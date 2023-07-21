Tuberville follies

So what’s with the Republican senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville? Known mainly for his stint as a winning football coach, he won election to the Senate in 2020 and is already making his mark, though not in a good way. In 2023, Tuberville has held up all military promotions requiring Senate approval in protest of Defense Department policies on abortion, delaying the filing of hundreds of senior positions and leaving the Marine Corps without a confirmed leader for the first time in a century. His irresponsible action undermines both our military readiness and the Senate’s traditional responsibility to confirm senior government officers. In effect, Tuberville is also seeking to undermine states’ rights by opposing DOD-funded travel to states that still permit abortion. The recent SCOTUS decision explicitly recognized state prerogatives in this area, so count the senator from Alabama as opposing the current law of the land.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Walking in Russia’s shoes?

In “Intervening Politically,” Brandon Hahn stated that the Obama administration in 2013-2015 had no reason to intervene in Ukraine, what Hahn calls Russia’s “sphere of influence,” a mere satellite state. It was not then. It is not now. It is a sovereign nation, a democracy. But in 2013, its presidency was wracked with cronyism and corruption. As early as 2010 President Viktor Yanukovych had begun undermining democracy. He used an unconstitutional measure to form a coalition government. He staffed his administration with inexperienced political appointees. He suppressed his predecessor’s program of promoting Ukrainian ethnicity, language, and culture in favor of Russian. He imposed high taxes on small businesses. He granted Russia the right to base its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol until 2047 without a transparent review of the agreement. He concluded similar sweetheart deals with Russia in gas transit, aviation, nuclear energy, and transportation. By 2013, Western countries — not just the U.S. — had good reason to be concerned and to support Ukraine’s democracy against a rogue actor. As to Hahn’s claim that the West invaded Russia three times in the last 210 years, motivating it to invade Ukraine in 2022, he neglected to mention the Holodomor in 1932-1933 when Stalinist Russia starved three million to 10 million Ukrainians by seizing their grain to fund Russia’s military-industrial complex. And Napoleonic France of 1812 hardly represents the West as it is understood today. Further, in World War I and World War II, Russia was aligned with Western powers, including Great Britain, France, and the U.S. In blaming the Obama administration for the war in Ukraine, Hahn suggests we walk in Russia’s shoes. No thanks.

Susan M. Stein, PhD, Omaha

Word to the wise

“Blessed is the nation whose God is Yahweh...” Psalms 33:12 KJV. If David and Barb Daughton’s (Pulse, July 11) stats are right, that “71% of Americans believe that gay and lesbian relationships are morally acceptable,” I believe it is no wonder that we, as a nation, are not being “blessed” and have succumbed to “idolatry.”

A word to the wise: we should not even think about getting involved in any wars, foreign or domestic, until we repent. Then there would be no need for war, because He would make even our enemies to be at peace with us.

Doug Wittmann, Dodge, Neb.

False hope

When President Biden was asked if he gave “false hope” to young people who are having to pay back their student loans, he gave a resounding “no” answer. And, yet, he and his secretary of education were quick to present an alternative plan “B.” Obviously, his administration was planning this alternative plan because he knew that his original plan would not pass the Supreme Court. He knew that it was not feasible and was unlawful. So, yes, he did give false hope in order to gain votes. Of course, this next plan will drag out until the next election. Does he think people will buy this next “false hope?” Some will. I hope his supporters wake up and face reality before it is too late.

Ginger Gosch, Omaha

Civic duty

I think that serving as a substitute teacher should become a civic duty, just like jury duty. I have no doubt that the public’s opinion about teachers would change dramatically.

Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs

Third partyAccording to many media sources, the Democratic Party is exploring ways to stop a third party from forming and putting a candidate up for president. Can the Nebraska Democratic leadership explain how this is not an illegal manipulation of our election system and indeed, a treasonous act against our Constitutionally established election system?

Dan Brandt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Irreparable harm

I am more than happy that the Supreme Court is in recess before more harm could be done. The majority — following their leader, the twice-impeached, twice-indicted, once civilly-convicted former president — apparently knows or cares little about history, judicial precedent or justice. Roe was just the beginning.

