The Public Pulse: They stopped the pipeline; Vaccination failures; Get the scofflaws

Insurrection does not get any clearer, and Bacon voted to defend it. That is simply a fact. I cannot believe people are still defending this guy and his master.

Richard Kujath, Omaha

Payback time

In my almost 80 years I have found that when Democrats don’t have a good argument, they always call Republicans every name in the book but, mostly, racist; they love that word. And now they want to send all 75 million Trump voters to reeducation camps. Kind of makes you think of China or Russia, doesn’t it?

It amazes me that President Trump was able to get anything done while having to fight Democrats, the MSM, social media, the deep state and even RINOs.

I just read an article where this person felt God would intervene at the last minute to save America. I disagreed. I believe this nation has left God out far too long, and now it’s payback time. I just hope he gives us a reprieve in four years and doesn’t make us wait 40 years as he did his people after they left Egypt or, worse, let us wait 400 years as he did to his people when conquered by the Babylonians. God have mercy on us.

Paul Meyer, Omaha

Get the scofflaws