The Public Pulse: They carried the load for mental health treatment; Guns at State Capitol

Nancy Dickinson, Omaha

Governor’s role

I was amazed to read the headline (Wednesday OWH) for the article on Gov. Ricketts’s support of bringing guns to the State Capitol. After seeing what happened at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, most of us might expect our governor to encourage people to leave their guns at home if they want to engage in peaceful protests. No, he asks people to “be thoughtful” about bringing guns to Capitol protests!

Really! Just what is the definition of a “thoughtful” display of guns at the State Capitol? What would be the purpose of displaying guns at the State Capitol? Who needs to be intimidated — the lawmakers and citizens who come to conduct the people’s business? Anyone who has been in combat or worked in an emergency room will know what damage a weapon like a high-velocity long gun or a large-caliber handgun will do to the human body. Weapons are intimidating, especially in public gatherings.

I understand Second Amendment rights, but the governor’s role is to reduce the possibility of violence, not to subtly endorse it. Governor, you should reconsider your comment.

Kay Rizzo-Wise, La Vista

Bacon failed district