Historically across the world, there has been no better way to keep a people down than to deny them access to the education afforded the mainstream. Sadly, this court has moved to suppress minority opportunity while enhancing white supremacy by throwing out affirmative action as a factor in college admissions. Overruling student debt forgiveness is more of the same. LGBTQ citizens are likewise treated as the “other” instead of “E Pluribus Unum” in the ridiculous override of the Colorado case in a First Amendment dispute about a wedding website — a hypothetical case, for crying out loud!

The actions of this court are a stark reminder that elections matter. Granted, the justices — an oxymoron — are not elected; they are appointed by the president and for life. The legacy of the last president is irreparable harm, on many fronts, to our treasured American way of life.

Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion

Linehan’s issue

According to the July 6 story, regarding the petition drive to repeal LB 753, State Sen Lou Ann Linehan took issue with an $800,000 donation from the National Education Association in support of the petition. She “took issue with this contribution, saying that Nebraskans wouldn’t appreciate national political sources trying to tell them what to think on this issue.”

In the next paragraph, “a campaign Linehan backs urging Nebraskans not to sign the petition...is almost entirely funded by another national group, the American Federation for Children”

So out-of-state donations are OK as long as they support your side?

I am speechless and without words.

Doug Spier, Bennington

Not public money

There is a misconception that LB 753 somehow diverts public money from public schools. It does no such thing. LB 753 allows individuals and businesses to receive tax credits for donating private money to scholarship funds to be used by students to attend private schools.

Supporters of the petition drive to repeal LB 753 have every right to oppose the principle of receiving tax credits for such donations. But everyone need to be clear in the knowledge that this involves private, not public, money that would be donated to non-governmental scholarship funds.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

On ‘special interests’

On July 1 there was an article titled, “Supreme Court ruling is a defeat for gay rights.” In my opinion, the title shows support for “special interests.”

“Special interests” pushes out the Constitution and tells America that if we scream loud enough we can get what we want by using the government to implement our agenda.

My thought is, we just completed Pride Month and Juneteenth, and although most Americans don’t participate, it is important to include this diversion in the American landscape.

My point is this: Any business has the right to turn “business” away. It is possible the business won’t succeed because of their decision, for whatever reason.

Not every “special interest” can stomp on the Constitution of the United States.

A better title for that article would have been: “Supreme Court upholds the Constitution.”

Gay rights advocates could have their own bakeries and turn down customers who would like a cake that looks like a Bible and has crosses on it with the saying: God bless all beliefs that follow him.

Mark Nekonchuk, Omaha

Supreme Court ruling

The headline, in July 1 edition, reads “Supreme Court ruling is a defeat for gay rights.” I do not believe that anyone should be able to force a business to do something in accordance to their beliefs and against those of the business. In that regard, perhaps the headline should have read “Supreme Court ruling is a win for business owners’ rights.”

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Student loan decision

Congratulations to the gleeful Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts. The Republican Party’s Supreme Court justices once again ignored the letter of the law, this time in regard to the student loan issue, to give their billionaire and multi-millionaire owners — oops, I should say donors — a win on a case for which the states, as admitted by those same justices, had no standing, and therefore should have been dismissed.

Funny how they both want to stir the class pot by claiming that “new doctors and lawyers would benefit, and how dare they?” I say that those new doctors and lawyers, especially those with student loans, have far more in common with “electricians and plumbers” and others who may have started school and not been able to finish due to life circumstances than they do with either of our multi-millionaire senators.

I’m sure those same senators will continue their lament at the next opportunity about our educated young people leaving Nebraska, claiming it’s all about taxes. Personally, I hope new graduates can find a job somewhere they’re able to pay off their loans and will be able to vote for senators who represent all of their constituents, including new graduates, electricians, and plumbers, not just the rich ones.

