Change the motto

With the passage of LB 574 it is time to change the state motto: “The Good Life (for some)” would be appropriate.

Shelli Mayer, Omaha

LB 574, not for everyone

I believe that the Nebraska Unicameral has proven true the state motto, “Nebraska it’s not for everyone.”

Don Slaughter, Omaha

Disappointed in legislators

I have always been so proud of my adopted state of Nebraska. So many times I have assured family and friends in other states, that yes, Nebraska is a conservative state, but it’s a state of moderate conservatives. Respectful, thoughtful conservatives. But after watching the Unicameral in action these past several days, my heart is aching. I never expected to see such power moves and steam-rolling to get questionable legislation across the line.

Yes, LB 626 was voted down on April 28. And we were told it would not be brought back this session. Yet, it reappeared as an amendment to a totally unrelated bill and made to fit in ways that defied the logic of concerned senators who objected to the artificiality of it all, and were rolled over by newly elected conservative senators hell-bent on sticking to the party line.

My heart hurts.

I had hoped that enough thoughtful, compassionate senators would listen to the voices of people who prefer that their medical decisions to be kept between themselves, their families and their doctors.

How disappointing that our Nebraska Unicameral passed this strange hybrid bill, LB 574.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Conservative values?

Governor Jim Pillen recently referenced “common sense conservative values” in a statement regarding the passage of LB 574 (“Trans bill advances with 12-week abortion ban”). Since he didn’t elaborate as to what these values are, I’ve compiled a partial list of what I believe them to be:

1. If at first you don’t succeed, bend the rules. Better yet, make up new ones.

2. The most urgent problems are ones that don’t exist (e.g., voter fraud), those involving small percentages of people (e.g., trans youth) and culture war issues. (Please note the considerable overlap between these three.)

3. Conservative ideology trumps everything including, but not limited to, doctors, teachers, professional organizations, research, statistics, businesses, independent thought, librarians, parental rights and especially compassion.

4. Women and trans youth trying to take control of their lives and their bodies is a social evil that must be stopped, whereas mass shootings are unavoidable tragedies and/or the price of living in a free society.

5. Overall, “common sense conservatives” simply want to act, say and think as they please under the law, and for you to act, say and think as they please under the law.

Steven Campbell, Omaha

Nature laughs

A warning of poor air quality in Omaha, due to wildfires in Canada, reminds us that nature laughs at the boundary lines we humans draw. Perhaps, rather than obsessing about our southern border, we will be better served working for the common good of all humanity.

Paul Moessner, Omaha

Barn door is open

I am totally amazed with our political leaders in Washington. Now when the bills are due, they are up in arms wondering as to how they are going to pay for the programs that they voted to uphold. It would appear that they cannot manage a budget, like all of their constituents do on a daily basis. We don’t/can’t spend money that we do not have. We have to live within our means. The time for our leaders to review the budget is when they get the idea to pass another bill calling out the expenditure of another billion dollars. You can’t contain the horse if you leave the barn door wide open all the time!

Norm Kaspar,

David City, Nebraska

Legislators aren’t doctors

Would someone explain why we needed a bill on gender care passed in the State Legislature and an abortion ban amendment attached to it? Show me how many surgeries were performed in Nebraska in the last five years to make this a issue and why are parental rights being abused by the state because they know what parents don’t already know about how to raise a trans-kid.

Don’t you think parents already consult a family physician and make choices based on medical facts? I believe this law is wrong in so many ways, it was homophobic hate and fear based on false information. The abortion ban at six weeks failed, but was resurrected and changed to 12 weeks and added as an amendment to the gender bill, again Republicans pushed forward a bill that concerns a women’s right to choice that restricts that right. Since when did our legislators become doctors to weigh-in on medical decisions that are confidential between a women and her physician?

I only hope that we don’t re-elect these state senators that passed this short-sided law. I also hope this law will be challenged in court and thrown out based on the two issues being combined into one bill.

Doug Schrawger, Omaha

Memorial Park simplicity

Just found out that the monstrosity of a statue called “Embracing Peace” will be gone in November. Tomorrow would not be soon enough. Rodin it isn’t. When I was a boy in the late 1950s, my friends and I would play night football under the lights in the green space in front of the simple, but moving, curved memorial. Now, that beautiful swath of green is hemmed in by a chain barrier and crowned by a statue of a soldier.

I love the park. I have no problem with the annual concert nor with the baseball diamond on the northwest corner, nor with the winter sledding, nor with the beautiful rose garden and the memorials interspersed on the north part behind the memorial — which is where the soldier statue should be. I had no problem with the dog run on the west side of the park, but apparently some official did. Would that the main park was still what it was in 1948 — a simple but elegant tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate price — and not a theme park adorned with 25-feet feel-good statues.

Robert Sigler, Omaha

On spending cuts

During the current budget negotiations, Republicans in Congress are setting as a mandatory condition that there be a work requirement for adults living in poverty and receiving various welfare benefits.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has reported that 61% of this low-income group is working full- or part-time. Those who are not working often have one or more of the following situations: personal illness/disability (11%), caregiving (13%), school attendance (6%), with 9% retired, unable to find work or for other reasons.

Health status is the strongest predictor of inability to work full-time, with high rates of functional disability and serious medical or mental health conditions even for those not qualifying for Supplemental Social Security. Parents make up 44% of the Medicaid adult population and would often qualify for exemptions according to the proposed work requirements. Part-time workers frequently experience childcare problems and/or other family or personal obligations, as well as shorter available work weeks.

KFF analysis of potential nationwide reductions in Medicaid coverage, if all states implement work requirements, suggest that most disenrollment would be among individuals who would remain eligible but lose coverage due to new administrative burdens or red tape. Only a minority would lose eligibility because they did not already meet the work requirements.

This is a spurious demand that results in negative health and societal consequences for already burdened poor families, the sick and the elderly. This outcome would have minimal budget savings to impact the federal deficit going forward.

Does this stance seem compatible with the “Family and Christian Values” political claims of our conservative legislators?

Linda Ohri, Omaha

More freedom, more fear

This is in reply to Collette Tiar Black’s Pulse letter, “Florida of the Midwest,” who claimed that the constitutional carry law is giving us more freedom.

And she’s right.

The “freedom” to hide in a crowded class room, the “freedom” to get shot while in a sports bar, the “freedom” to get seriously injured walking across a parking lot.

I’m especially enjoying the “freedom” to be intimidated by people carrying weapons near a protest, outside a polling place, inside a courthouse, political rally, place of worship ... the list goes on and on.

But you are right Ms. Black, we are getting more like Florida.

Larry Brodahl, Omaha

Florida, really?

Reading the Pulse letter from Collette Tiar Black (“Florida of the Midwest”) and her comments providing praise and acclaim on Florida and wanting Nebraska to be the “Florida of the Midwest” made me cringe. Let’s see, how about banning more books, bullying big business, denial of U.S. history, disrespecting women’s rights, no funding for equity education in the university system, aligning with anti-medical evidence to legislate against trans population and let’s throw in a Florida governor that wants to be the furthest right candidate in America.

No, thank you.

We have plenty to work on in Nebraska like lowering taxes, supporting public schools, reasonable gun ownership and keeping religion out of government. If Ms. Black really wants less government restriction, let’s start with respecting women’s health issues, getting out of the way of parent decisions on the mental health of their children, and listening to science.

Nebraska does not want to be the “Florida of the Midwest.” How about Nebraska being the leader of secular government and seeking solutions where there are known problems?

John Thomsen, Omaha