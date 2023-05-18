





Praise for Kauth

I applaud Kathleen Kauth for her performance as a first term state senator. Her introduction of LB 574 and LB 575 is an example of her willingness to tackle controversial, but worthwhile issues. The reward for her efforts has been a whole lot of hate speech and fear-mongering by some of those opposed to these bills. The consideration of LB 574 has not been a waste of the Legislature’s time. I believe the lack of decorum by Sens. Cavanaugh and Hunt in filibustering this bill is what has wasted time. Senator Kauth’s efforts to date make me glad I voted for her.

Jim Raiman, Omaha

Divisive policies

If State Sen. Kathleen Kauth can provide a list of some 112 businesses that support her LB 574 and LB 575 initiatives, please do so. I tend to agree with these businesses and the Chamber of Commerce that we have far more important things to deal with in Nebraska than intruding into personal medical decisions best left to individuals, families and their doctors.

Kirby Kern, Omaha

Death of ‘The Good Life’

Twenty-six Nebraska senators introduced LB 77. Thirty-six voted to pass the bill and the governor signed it. Legislative 77 was opposed by police departments in Omaha, Lincoln and across the state. One question is — who did the senators consult with before drafting and passing the bill?

These are a few facts from states that have permit-less concealed carry statutes:

States with permit-less concealed carry laws saw a 22% increase in gun homicide in the three years following the law’s passage.

A 2019 study found right-to-carry laws were associated with a 29% increase in firearm workplace homicides.

“In the past five years the research has tipped very, very, very strongly in only one direction — and that is that these laws lead to an increase in violent crime.” — Stanford Law Professor John Donahue

Statute LB 77 will greatly increase the risk for law enforcement officers across Nebraska. Disputes that formerly ended with a black eye or bloody lip could now result in a gunshot wound or death.

This is a very dangerous law for all Nebraskans. It is not “if” somebody will die because of LB 77, but only “when.”

The “Good Life” is under serious threat.

John Wupper, Omaha

Hats off

Hats off to Brinker Harding and all five other members of the Omaha City Council (May 14). I was pleased to read that the South Omaha District 4 constituents will have continued representation until our current situation is resolved. I believe that our elected repsresentative is being selfish and not sincere in his duties. He needs to accept the rules apply to all not just an elect few.

Diane Jordening, Omaha

Opposite direction

On May 9, Sarpy County had another bond ballot. We are trying to make our schools safer. I have always voted for these bond bills and watched our property taxes go up. I don’t see that any salary increases for teachers are in these. They should be. We can try to turn our schools into fortresses and that might help, but our schools would be much safer and it would cost much less for taxpayers if we just did what kids want and most Americans want also: common sense gun safety laws.

Instead, our governor just had a signing celebration for permit-less concealed gun carry. Republican politicians listen up, do something that helps keep our kids safer in schools! Observe what other states and countries have successfully done to get weapons of war off the streets and out of the hands of anybody who wants one and is not a member of a “well regulated militia” as the Second Amendment states.

Of course, Nebraskans who want to hunt and have reasonable guns for safety will not be denied them if a little safety checking and perhaps some gun safety training is included. That’s the common sense part that most of us seem to understand. But then we don’t get money from the gun manufacturers or NRA lobby either. We just need to feel safer and we have been headed in the opposite direction.

Kathleen Gast, Papillion

Debt ceiling bill

I found it sad that Rep. Don Bacon supported the terrible GOP debt ceiling bill in the House of Representatives. His vote in opposition would have created a tie vote and thus defeated that bill. He presents himself as non-partisan, but when it really counted, he supported this bill, which has no chance of passage in the Senate.

John F. Else, Omaha

30x30 plan

I applaud Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts for vocally opposing the Biden administration’s 30x30 plan. The plan has been touted by the administration as a positive step towards conserving land across the United States with a goal of placing 30% of U.S. land into conservation by 2030. The initiative, however, is seen as a power grab by most Nebraskans. To date, over 70 Nebraska counties have passed resolutions condemning the plan.

Both senators have expressed vocal concern over ceding even more authority over Nebraska’s land to federal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. No one takes better care of our land than Nebraska farmers, ranchers and land owners. We should be proud of the efforts our own residents have made in better preserving and caring for the land. We do not need a one-size-fits-all approach from the federal government to tell us what to do. Thank you. Sens. Fischer and Ricketts for being our voice on this issue.

