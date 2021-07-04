The Public Pulse: These Omaha neighborhoods have it right; Scooters, trails; A better Public Pulse

Reuse in Omaha
Your well researched series on the destruction of Omaha history (Jobbers Canyon history, June 27 World-Herald) could highlight that ZIP code 68132 (which excludes UNO and UNMC) has neighborhoods that believe in maintenance and reuse (a good conservative Nebraska tradition). That area of Omaha had the second-highest rate of job creation over the last 10 years. While demolition and rebuilding make a lot of money for real estate speculators, developers, aggregate quarries and those who rent heavy equipment, renovation provides many more workers’ jobs and uses much less polluting energy.
G. Douglas, Omaha
Allow scooters
In response to “Editorial: E-bikes make great sense for Omaha trails but scooters don’t” (June 25 World-Herald), the editorial board missed the mark completely. Arguing that scooters do not belong on Omaha’s trail system disregards the value of both scooters and trails as transportation options. Omaha’s lack of protected bike lanes and other basic infrastructure for multi-modal transportation means trails are often the safest option to navigate the city on two wheels. Prohibiting e-scooters on Omaha’s trail network forces more users onto Omaha’s wide and treacherous car-centric streets.
We know from the planned “Market to Midtown” bikeway that protected bike lanes are an amazing bargain to create safe streets for bicyclists, scooters and cars. Let’s build a network of them.
Alex Liekhus, Omaha
Help pedestrians
The progress of the 72nd and Dodge redevelopment is heartening. But not for a minute would I consider navigating that intersection as a pedestrian! Please, City Planning, consider an elevated pedestrian mall that spans the intersection. Separate the walkers, cyclists, etc., from the traffic that pours through that intersection, and unite the four corners as no other intersection in the city.
Patrick Brusnahan, Omaha
A better Pulse
How many recall the Good Old Days when the four-paragraph Public Pulse letter proved the exception, and regular contributors knew well the need to compose a succinct, pertinent submission or run the risk of abridgement, possibly resulting in the altering of one’s intention? Use of sarcasm or derision required careful crafting and subtlety in order to slyly evade the careful editor’s eye. Known falsehoods seldom appeared, even under the guise of opinion. Topics broached apparently were tracked carefully, as one seldom read of the same subject more that once in a seven-day cycle.
Nowadays, readers find the same issues ceaselessly submitted by authors of all stipes, rendered in Palinesque ramblings masquerading as three-point essays. Maybe the blame lies with this new fangled technology. Perhaps all this confounded texting and social media, replete with incomplete sentences, leads to incomplete reasoning.
How I yearn for the halcyon days of my middle school years of the early ’70s, when the world was unsullied, uncomplicated and unexcelled.
Gerald Sertterh, Omaha
Doing it their way
The beautiful green picture on Tuesday’s front page (June 29) about Morgan Rye-Craft’s home grabbed my eye. I loved Margie Ducey’s story about the simple, smart ways they are enjoying their home, but making good use of it, gardening to grow their own food, etc.
They have a couple chickens, which is so popular these days. The Nebraska Humane Society, with some reasonable rules, approves of it. My next-door neighbor had a couple of chickens for a couple years, and they were so cute to watch and listen to, as they scratched around the yard looking for bugs. Of course, I loved getting the fresh eggs. Having the birds right next door posed no problem at all.
I’m of an age where I could be the Rye-Crafts’ mom, so hanging laundry in the sun is something I’ve done for many years, as did my mother and hers, before her. It saves on power and makes everything smell more fresh than any product could. People who’ve never slept on “solar dried” sheets don’t know what they’re missing. Being a Benson resident for almost four decades, clotheslines are everywhere.
I feel bad for the Rye-Crafts because their neighbors are treating them as if they are “odd” in some way, “outcasts” perhaps. But it’s the neighbors that are just unfamiliar with something new to them. There were no covenants to be broken; the others just chose to be like each other. And the Rye-Crafts are different. Not bad; just different.
I’ll close now. Need to bring in my laundry.
