The Public Pulse: The rich and tax fairness; Mayoral contest; No-Mask People

Important articles

Troubling times

President Biden spoke of a dark winter during his speeches. I am convinced that this dark winter will become a “dark four years.” I would like to put in a few quotes which will explain my idea better than I can. President Lincoln said, “America will never be destroyed from outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” He also said, “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution.” This is done through honest elections. The Constitution says that our government derives its powers from the people, not from the Democrat Party. Because they seem to believe that they will not be in office very long, they are rushing to dismantle as much of our rights and freedoms as quickly as possible.