The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Fischer; Viable third party; Ricketts commercial

Supreme Court

I would almost take serious Deb Fischer’s comments on court packing by the Democrats if only she had mentioned the Republican effort to deny President Obama’s last pick of Merrick Garland during his last term in offer. Mitch McConnell stated “it should be up to the voters in the 2016 election to decide” the next Supreme Court pick. Well, we know how that went when we got Neil Gorsuch as the next justice. Then, we got Kavanaugh . Then came the rushed-through push at the end of 2020 for Amy Coney Barrett after Mitch McConnell again changed his mind on not letting the voters make their choice in the 2020 election. Talk about Republican court packing! From the creation of the Supreme Court in 1791 until 1869, the number of justices changed six times: in 1869 it was set at nine and has remained the same since then. The number of judges can be a fluid number and is not set at nine in the Constitution. What probably should change is the term limit of life appointments and maybe an age limit. The current majority of conservative judges sitting on the court does not reflect the will of the American populace and are highly politicalized in their views. We look to the court to be fair in its judgements, but, alas, this is subjective to which way we vote as a nation as a whole. I totally disagree with Sen. Fischer’s defense on court packing, but she is a conservative and I understand her view, jaded as it is.