The Public Pulse: This local umpire deserves salute; National security; Protect businesses

Ump deserves salute
With the College World Series rolling into town and youth baseball in the spotlight as an accompaniment, one big piece of the diamond puzzle this year is missing: the late Denny Jones, umpire-in-chief.
Because Denny and wife Jan conducted the symphony orchestra that is the Field of Dreams in the greater metro area, things were always in working order when baseball and softball teams came to town. As many as 800 youth ball teams packed the ball diamonds on both sides of the river, from the complex in Council Bluffs to the pocket of ball diamonds throughout the metro downtown and uptown.
And Denny and Jan, with umpire meetings throughout the winter, would be on hand, would be on the phone, to line things up. Double and Triple AAA umpires would give our crew of umpires tips and strategies: how to call the pitch, how to manage the game, how to cover a “slot” of maybe six ballgames in a row, how to stay hydrated.
After all, were we not the biggest summer show in town?
Hence, when the CWS jumped from the venerable Rosenblatt Stadium to TD Ameritrade Park, youth baseball and softball teams everywhere and their metro umpires never struck out.
One big reason? Denny and Jan Jones covered all the bases. Hence, in tribute, in thank-you, in admiration of their love of the great game of baseball, either a new sports complex or ball diamond needs to be named after them. Given the decades of “Batter up,” what a fitting tribute.
Ron Hartnett, Dakota City, Neb.
Our national security
A recent Midlands Voice essay by Paul Olson and Kevin Martin resurrects the old “ guns vs butter” spending dogma that “peaceniks” have been spouting for years.
Let’s put their argument in perspective. The world is not a safer place. Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan and India have nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been spending enormous sums on force modernization. North Korea is very close to a long-range capability threatening our cities. The writers claim our current defense budget of $753 billion is bloated even though for FY 2022 it is only a 1% increase while Biden’s “enhanced” definition of infrastructure is much greater, almost $6 trillion! Our Navy is stretched thin. The other legs of the Triad are aging. The B-52 bomber is almost 70 years old! The KC-135 air refueling aircraft needed to support the bombers was last produced in 1965. It was old when I flew in it in the ‘70s!
Our current submarine fleet is not much newer. The Los Angeles class was built in the 1970s and Virginia class in the 2000s! When was the last time our all-knowing professors flew on a 70-year-old airliner? The military has been cannibalizing aircraft, ships and missile for parts for years to support readiness.
I suspect Professor Olson and Peace Action president Kevin Martin live in a make-believe world and presume Putin and Kim Jong Un are just nice guys and would gladly give up their weapons if we’d do it first. If that’s the case, I have a bridge I’d like to sell them!
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
This law is needed
Friday’s article detailing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill heightening criminal penalties for protest activities is exactly what every state and city should have.
There is absolutely no reason the businesses should be vandalized, citizens harassed, streets blocked, police assaulted because of unlawful assembly and damaging riotous deviant behavior.
If the miscreants want to break windows and damage property, it should be in their own yard!
Obeying the law and not resisting arrest would go a long way toward reducing claims of police racial profiling.
Bill Vanhaaften, Bellevue
Know our history
Gov. Pete Ricketts, while urging parents to oppose the teaching of critical race theory, said “The American founding is based on the idea that all men are created equal ...“ (OWH, June 16). The governor conveniently overlooks the fact that African Americans were denied the vote for nearly a century after the founding, and that the 1866 Civil Rights Bill and the 1867 New Reconstruction Act passed only through override of President Andrew Johnson’s veto. And, at the end of the Civil War, Southern states passed laws known as Black Codes that restricted a range of African American rights. In addition, due to Jim Crow laws, many African Americans were effectively denied the right to vote into the early 20th century. Women, of course, were not guaranteed the right to vote until 1920, and many African American women did not have access to the vote until passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
It is a good thing for public officials to discuss our history, but they should have enough awareness to get it right.
Ken Keith, Omaha
Employment factors
Twenty-five Republican states have canceled the $300 extra unemployment benefits for over 4.5 million workers. They hope this will force workers to go back to their pre-pandemic jobs. One dollar in unemployment payments results in $1.61 going back into their state’s economy; thus, these states will lose money. The loss will be $25.2 billion that the unemployed could pay out for rent and food.
