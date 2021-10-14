The Public Pulse: These health protections are sound; Biden's failure; Omaha freeloaders

Safety for us all

Besides the terrible tragedy of the more than 700,000 Americans who have died from COVID, I am dismayed by the selfish, ignorant and dishonest behavior exhibited by so many.

People don’t understand that getting a vaccine or wearing a mask is as much about our collective society as it is a personal benefit. A healthy person needs to get the vaccine because, despite these advantages, she could still contract the disease and infect someone else who isn’t as fortunate. A classroom of students should mask up because someone could be immunocompromised. It is about all of us. It is not anyone’s right to defy mandates or recommendations. This “freedom” could kill someone else.

I have the greatest contempt for the people who know the seriousness of how COVID is spread but continue to be dishonest. These are the Republican governors who refuse to mandate masks and go so far as to abolish local governments from enforcing them; this, despite the rising sickness in their state!

These governors will tell us that they are respecting people’s constitutional rights. I don’t know of any constitutional right that endangers others. A good example here is laws against driving intoxicated.