Debra Trojanowski, Bellevue

Pretend democracy

Is there such a thing as a communist democracy? I’ve tried to promote a third political party, and I noticed that it’s unpopular among Republicans and Democrats alike. As long as it’s easy to play the two major parties like puppets, then it seems more like a pretend democracy. I’m sure that what we have now is not what the founding fathers intended. It’s well documented that a two-party system is easy to exploit; so why do we allow it? It’s also well documented that we have a contractor problem going on with the government. How much money gets lost due to contractors that play the two-party system?

Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Neb.

Weaponized FBI?

If it wasn’t symptomatic of the ominously catastrophic intentional division of our country by extremist misinformation, the ludicrous accusation that the FBI has been “weaponized against conservatives” would be laughable.

Republicans routinely accuse Democrats of the dirty tactics that they themselves employ with malign purpose.

The modern FBI is likely the most conservative organization in the DOJ, and the current director is a traditional conservative appointed by both George W. Bush and Trump himself, and confirmed by every Republican in the Senate both times.

Ironically, in the J. Edgar Hoover era, the FBI actually was weaponized — against the civil rights movement, and imaginary “commies” and “anarchists.” It was a virulent expansion of the McCarthyism that then challenged our democracy and presumed freedoms.

There is no equivalency. There are two major political parties because there are two kinds of people. The coming elections will bring a tsunami of vitriolic propaganda. Think for yourself. Vote for your kind of people.

Roger duRand, Omaha

Loan debt solution

Maybe a solution to the student loan debt would be to have an interest rate that is a locked/fixed rate, just like a mortgage or an auto loan. We encourage higher education but at what cost! Instead of making this a political issue like everything else going on in the world, we should stop and think about the human being behind all of this and how it is affecting their lives!

Sandy Meysenburg, Omaha

Whack-a-mole

I was somewhat amused by the juxtaposition of two headlines in Saturday’s Midlands Section. Right next to “No proof of Sarpy voter fraud” is found “State senator plans studies into CRT.” It’s kind of like whack-a-mole. As soon as one ridiculous, Republican contention is disproven, another pops up. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the following headlines appear next to each other in 18 months or so: “No proof of CRT ever having been taught in Nebraska,” and “State senator plans studies into voter fraud.”

James Olson, Omaha

Trump’s mistakes

Since leaving office in January 2021, former President Trump has made at least three major mistakes:

1. Failing to limit his speech and texting.

2. Disdain of federal law regarding classified documents. Trump blatantly took and then refused to return those documents when requested by the National Archives last year.

3. Thinking that he could avoid prosecution by doing so, he elected to run for a second term last November.

This foolish decision prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Mr. Jack Smith to lead the historic Department of Justice investigation. It doesn’t look very good for the twice-impeached and already twice-indicted former president. America will be a much safer place once Trump and his gang of co-conspirators are brought to justice.

Douglas Stream, Bellevue

Different sports bill

The Big Ten’s Northwestern University fired its head football coach because of disgusting sexual “hazing” in the locker room (July 11).

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten conference in 2011 there have been too many scandals to count on Big Ten sports teams.

The Cornhuskers were first-hand witnesses to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State; remember when Big Red went to Happy Valley to play under Bo Pelini?

Larry Nassar was accused of sexual abuse by over a hundred gymnasts at Michigan State. The University of Iowa strength coach was fired after reports of discriminatory abuse of their Black players.

The University of Maryland’s head coach, DJ Durkin, was fired in 2018 after a player died following a workout.

I could go on. If the do-gooders in the Nebraska Legislature felt a need to do something to “protect the children,” they should pass a bill that says the Cornhuskers will not be allowed to play sports in the Big Ten conference — instead of a bill (LB 575) that would prohibit “biological males from using restroom or locker room facilities designated for biological females.”

Seems like the much larger danger to the students is from abuse by coaches and players.

Propose a bill that prohibits the Cornhuskers from playing sports in the Big Ten. That would be something all Nebraskans can get behind.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Denying basic freedoms

As Abraham Lincoln was reported to have said, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” Unfortunately, it seems that group that can always be fooled seems to be growing and these are the voters Donald Trump relies on for support.

David Mohs, Omaha