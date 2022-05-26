The Public Pulse Thoughts on deadly elementary school shooting and gun reform

Gun safety

Another school shooting. Twenty-one dead so far. I guess that’s just the way it goes. Senator Ted Cruz comments that the answer is to arm school teachers. Does anyone else thinks that’s just plain stupid? It may, on the rare occasion, help prevent a few deaths. However, a teacher armed with a handgun facing a shooter armed with a semi-automatic rifle is like bringing a knife to a gunfight. These rifles have a very effective range of 100-plus yards. Most handguns, in the hands of an experienced shooter, may be effective to around 20 yards. The rifle may be equipped with magazines of 30 or even more rounds. Handguns, probably around 17 rounds. Rifles deliver muzzle velocities of above 3,000-feet per second. Handguns, something around 1,000-feet per second. This would place teachers in harm’s way by arming them. A determined shooter could create deadly havoc before a teacher would even be able to engage them.

Cruz and his minions in Congress seem to lack a sense that there’s something wrong in our country. We could address this issue without affecting the rights of legitimate and responsible gun owners. Red flag laws, magazine capacities, better background checks ... Surely some sanity must enter into this conversation. We seem to have become a nation governed by monied lobbying groups, namely the NRA. Congress seems to labor fervently to avoid any real and effective gun legislation. Let’s not call it “gun control.” That waves red flags of it’s own. Let us instead call it “gun safety.” It’s damned well past time.

“The people are responsible for the character of their Congress. If that body be ignorant, reckless and corrupt, it is because the people tolerate ignorance, recklessness and corruption.” These words were spoken by President James A. Garfield, and seem to apply today.

Barry Marsh, Central City, Nebraska

Stop the carnage

Another mass shooting at a school. When will it be enough? When will Congress stand up and pass enforceable gun legislation? When will we remove military-style weapons from sellers? How many more have to die?

Barbara Chambers, Shenandoah, Iowa

Law saves lives

It is time for all of us, regardless of our political persuasions, to demand that Congress pass federal gun control laws and to stop listening to the gun lobby. This is not OK. It is not normal. It does not happen to this extent in countries that have passed gun control laws. Gun control does not mean gun eradication — no matter how passionately some try to spin it that way. And laws will not likely prevent all mass shootings, but if they prevented even one, I feel that it would be worth it. The founders never intended the right to bear arms to be without limit, nor should it be in a functioning, healthy democratic society.

The May 24 shooting was at an elementary school, just like Sandy Hook in 2012. It is heartbreaking and disgraceful that our kids have to learn active shooter drills beginning in kindergarten. It has to stop and no amount of thinking or praying is doing the trick. It has become an epidemic in this country.

I wonder if the state law signed a couple years ago by the current Texas governor reducing the age from 21 to 18 to legally purchase the type of gun used in this mass shooting might have prevented this tragedy from happening? The shooter was 18.

Sarah Caswell, Omaha

Lawmaker negligence

Kudos to our U.S. senators who we can now call “baby killers” for their negligence in passing any common sense gun laws for fear of loosing NRA bucks. Apparently, a few bucks is all it takes in Nebraska to shrug off baby killing.

John Gottier, Rushville

Arm the children

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 is another tragedy in America. Since no permits are needed for concealed carry in Texas, perhaps we need a new approach. Let the school’s second-, third- and fourth-graders carry guns in school in order to protect themselves, their teachers and peers. These children should have a right to life by arming themselves in order to confront a shooter in school. Since no federal or state legislators are willing to do anything about gun control, it is time to arm the children.

Linda Higa, Omaha

Gun reform now

As an American voter you must ask yourself, “Do you love your guns more than your children?”

Dee Ebel, Omaha

Root cause

Once again, the liberals are shouting for gun control after this terrible tragedy in Texas. Instead of trying to get to the root cause of these incidents (which is mental health), they blame guns.

Guns are easy to blame. Liberals want to disarm the population; it’s their goal. You can’t have total control and tyranny unless everyone is disarmed. So, they’ll use shooting incidents like this to push their agenda. Marxists never let a crisis go to waste.

Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa

Right to life

Obviously, the right to bear arms supersedes the right to life in this society. How can this be?

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Expand gun laws

Another school shooting, 19 children dead in their classroom. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, how many is enough? Fifty, 100, 500, 1,000 a day? Is there any number of murdered children that would encourage you to support legislation that could help? How about voting for background checks and assault weapon bans? The disregard for the lives of children that you and other Republicans display is inhumane. You say you are pro-life? Obviously not.

Greg Classen, Papillion

Gun and state

Politicians for decades have been sitting on their hands, waiting for the inevitable next banana clip rounds of assault rifle bullets to rip into crowds of innocent men, women and children.

Sure enough, on May 24, 19 children and two adults were shot and killed at a school in Texas, a state with some of most lax firearm regulations.

Predictably, GOP leaders remain paralyzed in fear of the gun lobby. They refuse even the most toothless common-sense laws to rein in the nightmare massacres triggered by the unchecked flow of guns into the wrong hands. They cower in the corners, hatching their hands even as murdered children are laid to rest in urns and tiny coffins.

I’m not in the least optimistic about any surcease from this gun-worshipping or any other example of Republican-led mass madness.

That won’t happen until those in power, who continue to rot on the vine of cultist overreach, are replaced by sane people.

But don’t hold your breath for that. The decay is deep, indeed. When the Republican Party finally molts the reptile skin of pure Trumpism, there’s an equally loathsome pit of snakes ready to slither into the spotlight.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo