The Public Pulse: These Omaha neighborhoods have it right; Scooters, trails; A better Public Pulse

1) the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats.

2). the act or practice of extorting, especially money or other property.

Biden received some very strong pushback and is now walking back his coupling of the two bills. It will be a judge of his character if he tries to push his failed bill through, via reconciliation, once the $1 trillion bill is passed. I, and millions of Americans, would have felt better if he actually stated, “Under no circumstances, by any avenue, will I try to pass the failed portions of my infrastructure bill.” But I guess that is too much to ask of a politician.

Kathleen Talcott, Elkhorn

Critical thinking

Critical thinking is an important skill that universities instill in adult students. Instead of wanting universities to refrain from teaching certain theories, we should want our universities to teach adult students critical thinking skills so that they can analyze and evaluate any theory.

Mary Donovan Martello, Omaha

Freedom of thought