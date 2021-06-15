The Public Pulse: This child abuse is harming Omaha children; No to otter hunting

This is child abuse

After hearing and reading about all of the recent shooting and murders of our children in this city, where is the outrage and the screams for justice? I have seen no demonstrations, marches, protests or riots calling for real and serious police action.

Who is out there helping the police get the guns off of the streets? Who is out there calling the hotline and turning in the want-to-be drug lords and gang members who are using children for cheap labor in their business because when a child gets caught, the penalties are much less and the children are too afraid to talk?

No child should ever have access to a gun, and it is everyone’s civic duty to help protect them from exploiters. People should have an idea of what is going on in their neighborhoods and who the gang members and drug dealers are. When they see a child who suddenly has lots of money and a brand new pair of $500 basketball shoes, they know that something is not right. Yes, the child does look cool walking around in their new fancy clothes with an illegal handgun tucked in their belt playing the part of a want-to-be cool guy. But when the adults are tired of playing with the children, can you tell me who gets shot?