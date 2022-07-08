The Public Pulse: Thoughts on fireworks; Intent was known; SCOUTS abiding by Constitution

Feelings on fireworks

I wish God would help me choose the words to describe how I feel about fireworks on the Fourth of July and their effect on wildlife and our beloved pets inside our homes. Our little dachshund was no place to be found once all the banging of fireworks started.

After much searching, I found her far under our king-size bed, cowering in a corner. At my age — 88 — it wasn’t easy to retrieve her, but when I did, she was shaking like a leaf. I let her sleep with me and her little heart was beating fast for another hour. Earlier after dark, I went outside and sat under our huge Maple tree. With each “bang” of a firecracker, I saw birds take flight in confusion. Even hummingbirds high up in our tree. But where could they go?

I believe night display sky rockets are okay, but I would like to see the dynamite sounding fireworks banned. Can you imagine if all the money spent on fireworks would instead be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital for children?

Fred Veleba, Bellevue

Pets need relief

Wondering what the interest level would be in Omaha becoming a “Furry Family Member Fireworks Friendly City” and maybe starting a national trend in the process? As I write this, it’s the morning of the first day the setting-off of fireworks is allowed, but they’ve been going off for over a week. My big ol’ friendly Labrador has been petrified during his before-bed evening yard time, and yesterday evening refused to leave the house at all due to more and louder explosions.

I doubt we’re the only household that would appreciate a 15-minute window (9 p.m.?) in which all the dogs bothered by fireworks could get outside, do their business, and then duck back inside for the night. Though it’s clear some pay no attention to guidelines or laws, I’m betting there would be enough people willing to compromise and share a portion of the evening if Omaha sets its mind to giving it a whirl. A short window of reprieve would likely be sincerely appreciated by many!

Tammy Hansen Snell, Omaha

Trump’s behavior

I do not care that Mr. Trump throws his lunch or harasses his Secret Service protection. I do care that he did nothing to stop, and, in fact, encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol with the intent of thwarting the peaceful transition of power .

Janet Koenig, Omaha

SCOTUS direction

In Federalist Paper 45, James Madison, the main author of the United States Constitution wrote:

“The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government, are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite. The former will be exercised principally on external objects, as war, peace, negotiation, and foreign commerce; with which last the power of taxation will, for the most part, be connected. The powers reserved to the several States will extend to all the objects which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, liberties, and properties of the people, and the internal order, improvement, and prosperity of the State”.

It is very clear from this that things concerning the lives, liberties and properties of the people are delegated to the states, while the federal government deals with things concerning other countries. So SCOTUS is now abiding by the Constitution and are not extremists nor overstepping their boundaries.

Mike Cochrane, Blair

Abortion is health care

The Supreme Court is deplorable. Clarence Thomas and the other four Justices who voted to overturn Roe are deplorable.

It is not normal to lose body autonomy and continue to live life as if things were OK. These are very extreme and terrifying times we (women) are living in, and the Supreme Court is just getting started. By not allowing women to choose when they want to become mothers, you are punishing them for having sex, consensual and non. And, for anybody who thinks that is OK, you are wrong. You are the minority, and your beliefs are hurting people — actual human beings who are currently living, breathing, walking, talking and paying taxes.

“Pre-born babies,” are not a part of the living human category; not in the Christian Bible nor in biology. Abortion is health care. Health care involving abortion shows up in many ways during a woman’s life and the medication and medical practices used in abortion care saves lives. If receiving abortion care is against your religious beliefs, then you are entitled to refuse that kind of care. You are also entitled to teach your children the same set of beliefs.

You are not, however, entitled to tell me that I can’t receive abortion care. And neither should the Supreme Court.

Packing the court is, at this moment in history, the right and moderate thing to do. We must add justices who represent the majority of the United States, or our democracy isn’t going to survive. Women, children and other vulnerable persons, will not survive. Democrats did not show up to vote in a pandemic only to get nothing from the people we (the majority) elected. Please, in the name of equity, pack the court.

Arielle Cordes, Omaha

Walk my path

In response to Philip Hale’s letter “Exceptions to life:” As the mom of a baby who had multiple fetal anomalies, I speak directly to your comment that “a baby is never bad.” Our baby was not bad, but his multiple conditions were very bad. In fact, they were incompatible with life. We chose to terminate the pregnancy, meaning we aborted our very-wanted baby.

If we had been forced to continue our tragic pregnancy with our first son, I cannot fathom the pain, heartache and mental anguish my husband and I would have endured. We are thankful that we were able to make the decision that was best for all of us, including our son, but we were forced to leave the state to do so. This was cruel treatment of us as a family. No matter what you think of abortion, it is a fact that our son felt no pain through the process. But we as a family felt intense pain emotionally, spiritually, economically, mentally, and physically, and not due to choosing abortion, but due to the obstacles and judgment we faced in obtaining an abortion.

I would gladly allow you to walk my path in place of me, but it is not possible. Please do not presume you know the best decision to make in the face of any pregnancy. And please take some of the compassion you feel exclusively for the cells that might become a viable human and redirect that compassion toward the fully formed pregnant human.

Melissa Rotolo, Omaha