





Supporting choice

I am a Methodist pastor and I support reproductive rights. Before, you write me off as a “baby killer,” I believe one can be a faithful Christian and support choice. The Christian right’s efforts to fuel the flames against abortion is rooted in The Heritage Foundation’s political desires following their efforts to rally around the racist policies of Bob Jones University (Randall Balmer’s book “Thy Kingdom Come”). They literally had a conference call where a man said, “how about abortion” and they found the perfect issue, because it requires so little.

I suspect this political rallying point might have been more challenging, had a pastor like me been on the call. My second pregnancy ended as I entered the ER with blood streaming down my legs, into my shoes and onto the ground where I stood handing over my insurance card. I needed access to healthcare without complications from political oversight. Pregnancy is so much more complex than most of us realize, we so often are undereducated about our bodies and I can think of no scenario where a medical professional needs church or state input.

If there was genuine care to reduce the need for abortion; there are ways to do this like researched based sex education, access to contraception, access to health care, improved early childhood education and universal child care.

These efforts are not on the table. Abortion bans are about control, not care.

Laws banning abortion will burden those in poverty and create trauma. Placing obstacles between people and the healthcare decisions they make with a medical professionals is antithetical to the Christian tradition that professes to follow a healer.

Rev. Debra McKnight, Omaha

Founding Pastor Urban Abbey

Not a Band-Aid

It only took reading the first two paragraphs of the Midlands Voices column (Jan. 31) to guess that it was written by a Planned Parenthood executive.

Characterizing lawmakers in favor of LB 626 as “extreme” is an extreme adjective describing those, elected by their constituents, who, regardless of their religious beliefs, know that the separate body growing inside a pregnant female’s body is a living human being!

While there are other statements made in the article that I take issue with, I will address only one: “Everyone deserves the right to control their reproductive health and their futures.”

I believe that engaging in behavior that results in the conception of a human life should negate the right to end that life. Abortion is not “reproductive health.”

It results in a death and should not be used as a Band-Aid for irresponsible behavior.

Debbie Shippee,

Nebraska City

Streetcar questions

Will the streetcars have a wheelchair lift?

Will there be street rails to have a smooth path on the streets for the wheelchairs to go over? If so, what will the cost be?

Have any businesses committed to investing along your planned streetcar lines?

My opinion is that, as “cute” as streetcars may be, I don’t believe they will bring many more businesses along the streetcar line. I think there are much better and many more important ways in which to spend the taxpayers’ money. Perhaps Omaha could extend accessible buses to Bellevue and further around Omaha?

I am anxious to read the answers to my questions.

Sue Olson Mandler, Bellevue

Streetcar financials

The World-Herald story announcing the cooperation between the Omaha Streetcar Authority and the similar organization in Portland piqued my curiosity (Jan. 23). Here is what I found:

Greater Omaha population: 968,000

Greater Portland population: 2,500,000

Omaha streetcar route miles: 3

Portland streetcar route miles: 7.2

Portland streetcar revenue in 2021: $1,000,000

(Note: This was their 20th year in service)

So it might be safe to estimate that the Omaha streetcar system will generate something less than $500,000 per year if the usage fees are similar. Would that even pay the maintenance and operating costs of the system? It certainly doesn’t seem to justify the $440,000,000 of bonds needed to fund the project.

I know that there is probably nothing we citizens can do to stop this project, but we definitely need more transparency about all the financial ramifications.

Ben Menard, Omaha

Tax breaks

Deja-vu. Nebraska has an abundance of money in its coffers and new Republican Gov. Jim Pillen will lower the taxes. What a great idea. However, nothing for the middle class nor those who are financially hurting. Who for? The filthy rich who don’t need more money and the big corporations who took Trump’s big tax break and, instead of helping their employees, did what everyone predicted, purchased giant buybacks of their stock, which made them even richer.

And all the middle class Republicans who are overtaxed and struggling continue to vote for them.

Quit complaining about your taxes and vote these greedy politicians out.

Jim Krueger, Omaha

Support for LB 575

After reading Morgan Rye-Craft’s (Pulse, Jan. 29) criticism of Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s introduction of LB 575, I would recommend that they read the past informative articles published in this newspaper chronicling the struggles to get girls’ organized sports established in Nebraska years ago, supported by Title IX regulations.

Morgan recalls playing sports as a child whose coaches’ goals were never to win, but to work as a team. Fast forward to today’s sports where girls work hard and practice many, many hours to perfect their sport to obtain scholarships enabling them to get a paid college education, or play pro sports or even make Olympics teams. I guess these goals are OK only for biological males. Morgan considers this bill “twisted unfairness,” but how can anyone believe that a few years of testosterone and puberty blockers can change the strength of biological males’ hearts, lungs, bones and overall body size. There is no comparison.

Nobody wants to discriminate against transgenders. But supplying competition venues for them should not be the responsibility of girls’ sports. Transgenders should be able to compete against their equals and not be allowed to erase the gains girls have made over the years.

Girls should also be allowed privacy while changing in their own locker rooms.

Don’t understand how anybody can be against Sen. Kauth’s LB 575.

Cheryl Bartek, Omaha

LR 24CA

On Jan. 13, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR 24CA. If passed and subsequently approved by voters, this resolution would alter the Nebraska Constitution to eliminate the State Board of Education. In its place, the governor would have sole authority to appoint an all-powerful commissioner.

The introduction of this resolution is another example of a disturbing trend taking place in this country. Democrats and Republicans alike are guilty of it. “Don’t like something? Don’t bother investing in it. Don’t bother trying to fix it. Don’t bother addressing the root of the problem — just take money away from it! Get rid of it altogether!”

Do not be fooled by this rhetoric — the State Board of Education fulfills an important purpose and should not be abolished. As it stands, people get to vote for their member of the State Board of Education. The board then collectively appoints a commissioner. This system ensures parents have a voice all the way to the top. This powerful authority remains accountable to parents and concerned community members.

In its place, Sen. Albrecht’s resolution would ensure the commissioner answers to one individual alone — the governor. This would eviscerate the voice parents have in determining state education policy.

If parents are unhappy with the state board and its actions, it is their responsibility and duty to speak with and write to their board members, or do their research and vote differently. If reforms are to be made, perhaps more members ought to be added, or the Legislature should play a role in appointing a commissioner, thus expanding the power of the individual voter and further empowering parents.

It is critical to the long-term health of Nebraska’s government that Sen. Albrecht’s resolution be soundly rejected.

Ed Schweikert, Omaha