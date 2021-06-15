The Public Pulse: This child abuse is harming Omaha children; No to otter hunting

This is child abuse
After hearing and reading about all of the recent shooting and murders of our children in this city, where is the outrage and the screams for justice? I have seen no demonstrations, marches, protests or riots calling for real and serious police action.
Who is out there helping the police get the guns off of the streets? Who is out there calling the hotline and turning in the want-to-be drug lords and gang members who are using children for cheap labor in their business because when a child gets caught, the penalties are much less and the children are too afraid to talk?
No child should ever have access to a gun, and it is everyone’s civic duty to help protect them from exploiters. People should have an idea of what is going on in their neighborhoods and who the gang members and drug dealers are. When they see a child who suddenly has lots of money and a brand new pair of $500 basketball shoes, they know that something is not right. Yes, the child does look cool walking around in their new fancy clothes with an illegal handgun tucked in their belt playing the part of a want-to-be cool guy. But when the adults are tired of playing with the children, can you tell me who gets shot?
This city as a whole needs to pull back the curtain and get the people who are really responsible. Offering prayers is a wonderful idea, but this city needs real action by everyone in the community. I am sorry that some civic leaders and the ACLU believe that our prisons are overcrowded, but when a child gets shot I for one do not believe that there are enough people in prison serving serious time.
Douglas Arthur, Omaha
Game and Parks mistake
According to the June 9 OWH article, the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is celebrating “one of the greatest conservation success stories in the past 40 years.” Working independently and together, the agencies have rescued the dwindling North American river otter population!
Of course, Nebraska couldn’t “celebrate” this milestone with just publicity and parades or a host of other activities that would save animal lives and actually make money for the state. Right away, uninformed Nebraska brings out the guns and wants to sentence the recently rescued species to open hunting — like they did with the cougar, our state’s “mascot”!
Shame on the Game and Parks Commission for always putting hunters first! Where is the compassion for the animals that make up the “game”?
Please become part of the 21st century and change your mindset! Your conservation success deserves to be recognized for humane actions, not just human ones.
Lynn S. Scott, Omaha
A terrible lesson
Thousands of cars drive down Platteview Road daily without careening into a ravine and bursting into flames. The key factors that make this possible are driving within the posted speed limits and not driving drunk.
Yet the parents of three Gretna teenagers are suing Sarpy County, alleging that their daughters would still be alive if only the county had implemented a different design on the road. They ignore the fact that the driver had a BAC of .09, over not only the limit for minors but over the limit for adults. They ignore the fact that, while driving drunk, they were speeding and, in fact, dispute the findings of experienced crash reconstructionists that concluded they were doing nearly 100 mph.
I feel very sorry for these families that they lost their children, but the harsh reality is that their daughters were drinking or hanging out with others who were drinking underage, they were driving while drunk, they were speeding while driving while drunk, and they are dead because of it. Not because of a road design or a flaw in a car.
I urge everyone to remember this crash and recognize the dangers of drunk driving, and I especially urge anybody in Gretna with information on this crash to report it to the Sheriff’s Office so that the people most responsible — those who supplied alcohol to children — are punished.
Nathan Rice, Lincoln
No to TIF request
TIF funding has become a cookie jar for developers, so naturally Ho-Chunk wants to dip their hand in for the new casino. I find it a huge stretch to think a gambling enterprise is a “public good” to be funded with public money. I don’t oppose building a casino in Omaha, I oppose Ho-Chunk building it with my tax money.
This TIF vote presents a great opportunity for the new City Council to show they are not a rubber stamp.
James McCarthy, Omaha
Employment factors
Twenty-five Republican states have canceled the $300 extra unemployment benefits for over 4.5 million workers. They hope this will force workers to go back to their pre-pandemic jobs, One dollar in unemployment payments results in $1.61 going back into their state’s economy; thus, these states will lose money. The loss will be $25.2 billion that the unemployed could pay out for rent and food.
Another problem is most unemployment lasts only 26 weeks; the earlier you lost your job in the pandemic, the more likely once the $300 ends, you will have nothing coming in. Also, five out of six people who lost their jobs were women because they had to stay home and care for their kids because they could not afford child care once they lost their jobs and schools were operating remotely.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is less than 3%, so where do we get the people to fill low-paying jobs? Let’s not put out a helping hand; just kick the unemployed to the streets and let them fend for themselves. Unfortunately they may be fellow Republicans in the number of unemployed. Too bad for them.
Doug Schrawger, Omaha
A man without scruples
I have to wonder which religious denomination Sister Mary Hlas associates with (June 12 Pulse). Due to my upbringing as a Catholic, I find it hard to believe she is associated with that religion. She worships Trump like a god, even though any rational person can see that he is a pathological liar and a womanizer, and has no scruples. He has done some good things for the country, but substituting farm trade agreements with welfare checks, turning millionaires into billionaires, and diverting military construction money into wall building aren’t some of them.
His immigration plan was to treat the immigrants worse than the hellish conditions that they were fleeing from. It did seem to work, but I can’t envision very many bishops and priests applauding that strategy.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Stop wasting time
Infrastructure work has been delayed long enough. Our last major investments were in the 1950s! Finally, negotiations are underway! Will there be positive action? If Congress listened to frequent coffee talk “out in country,” they would hear:
“We’ve had enough D.C. chatter; cut the political crap (language laundered), we have a right to expect Congress to negotiate a number, pass a bill and get projects going!”
“We heard the reports of a cracked beam on a river bridge. There are decaying roads and bridges all over the country.”
“Rural businesses and students lack broadband connections.”
“For God’s sake, don’t wait for a disaster to act!”
Congress, you’re wasting valuable time!
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln