praise for Senators”) hit the nail on the head. The debt ceiling is a joke if we keep raising it. The adage “when you find yourself in a hole, quit digging” applies here. It is believed that Everett Dirksen once said, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” He could not have imagined what a trillion here and a trillion there looks like. This is what it looks like.

A million seconds is 11.5 days, a billion seconds is 32 years, a trillion seconds is 317 centuries.

Dennis Stransky, Omaha

Disrespectful to women

I am a pro-life, pro-woman and pro-choice Roman Catholic.

The reason I oppose these abortion bills is because they are so disrespectful of women. Grown women are treated like children, incapable of making their own responsible decisions.

May I suggest we should scrutinize men in an equal manner. May I suggest we ban Viagra. I’m sure Viagra has resulted in many unplanned pregnancies. Maybe men are the ones not responsible enough to make good decisions.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Dangerous comparison

A faulty and even dangerous comparison between anorexia nervosa and transgender has been around at least since 2016 but seems to have had a resurgence.

The Public Pulse letter by Dr. Richard French, “Medical care needs safeguards,” equates both conditions as driven by a mismatch between perception and reality, a view also held by Catholic priest Fr. Michael Schmitz. Another claimant using the comparison suggests that providing trans people with medical help is like encouraging anorexic patients to starve themselves to death. But transgender is not a pathology or a disease — anorexia is.

There is nothing wrong with being trans. Unlike anorexia nervosa it is not something to be cured.

While both trans people and anorexic patients can benefit from counseling and/or medical treatment, their goals differ.

The former is not seeking a cure of a disease; the latter is. Sometimes people use comparisons called analogies to provide understanding and clarification, such as saying a football coach is like an army general.

But analogies also acknowledge fundamental differences between the two terms under consideration. Comparing anorexia nervosa and transgender is neither a helpful analogy nor good science.

Susan M. Stein, PhD, Omaha

Bullied by Penner

I am writing concerning the OWH article “Educator says she’s being bullied by Penner” (March 28). Vice President Kirk Penner of the State Board of Education seems to think that bullying and discrimination is more important than the education and respect of all children. Attending school not only provides our children with talented teachers, but provides them with insight into diversity and interaction with other individuals. We have to progress in our thinking to make a better world for all of us to live in and it starts with children. I was fortunate to have parents and religious studies to teach me to be accepting of all God’s children.

To have the vice president of Nebraska’s State Board of Education bully and harass Nebraska’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Renee Jones, for supporting Drag Queen Story Hour is discriminatory and harmful. Penner needs to apologize publicly or step down from office. I believe he has proven to be unqualified for his office. God loves all and protects all.

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Constitutional promise?

Well they finally did it. Permitless concealed carry is going to be the law of Nebraska. Did you see the signing (April 26)? A whole lot of old white men who seem to believe they are in such danger they need to carry a weapon on their person. Or, do they just want to demonstrate their masculinity? In any case, the people who will really benefit from the law weren’t present at the event. Who are they? The loner in the basement still smarting at his treatment in school and looking for revenge; the person nursing his hatred of other ethnicities; mentally disturbed people who hear voices telling them to kill; little children finding a gun on the dresser and wanting to imitate what they see; addicts needing to score a fix or suicidal people looking to end their lives.

It is so wrong to keep on with this nonsensical idea that the right to bear arms must not be regulated. Wouldn’t those our Founding Fathers laugh at the irony of carrying their right to bear arms to ridiculous extremes while regulating most everything else? For example, our cars are dangerous weapons if there ever was one. Yet, our laws allow us to keep cars out of the hands of children, alcoholics, the blind, the aged, etc. Times have changed, folks. We no longer live in isolated cabins in the woods. Stop dreaming that this is 1787. Support legislation for this century and beyond.

Robert Davis, Omaha