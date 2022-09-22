The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access

Time to move on

Many therapist will tell you “you must let go of the past so you can live now and move into the future.”

Nebraska football had a 30-year run. It was exciting, it was electric, it was five national championships and, oh so close to a couple more. That was 20 years ago. That was many coaches ago. This is a new generation that will never understand. Wondering if the sun will come up after a Husker loss. Wondering if this year will be the year the Huskers regain their football greatness.

College football has changed. It is big business. It is about the almighty dollar. Teams leaving a conference to make more money in another conference. Nebraska was no different.

Winning allows universities to take advantage of their loyal fans. Nebraska added a gratuity to the cost of their season tickets, some in the thousands of dollars. Now you can buy a ticket to a non-conference game for $10. The boosters have kept the sellout streak alive. I like the idea of giving tickets to those who would not otherwise be able to attend. But maybe it is time to move on. The streak will probably never be broken. It comes down to trying to hold onto something that has long been gone.

Coach Joseph said he is wiping the slate clean. Don’t you think it’s about time the rest of Husker Nation did the same?

June Nemecek, Omaha

Era of building

Nebraska football program will continue to wander in the wilderness for another four years. Another era of “building” will occur. These are not the football coaches you are looking for. Move along, move along.

David Young, Council Bluffs

Instigating change

Huskers. It was sad to see Scott go, but unfortunately, it was necessary. I hope Mr. Alberts is aware he replaced Frost’s neck with his own.

John White, Oshkosh, Neb.

Divisive message

Earlier this month, President Biden took to national television to issue a warning about losing the “soul of the nation.” In his speech, he specifically pointed to “MAGA Republicans” as one of the single greatest threats to democracy. For a president who ran on unifying the country and healing our partisan divide, labeling people a “threat to democracy” is sophomoric at best.

I continue to support Rep Bacon for re-election because even when he disagrees with the Democrats or even his own party, he does so with candor, class and compassion.

Cori Bennett, Papillion

Disparities in healthcare access

I am writing in response to the article titled “Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care.” I enjoyed the perspectives you offered into the topic at hand, but I wish to bring your attention to the group of women these bans have an effect on.

Minority and impoverished women face this issue at a much higher level due to the lack of equity they have in comparison to others in the same position. In the United States, 60% of the people who seek abortions are people of color, even though they only account for 40% of the population. Impoverished people make up 49% of abortions and only 17% of the population. Impoverished people are four times as likely to seek an abortion than anyone else.

This is important because this shows that they are less likely to be able to receive medical procedures that could be lifesaving in many cases, and this means if they can come to term, it will bring more children who would have to endure living below the poverty line. These laws are inadvertently affecting already disadvantaged people at a greater amount.

Alison Lenaghan, Elkhorn

Uphold due process

The desire to share due process, and equal protection under the law, is truly American. Republicans of this generation (not so much when I was a child) say it’s a perverse incentive to immigrate. Actually, it is the best and most legitimate reason to immigrate.

We dishonestly call people “illegal,” when what we really mean is that we don’t like their race. We still have room to improve.

The oath of the Articles of the Geneva Convention on our military ID cards, is very important. We protect prisoners of war and displaced refugees. It is our patriotic duty to uphold due process, even when we don’t feel like it so much.

When you feel like ending due process for an immigrant ask yourself, without due process, what is America?

Dennis Kerr, Omaha