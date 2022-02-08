The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Huse; Leave library in its rightful spot; Trash talk

Janet M. Heliker, Waterloo, Nebraska.

Trash talk

Let’s talk trash — in other words pollution. Last spring rolls around, the sun was shining and fresh air was beckoning. I grabbed the wheeled trash can and went to the corners of my street where leaves and trash had accumulated and picked up trash.

Walking the trash can back, my nephew spots me and says “Hey Aunt Lisa, I have heard of walking the dog, but walking the trash can?” That was the chuckle of the day. Which segues into the next story, if businesses are stressed in finding employees, why doesn’t Omaha close their businesses on Sunday? The day of rest, worship and family time.

There is a song about Mayberry, a simpler time. Less traffic, less pollution and if families are totally bored, they could take their trash can for a walk. There was a radio announcer, Paul Harvey, who use to say, “Now the rest of the story.” Two years ago, I cleaned the street gutters with old trash cans — not fun. Cars slowed down, one guy honked and gave me a thumbs up, a guy in a white truck asked why was I doing the city’s job? I told him I like my neighborhood clean.