Another problem is most unemployment lasts only 26 weeks; the earlier you lost your job in the pandemic, the more likely once the $300 ends, you will have nothing coming in. Also, five out of six people who lost their jobs were women because they had to stay home and care for their kids because they could not afford child care once they lost their jobs and schools were operating remotely.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is less than 3%, so where do we get the people to fill low-paying jobs? Let’s not put out a helping hand; just kick the unemployed to the streets and let them fend for themselves. Unfortunately they may be fellow Republicans in the number of unemployed. Too bad for them.
Doug Schrawger, Omaha
Thanks, CHI
I want to thank CHI for a recent series of outstanding commercials that have recently been shown on television. These three excellent and entertaining commercials are a peewee hockey player helping out his opponent, an infant laughing in their highchair as a dog keeps jumping up behind her making her laugh, and an apparent rancher helping a foal reunite with their mother.
It’s amazing to me the sensitivity or comedy that is shown by these clever CHI commercials. This is especially more evident when you compare these clever CHI commercials with most of the idiotic and clueless commercials of other companies on television. I never get tired of seeing these clever CHI commercials.
Thank you, CHI, for making television commercials more tolerable.
Daniel Zack, Omaha
Otters in Nebraska
It’s a great relief to discover that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in its benevolent, ongoing wisdom, has officially launched a trapping season against the vicious and deadly North American river otter.
Now, all Nebraskans can rest safely in their beds, comfortably assured that the growing threat of these small appealing creatures has at last been meaningfully addressed.
Best to stay alert, everyone. Who knows when Game and Parks might decide on another so called “harvest,” targeting yet another member of our living wildlife family it considers “abundant” enough to put down.
Conrad Good Sr., Lincoln
Biden wrong again
Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served under multiple presidents, stated that Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy and national security issue he was involved in for the last 40 years. So it is no surprise that that he was wrong on his latest attempt with Russia. Who in their right mind tells an enemy, and that’s what Russia is, here’s a list of 16 items that are off limits for you to attack? Guess what Russia will be looking closely at? Joe keeps his streak alive of being wrong.
Rich Herold, Omaha
Trump train
I never thought I would live to see the day that a nun would develop a false conscience, but I was wrong. Sister, get off the Trump train (June 12 Pulse). It derailed in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
Larry Geiger, Lincoln
Choices
It is all about choice.
1. Don’t do the deed in the first place.
2. Wear protection, birth control.
3. Release for adoption.
4. Keep the little fellow and raise it.
5. And finally, as a last resort ... abortion.
George Ketner, Stella, Neb.
Governors, ‘pro-life’
Regarding the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ conference discussing the withholding of communion from politicians who support a woman’s right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy or not, why does the conversation not include those who support the death penalty? Withholding communion from Catholic governors who have actually participated in the death of another human being by signing a death warrant seems a more direct response to this teaching than a president’s mere support of pro-choice policy. This would be a less hypocritical and politically slanted response and provide a more complete teaching that pro-life means all life, not just the unborn.
James Cox, Omaha
The real threat
Pathetic. My blood nearly boiled — again — when I opened your newspaper and read the top headline in the News section — “How Big of a Problem is Extremism in the Military?” Open your eyes! Open your minds! The extremism happening in this country has nothing to do with the morons who stormed the Capitol. The extremist movement in this country is the left-wing radicals pushing policies designed to tear apart our nation’s founding principles — the very things that have led this country to greatness! They’re doing this using the same tactics as Socialists, Marxists and Communists and other tyrants have done time and time again.
Step 1: Create problems where they don’t exist.
Step 2: Use the media as a propaganda tool to incite hatred and the belief that people are victims in some way.
Step 3: Convince the public that their policies of government control are the answer to solving the so-called problems.
This “news” article is nothing more than propaganda — and by publishing it you’re falling right into the hands of these cruel and selfish people who create it.
Doug Walker, Omaha
Much thanks
I would like to thank the person who called 911 on June 8 to report my bicycle crash and the first responders. They were agents of God to save my life after the crash. Thankfully after the broken bones heal, I should be OK. I continue to pray for healing and thank God that my injuries were not worse than they were.
I know that someday I will be with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I look forward to that day when I will see Him face to face.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha