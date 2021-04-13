The Public Pulse: The rich and tax fairness; Mayoral contest; No-Mask People

The rich and tax fairness
Sometimes we spend a great deal of time and energy dealing with a perceived problem while ignoring a very real problem staring us in the face. For example, all can agree that integrity in the operation of government is extremely important. Now dozens of states have launched over a hundred bills to limit voting access to better safeguard the integrity of voting, even though there is little evidence that voting integrity has been jeopardized.
On the other hand, we do have very strong evidence that the integrity of another critically important function of government has been jeopardized. The IRS recently reported that the top 1% of taxpayers fail to report 21% of their income, and the top 0.1% may report only half their income. This is very different from the situation for nearly all other U.S. taxpayers, who have taxes deducted automatically from paychecks or almost any other income source. If this income of the very rich were to be correctly reported and taxed, the United States could benefit by over $1 trillion (Wall Street Journal, March 22, 2021).
I would strongly suggest that politicians of both parties move quickly with steps to safeguard the integrating of our income tax system. It would certainly be foolish and hypocritical to put a great deal of energy into solutions for a problem that is largely only a perception and at the same time ignore a very real threat to the fair operation of government for which there is clear and growing evidence of harm.
Ted Stilwill, Elkhorn
Mayoral contest
I would like to commend the two candidates for mayor, Mrs. Stothert and Mr. Neary, for their positive campaigns so far. I hope that this continues. Overall, I believe that our city is in exceptional shape, and that Mayor Stothert deserves a good deal of credit for our many successes as a community since 2013.
However, I would like to learn more about Mr. Neary’s platform, and how he contends he would do a better job as mayor. So far, I have not seen anything that makes such a case.
Zachary Wahab-Cheek, Omaha
Choices, consequences
Some people say they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Others refuse to wear a face mask. They say they have their reasoning. I have no problem with that. We all have our reasons, and we all like our freedom to choose. Herd immunity be damned. However, I also propose that those No Shot-No Mask People be denied entrance to doctor offices and hospitals where we shot takers and maskers go. Why should we be exposed to who knows what? When you think about it, the Scarlet Letter was not such a bad thing. Those folks can take care of each other.
Gary and Bette Collins, Omaha
Georgia election law
I am wondering if the people protesting the Georgia voting law have even read what’s in it. The major change is the requirement of submitting an ID in order to vote. Many states already have voter ID requirements. Colorado, where Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game in protest, requires voter ID when initially registering to vote. Canada requires ID in order to vote. I don’t hear anyone accusing Canada of voter suppression.
It seems like the changes that the Georgia law enacts make it easy to vote by expanding the time when absentee ballots may be submitted, but hard to cheat by requiring an ID to do so.
Tom Buglewicz, Omaha
Sex education
Liberals who have written articles and letters regarding the proposed sex education standards have missed the point. True Bible-believing Christians do not espouse belittling those who believe differently than we do. The Bible teaches love for all. The Bible also teaches that God made people “male and female.” The Bible further teaches that sex belongs inside marriage between man and wife.
When the schools teach against these principles, they improperly infringe upon the parents’ religious liberties. Liberals try to make a connection between this type of curriculum and a reduction in SIDs, suicides and bullying. When have any of these connections been proved? These connections are merely liberal intuition, meant to guilt the rest of us into submission so they can inculcate their views into our children at a younger and younger age.
Lynne Fees, Bennington
Important articles
Paul Hammel’s recent Omaha World-Herald article “Denial of media credentials for North Omaha website raises questions” is important regional and statewide journalism. Thank you, Paul and Omaha World-Herald, for publishing this situation.
Both the ongoing reporting of the in Mead, Nebraska, ethanol plant contamination and the transparent steps forward with media credentials are examples of world-class reporting and education.
Julie Thorsen, Omaha
Troubling times
President Biden spoke of a dark winter during his speeches. I am convinced that this dark winter will become a “dark four years.” I would like to put in a few quotes which will explain my idea better than I can. President Lincoln said, “America will never be destroyed from outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” He also said, “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution.” This is done through honest elections. The Constitution says that our government derives its powers from the people, not from the Democrat Party. Because they seem to believe that they will not be in office very long, they are rushing to dismantle as much of our rights and freedoms as quickly as possible.
Here is another great quote, by Socrates, “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” Many of our politicians, reporters and TV anchors use these strategies quite often. How did we let this happen? Einstein may have the answer. He said, “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.” How appropriate. I am sure that if these great men where alive today, they would be vilified and slandered.
Ginger Gosch, Omaha