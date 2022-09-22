The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access

Time to move on
Many therapist will tell you “you must let go of the past so you can live now and move into the future.”
Nebraska football had a 30-year run. It was exciting, it was electric, it was five national championships and, oh so close to a couple more. That was 20 years ago. That was many coaches ago. This is a new generation that will never understand. Wondering if the sun will come up after a Husker loss. Wondering if this year will be the year the Huskers regain their football greatness.
College football has changed. It is big business. It is about the almighty dollar. Teams leaving a conference to make more money in another conference. Nebraska was no different.
Winning allows universities to take advantage of their loyal fans. Nebraska added a gratuity to the cost of their season tickets, some in the thousands of dollars. Now you can buy a ticket to a non-conference game for $10. The boosters have kept the sellout streak alive. I like the idea of giving tickets to those who would not otherwise be able to attend. But maybe it is time to move on. The streak will probably never be broken. It comes down to trying to hold onto something that has long been gone.
People are also reading…
Coach Joseph said he is wiping the slate clean. Don’t you think it’s about time the rest of Husker Nation did the same?
June Nemecek, Omaha
Era of building
Nebraska football program will continue to wander in the wilderness for another four years. Another era of “building” will occur. These are not the football coaches you are looking for. Move along, move along.
David Young, Council Bluffs
Instigating change
Huskers. It was sad to see Scott go, but unfortunately, it was necessary. I hope Mr. Alberts is aware he replaced Frost’s neck with his own.
John White, Oshkosh, Neb.
Divisive message
Earlier this month, President Biden took to national television to issue a warning about losing the “soul of the nation.” In his speech, he specifically pointed to “MAGA Republicans” as one of the single greatest threats to democracy. For a president who ran on unifying the country and healing our partisan divide, labeling people a “threat to democracy” is sophomoric at best.
I continue to support Rep Bacon for re-election because even when he disagrees with the Democrats or even his own party, he does so with candor, class and compassion.
Cori Bennett, Papillion
Disparities in healthcare access
I am writing in response to the article titled “Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care.” I enjoyed the perspectives you offered into the topic at hand, but I wish to bring your attention to the group of women these bans have an effect on.
Minority and impoverished women face this issue at a much higher level due to the lack of equity they have in comparison to others in the same position. In the United States, 60% of the people who seek abortions are people of color, even though they only account for 40% of the population. Impoverished people make up 49% of abortions and only 17% of the population. Impoverished people are four times as likely to seek an abortion than anyone else.
This is important because this shows that they are less likely to be able to receive medical procedures that could be lifesaving in many cases, and this means if they can come to term, it will bring more children who would have to endure living below the poverty line. These laws are inadvertently affecting already disadvantaged people at a greater amount.
Alison Lenaghan, Elkhorn
Uphold due process
The desire to share due process, and equal protection under the law, is truly American. Republicans of this generation (not so much when I was a child) say it’s a perverse incentive to immigrate. Actually, it is the best and most legitimate reason to immigrate.
We dishonestly call people “illegal,” when what we really mean is that we don’t like their race. We still have room to improve.
The oath of the Articles of the Geneva Convention on our military ID cards, is very important. We protect prisoners of war and displaced refugees. It is our patriotic duty to uphold due process, even when we don’t feel like it so much.
When you feel like ending due process for an immigrant ask yourself, without due process, what is America?
Dennis Kerr, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse August 2022
Pulse writer praises Creighton Prep for setting their own policy on gender identity.
Pulse writer questions why Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen refuses to debate.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness; Catholic teaching on gender idenity; On medical marijuana
Pulse writer asks how is student loan forgiveness fair to those who worked to pay for their education?
Pulse writer says Congressman Don Bacon votes against the interests of NE-02.
Pulse writer questions the idea of roundabouts on Farnam.
Questioning the roundabouts
Pulse writer offers suggestions for Husker fans headed to Ireland.
Pulse writers weigh in on OPPD continuing to burn coal at their North Omaha Station plant for at least three more years.
Pulse writers continue to weigh in on Jim Pillen refusing to debate.
Pulse writer would like Congress to fairly compensate disabled veterans.
Pulse writers give their opinions on Jim Pillen breaking with at least 50 years of tradition by refusing to participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate.
Pulse writer challenges readers to give ORBT a try.
Pulse writer asks who has the ultimate right to life, mother or baby?
Pulse writer raves about the Carne y Arena exhibition at the KANEKO.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the current events surrounding the former president.
Pulse writer reminisces on summer memories at Peony Park.
Pulse writers give differing views on Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon's record.
Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
The streetcar project should be voted on by the people of Omaha, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood has worked on behalf of Nebraskans for years.
Pulse writer says Nebraska's voter ID push violates the 24th Amendment and hurts elderly voters.
The CHIPs Bill would add roughly $54 billion in new spending each year over the next 5 years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says that it's imperative we have lawmakers who are able to draw on their valuable military experience to ensure the United States is able to combat tyranny.
The Public Pulse: Bacon leads on climate change; JFK College history on display; Photo I.D. follow-up
Don Bacon has worked across the aisle to find common-sense solutions to climate change, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Crosswalk a risk for pedestrians; Military spending; Common sense, not contradiction
Changes to the downtown Papillion crosswalk still leaves pedestrians at risk, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer's express their thoughts on Representative Bacon's votes on the “Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022” and “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.”