George Meiers, Omaha

Debt limit

When folks write in to castigate President Biden for the national debt and the need to raise the debt ceiling, it would be honest for them to acknowledge that during the Trump years, the debt limit was raised three times without drama, and the Trump tax cuts to corporations and wealthy individuals significantly increased the national debt for the long-term.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Nebraska

Nuclear war?

As a former military officer; red flags rose when I heard that the Kremlin was attacked by a Ukrainian drone . First of all, does the technology exist to fly a drone, under control, over 600 miles and where was the Russian air defense? Then I saw the video; the object had no more explosive power than a M80 on the Fourth of July. This leads me to conclude that it is a false incident for something more nefarious.

Japan created an incident in 1931 that allowed them to invade Manchuria; China and the whole Pacific Rim followed which gave them the confidence to attack Pearl Harbor. Hitler did the same in Europe, starting with the Sudetenland (1938), then Poland (1939), France (1940) and all of Europe. Putin wants to move nuclear weapons into Belarus — does this then give him the justification to use such in the Ukraine? I clearly remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and we are closer to nuclear war now more than then.

Pat Schneider, Omaha

Restaurant tax

Mayor Stothert, it’s time to eliminate the food tax penalty, it’s been in existence way too long. With hundreds of millions of federal dollars falling from the trees — and Omaha has been lucky enough to catch some of the green stuff — let’s do something good for the people of Omaha. Get rid of the restaurant tax.

Steve Broghammer, Omaha

Biden and the truth

In my opinion, President Biden lies so much.

In a recent speech to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference, he was making the old case that he was just one of us when he said, “My grandpop, who I never met — he died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born.”

One could argue that’s a sentimental embellishment or a fill-in for a failing memory, even though it isn’t true. But many of his other statements — the border is closed and safe, he saved the economy, spending more helps inflation — those are much harder to explain or defend. They appear very much like deliberate lies to mislead the American public for political gain.

I, for one, expect more from someone holding our highest elected office. Truth about our national policy is an essential ingredient in our representative republic. We the people have a right to know what our country is doing in our name.

Nancy Moran, Omaha

Band plays on

In response to Mrs. Connie Buller’s May 12, 2023, letter regarding military bands: Mrs. Buller, on behalf of our commander, Capt. Christina Muncey, we would like to thank you for you dedication to and support of Air Force and all our sister service bands. As you mentioned in your letter, music has played a role throughout our military’s history and plays an important part in supporting our troops, honoring our veterans and inspiring patriotism through public concerts.

Your United States Air Force Heartland of America Band is still here at Offutt Air Force Base and will be performing our annual summer concert series at the end of June and beginning of July. We would love to see you at one of the six free concerts. Please visit our website music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heartland-of-America-Band/ or on Facebook at facebook.com/AFHeartlandBand for updates on performance dates, times and locations.

Rebecca Wischmann,

MSgt. USAF,

Heartland of America Band

Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

Just a kiss

So, we can’t even bring an iconic statue to Memorial Park without a few folks thinking it somehow depicts a sexual assault? I just had to shake my head when I read the articles in the May 3 Public Pulse by Lane Phillips and Theo Brown.

I very much appreciate the Omaha Parks Department for bringing the statue to Omaha. It’s a symbol of joy, happiness and a celebration of the end of World War II, nothing more. As the proud son from the “Greatest Generation” parents, I am so thankful for their sacrifices. And remember the song lyric from the movie “Casablanca,” “A kiss is just a kiss!”

Phil Huston, Omaha

Sheltering Tree

I write on behalf of a group of high school students who just finished a project working with young adults who have developmental disabilities at Sheltering Tree. This was a unique and beneficial experience for both our group and the individuals we worked with. Never could we have imagined such a profound impact this experience would have on us. One thing we learned is just how easily our two groups connected.

At first, we thought finding common ground to connect on would be difficult. However, within minutes we were laughing and playing card games together. We learned that at the end of the day we aren’t much different. Oftentimes people don’t realize just how similar and connected we all are. During this time we realized just how few people have been able to have similar experiences to ours. That’s why we encourage everyone to gain exposure to people with developmental disabilities as there is so much to learn. If more people gained the same insight as us, we could work to destigmatize disabilities.

Zane Kazor, Omaha

A dead horse

I believe the FBI could have found out about all individuals involved in Jan. 6, 2021, by April 1, 2021. Two years ago, I wrote to the Pulse that since it was unfavorable for the Republicans, the Democrats would be beating this dead horse for the next 10 years. They have only eight more years to go.

