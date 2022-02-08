The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Huse; Leave library in its rightful spot; Trash talk

Legal authority
I was surprised to read that City Council members Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Dan Rowe expressed their frustration with Lindsey Huse’s decision on the mask mandate by calling her a “unelected and unaccountable bureaucrat,” clearly meant as a derogatory epithet. I think this is unfair. She is certainly accountable, just not to the voters. There are hundreds of so-called unelected bureaucrats who work daily to keep this city and county running. Some make important decisions within the authority granted by law to their positions. While the issue of mask mandates evokes different opinions, Huse is making a decision in her de facto position as city health director, appointed by the City Council, which in the city attorney’s opinion, is within her legal authority.
Stanley Krieger, Omaha
Lawsuit question
I wonder if the county health director would have been sued by the state attorney general if the position was held by a male physician instead of a female nurse with a doctorate?
Mary Tracy, PhD, RN, Omaha
Library move
The Omaha Public Library has been kicked to the curb. The Omaha Public Library Board has signed contracts to move the W. Dale Clark main library of the Omaha Public Library from its rightful position at the head of the new Gene Leahy Mall. The library building and services will be bifurcated — public services moved to a warehouse, and administrative services to an empty department store, miles away.
Fire is the No. 1 enemy of libraries. Susan Orleans’ “The Library Book” describes the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library. The fire “licked up” 400,000 books and materials and damaged 750,000 volumes. An arsonist was never arrested. Hard to believe how any 109-year-old storage building could ever meet modern day fire codes.
And then there’s the need for weight-bearing floors to accommodate thousands of volumes in a library. And how will the new-old library accommodate 5G and the digital library? Will the Do Space set up shop in another location?
Ann Stephens, Fremont
Crime rates
Congratulations to Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, Omaha Police officers, Mayor Jean Stothert, Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska legislators and ABIDE Ministries who have worked together diligently to decrease the crime rates in Omaha and the State of Nebraska.
Rigorous law enforcement, community involvement at the local level and realistic sentences for criminals appear to be factors that make the world in which we all live safer for all our citizens.
With this kind of continued success, the population in ours jails should go down as the number of criminals on the streets decrease because of the effectiveness of these factors working together.
Janet M. Heliker, Waterloo, Nebraska.
Trash talk
Let’s talk trash — in other words pollution. Last spring rolls around, the sun was shining and fresh air was beckoning. I grabbed the wheeled trash can and went to the corners of my street where leaves and trash had accumulated and picked up trash.
Walking the trash can back, my nephew spots me and says “Hey Aunt Lisa, I have heard of walking the dog, but walking the trash can?” That was the chuckle of the day. Which segues into the next story, if businesses are stressed in finding employees, why doesn’t Omaha close their businesses on Sunday? The day of rest, worship and family time.
There is a song about Mayberry, a simpler time. Less traffic, less pollution and if families are totally bored, they could take their trash can for a walk. There was a radio announcer, Paul Harvey, who use to say, “Now the rest of the story.” Two years ago, I cleaned the street gutters with old trash cans — not fun. Cars slowed down, one guy honked and gave me a thumbs up, a guy in a white truck asked why was I doing the city’s job? I told him I like my neighborhood clean.
My neighbor moved, she used to do this, and she passed on the trash to me. Now in the words of Paul Harvey, “good day.”
Lisa Caveye, Omaha
Governor’s race
When Donald Trump supported Chuck Herbster for governor of Nebraska, I assumed Jim Pillen would be a more level-headed, responsible choice for Republican voters to choose as their candidate. That was until I saw his campaign ad.
Ever see a rich guy pretend to be a “working guy,” so he can appeal to regular people? Here is this “obviously not regular guy,” holding a shotgun in a corn field, complete with hunting dog. This is what Nebraska politics has fallen to.
We have Charles Herbster promising more rodeo clown drama like we had with Trump. Then, we have Jim Pillen, trying to woo voters by trying to sound uneducated. I noticed both Herbster and Pillen refused to participate in the candidate debate. It figures — they are both two sides of the same bad penny.
I think the race should center on Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau. At least they act like they respect average Nebraskans.
Robert Hathaway, Omaha
