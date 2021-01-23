The Public Pulse: They stopped the pipeline; Vaccination failures; Get the scofflaws

A blocked pipeline
Jane Kleeb is rightfully proud that she, along with many others from Nebraska, finally put what appears to the final nail in the coffin of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Ever since I met Kleeb on a farm outside Grand Island in April of 2013 before a State Department hearing on the pipeline, I had a feeling this pipeline would never be built, because I witnessed the determination of the landowners there that this pipeline would not go through their land without their permission.
Only one thing could have stopped the deal between Big Oil and the Canadian government to move dirty oil across America, and that was Nebraska. And Nebraskans stopped it.
When the historically awful Donald Trump took over the presidency, I had fears of seeing little old ladies chaining themselves to construction equipment to stop the pipeline, because that is how determined the people were to not see it happen. But luckily the courts stepped in, stalling things, to save the day. (Not the last time the judiciary branch of the government would save us from the bad policies of Donald Trump.)
Hats off to Jane Kleeb and the ordinary people of the Great State of Nebraska for stopping the Keystone XL pipeline.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Shameful failure
The neglect and foot-dragging by President Trump and most governors, including Governor Ricketts, to prepare for the distribution of COVID vaccines are criminal and crimes against humanity. They had months to sort out the distribution of vaccines. By their own choice, they ignored their oath to protect us — men of infamy: Forever unforgivable and shameful.
George Davelis, Papillion
It was insurrection
A couple things about the Jan. 22 Public Pulse:
Jay S. Purdy: Those thousands of “assault rifle-armed military” are “American People.”
Greg Cassidy: Did Trump’s inauguration take place two weeks after an attempted coup by President Obama, or in the middle of a pandemic?
Has anyone claimed, as Trump falsely did, that more people watched his inauguration than any previous president in history? No. What is your point?
And finally, Rep. Don Bacon.
Jim Busenbark and Vicki Hahn: You do have to respect a guy with Rep. Bacon’s background, but I have to wonder why he is willing to fight for democracy in the Middle East and then chokes when it comes to defending it here at home.
Insurrection does not get any clearer, and Bacon voted to defend it. That is simply a fact. I cannot believe people are still defending this guy and his master.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Payback time
In my almost 80 years I have found that when Democrats don’t have a good argument, they always call Republicans every name in the book but, mostly, racist; they love that word. And now they want to send all 75 million Trump voters to reeducation camps. Kind of makes you think of China or Russia, doesn’t it?
It amazes me that President Trump was able to get anything done while having to fight Democrats, the MSM, social media, the deep state and even RINOs.
I just read an article where this person felt God would intervene at the last minute to save America. I disagreed. I believe this nation has left God out far too long, and now it’s payback time. I just hope he gives us a reprieve in four years and doesn’t make us wait 40 years as he did his people after they left Egypt or, worse, let us wait 400 years as he did to his people when conquered by the Babylonians. God have mercy on us.
Paul Meyer, Omaha
Get the scofflaws
As I’m writing my check for my auto taxes and license, it enrages me of all the cars on our streets with outdated licenses, some back two years. And a lot of these cars are higher-end autos. You need money, City of Omaha; have our police start enforcing the taxes and licenses of these cars.
John Thomsen, Omaha
Not the feds’ job
I would recommend that all those Pulse writers and readers who still opine that Congress or the vice president has the power or authority to change a presidential election, to please read Article 2, section 1 of the United States Constitution. But for those of you that don’t want to take the time let me summarize.
Elections are the responsibility of the state, not the federal, government. The federal government does not have the authority to change an election conducted by a state. Your grievances rest with the legislature and courts of the state in which the election was conducted, not at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
But if you would have listened eighth-grade civics class, that would be apparent to you. I know there are a lot of big words in that document, but you would be well served if you read the entire document, not just the parts you like.
Rex Moats, Omaha