Paula Frost, Omaha
CRT and teachers
I tend to agree with Charlotte Shields concerning the teaching of critical race theory in our schools (June 20 Pulse). It should be taught primarily in upper-level college/university courses, probably as an elective — but not in our elementary/secondary schools. The traditional consensus model of teaching U.S./world history in our social studies classes, especially at the secondary level (6-12 grade), should be the norm.
In my earlier incarnation as a trained secondary social studies teacher, I still recall my membership with the social studies professional organization — the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) and its house organ, Social Education. Founded in 1921, NCSS serves as an umbrella organization for elementary, secondary and post-secondary (college/university) teachers of history, geography, economics, political science (government/civics), sociology, psychology, anthropology, etc. Many Social Education articles referenced the two largest teacher unions — the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).
While the journal’s many articles were instructional for teachers of elementary and secondary children, a few by and for post-secondary professors referenced controversial topics with Marxist theoretical overtones. One such topic concerned the concept of “deconstruction,” defined as a philosophical movement which questioned traditional assumptions about objectivity and truth, in language as well as the general culture. Though mainly for the professional edification of college/university instructors, such articles exposed elementary and secondary teachers to such ideas as well — with resultant political ramifications.
Greg Casady, Council Bluffs
Biden’s strategy
OWH articles dated June 25 and June 28 stated that President Biden was touting the success of his bipartisan infrastructure bill comprised of those items that both parties have, in good faith, negotiated and compromised on. By his own admission, and seconded by Nancy Pelosi, he states he will sign this bill into law only if his original “infrastructure” bill is passed (in all likelihood via the reconciliation process). This is not the definition of bipartisanship. This is not the definition of democracy. This is the definition of extortion:
1) the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats.
2). the act or practice of extorting, especially money or other property.
Biden received some very strong pushback and is now walking back his coupling of the two bills. It will be a judge of his character if he tries to push his failed bill through, via reconciliation, once the $1 trillion bill is passed. I, and millions of Americans, would have felt better if he actually stated, “Under no circumstances, by any avenue, will I try to pass the failed portions of my infrastructure bill.” But I guess that is too much to ask of a politician.
Kathleen Talcott, Elkhorn
Critical thinking
Critical thinking is an important skill that universities instill in adult students. Instead of wanting universities to refrain from teaching certain theories, we should want our universities to teach adult students critical thinking skills so that they can analyze and evaluate any theory.
Mary Donovan Martello, Omaha
Freedom of thought
I’m not sure if there is or is not a higher power. In a lot of respects, it makes sense if you consider the totality and how everything comes together perfectly. But in science, there are an infinite number of things that are possible. But I feel blessed and reassured that we live in a democracy that allows each of us to think for themselves, or to believe whatever drives our spirit. Many may condemn this, but there are many mysterious occurrences in the universe that can be interpreted in many different ways. Who is in the right to proclaim they are right above all others? That is the real meaning of the 4th of July.
David Fried, Omaha
Immigration, economy
An often overlooked way to improve the United States economy is to reform the immigration process. As pandemic-related restrictions ease in the U.S., many businesses are facing labor shortages and struggling to serve the public at full capacity. Business owners are tasked with the challenge of reopening while understaffed or being forced to close indefinitely.
Meanwhile, many immigrants in the United States are looking for work and unable to find it due to a lack of documentation. Congress must improve the immigration process in the United States to make it easier for hardworking people living in this country to reach citizenship and become employed. I urge Congress to pass legislation such as H.R. 6 and S. 747 to remove obstacles on immigrants’ path to citizenship.
Furthermore, the U.S. can improve its economy through foreign aid to developing nations. By increasing global aid, the U.S. invests in the economies of developing countries and reaps the benefits of having access to these new markets. Singapore, South Korea and India are all recently developed states that have become some of the United States’ top trading partners as they entered the global economy.
The Borgen Project works to lobby Congress to increase foreign aid and invest in foreign markets. As an intern for this national nonprofit, I urge Congress to pass H.R. 391 and support the COVAX initiative to assist in the development of these foreign nations and consequently invest in new markets as they emerge.