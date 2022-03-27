The Public Pulse: Thoughts on gubernatorial candidates; 'Nice' editorial; Symphony was a pleasure

Need to debate

In response to Hank Krings' (Pulse, March 11) letter supporting Mr. Pillen, I agree the misconstruing of facts has become rampant in this country. And he is right in emphasizing the importance of concentrating on what Mr. Pillen factually has said and represents. But that is difficult if he continues to be terrified to debate. In declining the most recent NTV debate invitation, he stated it was “a chance for mainstream media to pit Republican candidates against each other” (sort of the whole point of debate) “and hijack the agenda from Republican voters.” I have either not been invited to or aware of public forums that Mr. Pillen attended. The only information about this “agenda” is what I glean from his commercials, which do little except voice disdain for Dr. Fauci and other grievances promoted by the entertainment wing of the Republican Party.

Mr. Herbster has also shown a reluctance to debate. What is very publicly known about both is they are obsessed with CRT and, as pointed out by the World-Herald, neither knows much about it. Let’s have the facts. Both men should be willing to come forward with their ideas of how slavery should be taught in our schools. I am very curious to hear what they know and believe.

Leo Miltner, Omaha

Get to know Pillen

I wanted to take a moment to share the Jim Pillen that I know.

When COVID-19 made our county the most infected county (per capita) in the nation, Jim Pillen was in contact with us, checking on the people of Colfax County so that he had a better idea of what was happening in our lives.

During the heights of COVID, the Colfax County Food Pantry served about 150 families per week and sometimes more. The Pillen Family donned masks and gloves, packed boxes and helped to distribute food to people of our county.

When the pantry was out of meat during COVID, it was Jim, himself, who brought over a supply of meat to the people of Colfax County. There was no press or pictures, just a man and a pickup helping people in need.

For over a decade, over the winter break from school, the Colfax County Food and Toy Program has helped to provide food and warm clothing for children with a significant need. For over a decade, the Pillen family has been there every time that we needed them, helping a grandmother whose grandson had cancer and making sure that children, whose hot lunches bill had fallen behind because their dad had briefly lost his job, could still eat hot lunch.

During the 2019 floods that hurt so many communities, the Pillen family called multiple communities, including ours, and asked how they could help because it’s the right thing to do. That is the Jim Pillen that I know.

Denise Kracl, Schuyler, Neb.

Thibodeau support

I truly believe that most Nebraskans are fed up with the ads of gubernatorial candidates Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom. Enormous amounts of energy and money being spent on what appears to be a contest of who can sling more mud or spit the most venom. Do not we, as citizens of Nebraska and America, witness enough of this on a daily basis with the goings-on in Washington D.C. and the entire world? Problems? Important issues? Making life better for all? What do these three candidates propose as solutions for the ills of this state? Has anybody given any thought about another individual seeking the same office? Theresa Thibodeau has stayed focused on issues that Nebraskans are most concerned about. Property taxes, wasteful spending, government interference, parent involvement in child education, law enforcement and pro-life. Cowboys, shotguns and footballs? Mud and venom? No thanks. Thibodeau for governor.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Campaign ads

I get so frustrated listening to Pillen’s and Herbster’s campaign ads. All they do is complain about “liberals” and each other, instead of telling us what their platforms will do for Nebraska. I don’t think either one of them know what CRT is, or know that they don’t teach it in grade schools. Having Trump or Ricketts supporting them, turns me off even more. It’s something I wouldn’t brag about.

At least Lindstrom doesn’t cut down the other candidates or Biden or Fauci. He tells us what he will do for us. I personally would prefer to have a Democrat as our governor, but I don’t think we have a chance, so I’m sorry to say, if we can’t have a Democrat, at least we should want a decent Republican who doesn’t cut other people down and let's us know what he will do for Nebraska.

Melva Champion, Omaha

Nebraska Nice

I just read — a little late — the editorial ("'Nebraska Nice,' is still a very real thing," March 17). By the time I got to the bottom of the article, I was actually smiling and feeling very good about all the wonderful stories of kindness and caring by Nebraska citizens.

Reading about and listening to all the trials and tribulations here and around the world, I begin to lose hope for our world. This editorial turned my frown upside down. Thank you so much for giving us news that reminds us we are all capable of love and kindness.

Georgia J. Johnson, Omaha