Donald Sutton, Omaha

Gridlock by design

Hordes of media pundits, academics and political commentators have long railed against “gridlock in Washington.” These voices become amplified when we have divided government, as we do now. Many clamor that “nothing is getting done” and that “all they do is fight and bicker.” While I would concede that we have lost some of our decorum in the public policy arena, gridlock within our system of government exists by design.

James Madison and the Framers of the Constitution designed our system of government to have checks and balances. They did not want the majority faction to dominate and run roughshod over the minority faction. Madison wrote in Federalist 51 that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” This is as true between the three branches of government as it is within the two houses of the Legislative Branch. So, we do not necessarily need less gridlock, but more debate, discussion and collaboration to promote and pass policies that prioritize America’s success.

Derek Oden, Omaha

Pass the torch

There are those who say that Joe Biden, at age 80, is too old to serve another term as president of the United States. Fair enough. But what about that other guy?

You know, the orange-haired guy from Mar-a-Lago. If he were to serve another term as president, he would be 77 years of age when taking the oath of office. That’s pretty old too. Then, there was that sudden trip to Walter Reed Medical Center during his first term. The American people have never received an explanation for that sudden trip. Nor have the American people been informed as to the severity of his bout with COVID-19, for which he was hospitalized, also at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Maybe it’s time, in the words of former President John F. Kennedy, for the torch to be passed to a new generation of presidential hopefuls who have the vigor and stamina to do the job, hopefully without incident. After all, being President of the United States is a hard job. The man said so himself.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

Turn signals please

Drive on West Dodge Road, and you’ll see people switching lanes like its a race track. Almost never is a turn signal used. And when drivers do use a turn signal for an intended lane change, other drivers from four or five car-lengths behind suddenly speed up to pass.

Bad driving. Dangerous driving.

Mary E. Cramer, Omaha

A matter of degree

I write in response to Ron Mueller’s letter “Good Guns?” He is correct that guns do not kill people. People do. But it is misleading to compare box cutters, hammers, water, drugs, knives, baseball bats and other means to military-style guns. A group of people might be able to overpower a person using the other methods before the killer could kill a number of persons. Being able to shoot many bullets quickly and harm many persons is one of characteristics of a military-style weapon.

But of course, I have just made one of the same errors Ron made. I changed from guns to military-style guns. The problem is not necessarily all guns, but particularly high-volume magazines and military-style weapons that are designed for maximum damage to the greatest number of people the quickest. Few mass shooters today are shooting single shot guns, much less muzzle-loading guns. (Which, of course, are by design single shot.)

Of course, that does not speak to how many handguns are used to commit suicide. Or how many children and other persons are shot accidentally with handguns.

Dale Coates, Rising City, Nebraska

Provide solutions

The voter ID bill, like so many other Republican copycat bills, wasn’t needed in Nebraska: the pushers of the voter ID bill are merely, in my opinion, behaving like Republican puppets.

There was little voter fraud in Nebraska. Even Rep. Don Bacon made a statement.

Are voters in Nebraska paying any attention? Nebraska legislators need to provide solutions for work on climate change — clean water, air and soil, food insecurity, housing equity, health care for all, economical child care options, tax equity, alternative fuels and transportation, agricultural initiatives and strong education programs which support good teaching and good learning.

There have to be some Republican-elected officials who have some benevolence and conscience.

And there have to be Republican-elected officials strong enough to stand up to the ridiculous suicide plan by some other Republicans.

Where are the good people?

Carol Gottsch, Omaha

Just thinking

A few thoughts from two old-timers:

1. Congress needs to avoid playing the debt limit game that could cause a catastrophic default on debt we already owe. The proper time to be concerned about our growing national debt is when considering costly Democratic-proposed legislation or Republican-deficit raising tax cuts.

2. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted by 2032. Congress needs to seriously consider a current legislative bill that raises the Social Security’s taxable maximum income to $250,000. Importantly, according to the Social Security Administration, this bill would extend the life of the trust fund 75 years or more.

3. Our country’s birth rate has decreased to the point where we are not replacing ourselves. Increased legal immigration will help provide needed workers now and in the future. More workers will also provide additional stability for the future of Social Security.

4. An abortion ban after six weeks is cruel and irrational as many women (33%) do not realize they are pregnant until after six weeks gestation.

5. Governor Ron DeSantis’s continued attacks on Florida’s number one tourist attraction and employer (Walt Disney World) is beyond goofy.

6. We need to prioritize the lives of our children over the dubious Second Amendment right to own an assault weapon.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha