The Public Pulse: They carried the load for mental health treatment; Guns at State Capitol

They carried burden
Nebraska Medicine does indeed deserve congratulations for finally stepping back up to help with the staggering burden of mental health treatment in our community. Years ago when UNMC and Methodist “opted out” of their partnership with the Richard Young Facility due to “financial concerns,” the loss of that facility dropped a heavy burden on those who were left trying to meet the need and who have persisted against all odds in doing their best to provide mental health care to the Omaha area.
How about Immanuel Medical Center with their Psychiatric Emergency Center (PEC), inpatient and outpatient programs, and Residential Treatment Center (RTC) for youth and adolescents, or Mercy Med Center’s psychiatric programs in Council Bluffs, the Lasting Hope Recovery Center downtown, Boys Town and others? When I think of them, the visual I see is of Atlas bearing the weight of the world on his shoulders. I believe some kudos are also due to those heroes who, through dogged persistence and out of sheer concern for the overwhelming need in Omaha, have staggered along for 10-plus years refusing to drop the burden of carrying the torch of mental health treatment in our area.
So, kudos and welcome back to Nebraska Medicine for opening a much-needed PEC at their campus. Perhaps it can give some long-awaited relief to all those who have been keeping the fires burning for so long.
Nancy Dickinson, Omaha
Governor’s role
I was amazed to read the headline (Wednesday OWH) for the article on Gov. Ricketts’s support of bringing guns to the State Capitol. After seeing what happened at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, most of us might expect our governor to encourage people to leave their guns at home if they want to engage in peaceful protests. No, he asks people to “be thoughtful” about bringing guns to Capitol protests!
Really! Just what is the definition of a “thoughtful” display of guns at the State Capitol? What would be the purpose of displaying guns at the State Capitol? Who needs to be intimidated — the lawmakers and citizens who come to conduct the people’s business? Anyone who has been in combat or worked in an emergency room will know what damage a weapon like a high-velocity long gun or a large-caliber handgun will do to the human body. Weapons are intimidating, especially in public gatherings.
I understand Second Amendment rights, but the governor’s role is to reduce the possibility of violence, not to subtly endorse it. Governor, you should reconsider your comment.
Kay Rizzo-Wise, La Vista
Bacon failed district
Don Bacon failed the citizens of the 2nd District and his oath to the U.S. Constitution when he again voted against the impeachment of Donald Trump. This time, 10 of his GOP House colleagues voted for impeachment, including Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 in the Republican House leadership. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney put her country before her party. Bipartisan GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, also a military veteran, summed it up when he stated, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. ... If these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense.”
Don Bacon is a weak coward who put party over country. Rep. Bacon basically lied to District 2 voters when he claimed he was bipartisan. No, Rep. Bacon, on the biggest bipartisan vote of your career, you were absent. Your bipartisan claims are not genuine, and you cannot be trusted. Many of us will not forget Don Bacon’s duplicity and his utter failure to stand up for the U.S. Constitution.
Zach Atchley, Omaha
Smith was right
One member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation took a principled public stand against 2020 election irregularities. Congressman Adrian Smith voted to object to the certification of Electoral College votes for both Arizona and Pennsylvania. Nebraska’s other two House members and two U.S. senators failed to lodge their own formal objections on the behalf of their constituents.
Congressman Smith was right to call out the failings by several states to safeguard and protect the integrity of the solemn election process. In doing so, those states and others are under greater pressure and scrutiny to clean up their acts with consistent and transparent procedures. Smith did right by Nebraskans.
John Penton, Plattsmouth, Neb.
MLK’s vision
April 3, 1968, was a lovely spring day in Chicago where I was living and pursuing my master’s degree. For some reason that day I drove by car to my clinical assignment in far south Chicago at the University of Illinois Medical Center. Usually, I took mass transit.
Returning home, I decided to enjoy the scenic but heavily trafficked Outer Lake Shore Drive along Lake Michigan. Moving north I experienced eerie feelings as the traffic flow began to slow progressively until there were almost no traffic. I looked to the west past the downtown Loop to see billowing smoke covering the city.
Arriving at my residence I learned of the assassination of MLK and the resulting rioting on the west side of Chicago. Stunned and attempting to get my head around this, I went to a large window on the 10th floor with a full view of Outer Lake Shore Drive.
In horror and total disbelief, I watched thunderstruck as military troops in full gear, trucks of ammunition and tanks moved along the now car-deserted Lake Shore Drive in my city and my country. I gasped! Where am I? Is this really the USA? It was a soul-changing day, awaking me to realities that demanded my attention, involvement and action in my nation. This is my internal postcard picture of that day: a nation plagued with disunion, bleeding, screaming for justice.
Today in context of Jan. 6, 2021, I am even more disturbed and challenged to recall the beautiful Lake Shore Drive transformed that day as I witness similarities in our nation’s Capitol 53 years later. I once again experience our nation in great pain. I hold on and cling to dreaming with MLK for a nation of integrity with unity, justice and peace and for all.
S. Mary Kay Meagher, Omaha
Tech companies, speech
It never ceases to amaze me how little the average American understands the First Amendment. Twitter, Facebook, Google, etc. are private companies, not government entities. It is not in any way a form of First Amendment censorship for these companies to block people like Donald Trump or to not host services like Parler that do not provide fact-checking. If these people are so upset, they need to go start their own tech companies and they can say whatever they want on them.
Mark Douglas, Omaha
Tech arrogance
Can anybody tell me when did Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey become God, since they know how every individual will react when they see, hear, or read something?
Joseph Dixon, Omaha
Well done
I enjoyed reading Lance Morgan’s column entitled, “Winnebago rise from entrenched poverty.” I met Lance during my years as Nebraska’s attorney general as we worked to resolve some disputes between the state and the tribe concerning cigarette and gas tax issues.
As a result of those meetings, and being a fellow Harvard Law School graduate, I have followed Lance’s career at Ho-Chunk. The success and growth of Ho-Chunk under his leadership is one of Nebraska’s greatest business success stories. Keep up the good work, Lance!
Don Stenberg, Gretna
Hallowed sites
Many thanks to Ann Ashford for her column titled “A place of inspiration, not insurrection.” Her message is fitting for both the Nebraska Capitol and the United States Capitol. Both buildings are impressive and stand for what we as Nebraskans and citizens of the United States stand.
Dave Haar, Omaha
A great reporter
Bob Dorr was a reporter’s reporter whom his colleagues loved and admired even when he was driving us crazy because he was so thorough. I sat by him in the World-Herald newsroom for about five years and daily overheard him wearing sources down through the sheer persistence his colleagues knew well.
In loving tribute, I share my favorite “Bob Dorr story,” as we called them — the day on the City Desk when Bob made me rewrite a two-paragraph story about a Paul Revere silver works exhibit three times. Bob wanted to be sure readers would know precisely which Paul Revere I was talking about. Finally l satisfied him by writing “Paul Revere who took the famous midnight ride.” That was Bob, a great journalist and an even better person.
Eileen Wirth, Omaha
Dedicated carrier
We would like to thank our OWH carrier for the prompt delivery of our morning paper by placing it by our front door during the blizzard and also the last snow storm on about the 5th of January by placing the paper in front of our garage door. Please give that person our sincere thanks.
Pat and Don Wilkie, Omaha