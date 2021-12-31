The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Fischer; Viable third party; Ricketts commercial

Undemocratic union
Deb Fischer’s Midlands Voice column (“Biden must put an end to reckless notion of packing the Supreme Court,” Dec. 19) omits a few Republican happenings that cause the other side to ponder the question of adding more Supreme Court justices to the bench.
The Republican-led Senate refused the Democratic administration under President Obama a hearing on a nominee for the SCOTUS with over 100 days left in his presidency. The Republican-led Senate used the excuse that the Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled in the small amount of time left in a Presidential election year.
Then in President Trump’s final few days in office, a Supreme Court justice died and the Republican-led Senate installed a justice while the people were voting for a new president.
If Senator Fischer doesn’t understand the injustice in what her party did, and continues to do nothing, I say will make a difference.
The Republican Party is all about power, not about “what is right.” The Republican Party is about enriching the already rich and not about helping the average person. The Republican Party under Trump is a party of “winning even if you cheat.” Example: voting rights.
This country is edging closer and closer to an undemocratic union with voter suppression and the cult-like following of Trump and his lies about the 2020 election. Senator Fischer and all Republicans who are silent about “the big lie” are complicit of the downfall of this Republic.
Dale Rezac, Omaha
Packing the court
Senator Deb Fischer’s column in the Dec. 19 edition of the Omaha World-Herald decries packing the Supreme Court. In the editorial, she writes, “the President must put an end to this idea once and for all.” If memory serves, it was Mitch McConnell and the Republican-held Senate that refused to even consider President Obama‘s nomination of Merrick Garland in March of 2016 because it was election year, but then rushed through the appointment of President Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett just two weeks before the 2021 election. Did Senator Fischer vote with the Republican block on those actions? If the Republicans actions aren’t considered “packing the court,” I don’t know what is.
Julie Maloney, Council Bluffs
Supreme Court
I would almost take serious Deb Fischer’s comments on court packing by the Democrats if only she had mentioned the Republican effort to deny President Obama’s last pick of Merrick Garland during his last term in offer. Mitch McConnell stated “it should be up to the voters in the 2016 election to decide” the next Supreme Court pick. Well, we know how that went when we got Neil Gorsuch as the next justice. Then, we got Kavanaugh . Then came the rushed-through push at the end of 2020 for Amy Coney Barrett after Mitch McConnell again changed his mind on not letting the voters make their choice in the 2020 election. Talk about Republican court packing! From the creation of the Supreme Court in 1791 until 1869, the number of justices changed six times: in 1869 it was set at nine and has remained the same since then. The number of judges can be a fluid number and is not set at nine in the Constitution. What probably should change is the term limit of life appointments and maybe an age limit. The current majority of conservative judges sitting on the court does not reflect the will of the American populace and are highly politicalized in their views. We look to the court to be fair in its judgements, but, alas, this is subjective to which way we vote as a nation as a whole. I totally disagree with Sen. Fischer’s defense on court packing, but she is a conservative and I understand her view, jaded as it is.
Doug Schrawger, Omaha
Marijuana and mandates
In the recent anti-marijuana commercial, Gov. Pete Ricketts states that the pro-marijuana progressive effort to legalize medical marijuana ignores science and common sense. Does he lack self awareness to the degree that he doesn’t realize he can be criticized, with more validity, of the same thing regarding his stance on mask use and vaccine mandates?
Daniel R. Cronk M.D., Lincoln
Third party
I enjoyed Sharon Craichy’s Pulse letter of Dec 14th (“Redefining RINO,” Dec. 14). It’s nice to know that there are still people who like to think for themselves. Being a lifelong registered Independent, I find myself agreeing with some ideas from all parties. I really wish we could have a viable third party, like maybe the Common Sense Party (CSP). There is one trying to get started in California.
James B. Vacanti, Omaha
Better drivers
Regarding Andrew Williams’ commentary (The Public Pulse, Dec 14.) on how much more respectful, Seattle drivers are over Omaha drivers. Let’s add Los Angeles drivers to the list. I feel way safer on those L.A. freeways vs. the Interstate 80 and 680 drivers!
Tom Dahulick, Omaha
