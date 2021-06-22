The Public Pulse: This local umpire deserves salute; National security; Protect businesses

I suspect Professor Olson and Peace Action president Kevin Martin live in a make-believe world and presume Putin and Kim Jong Un are just nice guys and would gladly give up their weapons if we’d do it first. If that’s the case, I have a bridge I’d like to sell them!

This law is needed

Know our history

Gov. Pete Ricketts, while urging parents to oppose the teaching of critical race theory, said “The American founding is based on the idea that all men are created equal ...“ (OWH, June 16). The governor conveniently overlooks the fact that African Americans were denied the vote for nearly a century after the founding, and that the 1866 Civil Rights Bill and the 1867 New Reconstruction Act passed only through override of President Andrew Johnson’s veto. And, at the end of the Civil War, Southern states passed laws known as Black Codes that restricted a range of African American rights. In addition, due to Jim Crow laws, many African Americans were effectively denied the right to vote into the early 20th century. Women, of course, were not guaranteed the right to vote until 1920, and many African American women did not have access to the vote until passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.