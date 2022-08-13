The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Don Bacon; Nebraska Monarchs; CHIPS Act

Bacon is the problem

Since Don Bacon has been in Congress starting in 2017, the national debt has gone from $20 trillion to $30 trillion. Some of the additional debt was from the largest corporate tax cut in history in 2017, which Bacon supported. This tax cut allowed 55 of the largest corporations to pay zero in income taxes. This burden will have to be paid by future generations at a great cost. Don Bacon is NOT the solution, Don Bacon is the problem.

Jon Devish, Yutan, Neb.

Reclaim power of the purse

When heading to the polls this fall, I hope my fellow readers remember that, in order to curb 40-year high inflation, our federal government must reduce irresponsible spending that devalues our dollar.

President Biden’s so-called “Inflation Reduction Act’’ will do just the opposite. Instead of cutting wasteful spending and easing Americans’ tax burden, this proposal will inject $700 billion into an economy already crippled by inflation and increase taxes during a recession.

I am thankful that my congressman, Gen. Don Bacon, has voted against $12 trillion in new spending since March 2021. The easiest way for us to end this lunacy is to re-elect Congressman Bacon and reclaim the power of the purse in the House as a check and balance on Biden’s out-of-control spending.

Mary Harper, Bennington

Nebraska Monarchs

With the disturbing news of the monarch butterfly being put on the endangered species list, I discovered there has been a striking response of requests at Nebraska Monarchs for seeds for flowers that attract butterflies. I was talking to someone at the organization and realized that this organization is largely funded by the employees, and that this strong response to the monarch’s status has drained the group’s resources. Please make those requests for butterfly-friendly plant seeds and also consider sending a small donation to the group to help it with their outreach: Nebraska Monarchs, P.O. Box 642061, Omaha, 68164.

Debbie Galusha, Omaha

Leadership not labels

The U.S. Senate recently passed the CHIPS+ Act designed to encourage more U.S. companies to produce the semiconductors that power computers, appliances, automobiles, airplanes, and some of the military’s most advanced weapons. The $280 billion measure includes grants and tax breaks and directs Congress to increase spending on high-tech research programs. This legislation is intended to lower costs for working families, strengthen our supply chain, keep jobs in America, and ensure we can out-compete countries like China. Sen. Chuck Grassley called the bill “unnecessary corporate welfare” and voted against it.

Apparently, the senator’s definition of corporate welfare depends on the industry. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, from 2000 to 2018, the 35 largest pharmaceutical companies reported a gross profit of $8.6 trillion, all coming from us through insurance premiums or out-of-pocket. Yet, over that period, Senator Grassley repeatedly refused to support legislation requiring that Medicare negotiate lower drug prices like the VA does. Since the senator has accepted over $1 million from Big Pharma throughout his career, we can understand his reluctance to call these trillions in profits corporate welfare. However, he willingly applies this label to the semiconductor industry whose products are at the center of our modern society, including the smartphone he uses for his frequent tweets about government waste. Should we rely on our largest economic competitor, China, for one of America’s core technologies while many of our fellow citizens can’t afford overpriced drugs? We need real, honest leadership, not catchy, misleading labels.

Thomas Cook, Iowa City

Merits of the bill

Michelle Dirks (Pulse, Aug. 6) criticizes the CHIPS Act for using additional spending rather than tax incentives. In fact, the CHIPS and Science Act includes a 25% tax credit for new/expanded semiconductor manufacturing in the US. There is also funding for R&D programs for private industry and national defense to develop next generation capabilities, STEM workforce development, and coordination with foreign government partners. The tax credit is a relatively nearer term incentive while the grants are much longer term strategic. Both mechanisms are necessary to stay competitive with southeast Asia countries, particularly China, that historically have subsidized manufacturing far more than the US in this critical industry.

She also notes that Nancy Pelosi’s husband “traded millions in chip stocks …” While this is true, she neglected to mention that he incurred a 7.6% loss on that trade. The stock in question is Nvidia, which as of 8/5 has gained 15% since Pelosi’s trade. He certainly did not benefit by selling before the Act passed. Reps. Don Bacon, Adrian Smith and Sen. Deb Fisher voted against the CHIPS Act. Their votes were not based on the merits of this bill. Instead, it was a failed attempt to block the CHIPS Act as leverage against the Senate Democrats separate reconciliation package.

Bob Stein, Omaha

Assault accusations

So let me get this straight. If I commit a sexual assault crime I may possibly get 3-5 years in the pen. Not to mention, I may lose lose my wife, my job, and my house to pay for the lawyers. However, Deshaun Watson is accused of 24 acts against women and gets a $230 million guaranteed contract. What am I missing?

Skip Rice, Omaha

Redefining recession

Instead of working to reduce spending and unleash American energy, President Biden and Democrats in Congress are working overtime to redefine the term “recession.”

Just like he blames Ukraine for inflation and rising gas prices, it seems obvious that, when push comes to shove, Joe Biden would rather gaslight than govern.

President Biden inherited an economy ripe for recovery coming out of the pandemic. Thanks to out-of-control spending and stifled energy production, he has given us a recession.

I am confident that voters will see through this misdirection and elect a Republican Congress in November.

Jeff Birkentall, Omaha

Nasty sign

The neighbor two doors down from me, has an eight-foot sign in their yard that says “None of Your (expletive) Business.” Really? Why should all of the families in our neighborhood, or people driving by with kids in the car have to read this?

We get it, you don’t like the neighbors that don’t like you, but that is a rather vulgar sign to display to the world. Free speech gone too far.

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

On HR 8296 & HR 8297

I disagree with G. Douglas (Pulse, Aug. 2). Don Bacon was not misleading in his email comments on HR 8296 & HR 8297. The liberal Democrats want to deny states the right to ban abortion in violation of the Dobbs decision. They are not interested in a reasoned debate on the subject. They have a low opinion of conservatives. They call us extremists because of our desire to follow the U.S. Constitution as written. Those in the womb are persons, meaning they have the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha