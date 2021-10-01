The Public Pulse: These generals disappoint; Senators' low credit scores

Generals disappoint

Watching the hearing with the top brass looked as though the only things missing were clowns and popcorn. The fact that they threw President Joe Biden under the bus isn’t as scary as the hypocrisy of how President Donald Trump was treated by some of these same talking heads with stars. Even more frightening is that while Biden was being contradicted, the notion that he is lying is not nearly as dangerous as being delusional and forgetful.

Gen. Mark Milley all but admitted undermining chain of command authority of the former president and treating him like a pariah while Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller sits in the brig for merely pointing out the wrong actions of the generals (aka “The emperor has no clothes”). These generals only spoke up to save their own keisters when they were on the line.

This reminded me of how some military officers, once they achieve the exalted rank of full colonel and above, mysteriously transform from respected “warfighter” into worthless politician. Fortunately, one of my last company commanders (not a colonel, but a captain at the time) became our U.S. senator in my state and remained honest and consistent!