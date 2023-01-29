The Public Pulse: Thoughts on LB575; Thank you, Ben Sasse







Sports and Spaces Act

I recently finished writing an email to Sen. Kathleen Kauth about LB575 banning transgender youth from “sports and spaces,” I can’t help but think that this community has completely lost sight of the purpose of youth sports in the first place.

When I was a child playing sports, my coaches taught me that our goal was never to win, but to interact respectfully in the world. To work as a team with people who may be very different than ourselves was the real winning.

Our youth sports trophies weren’t statues for a shelf, they were skills for a lifetime.

Now, as I see my coaches and peers shove these lessons aside in favor of winning and some twisted version of fairness, I can’t help but wonder what happened? Since when do children’s sports stand for winning by barring someone else’s participation? How does barring a child from a “sport or space” leave anyone a winner?

Letting all children play and learn in all the “sports and spaces” is the only real way for anyone to win.

Morgan Rye-Craft, Omaha

Thanks Ben Sasse

I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the honorable Senator for his great representation for the people of Nebraska. I was very proud of his actions. The thing that I will always remember about Sen. Ben Sasse is his handling of Trump. Back in the 2016 election, he let us know what his thoughts of Trump were. After the election and the people of Nebraska showing they disagreed, went ahead and voted Trump in, Sen. Sasse then did his best to work with the new president. In the 2020 election, he used a stronger tone in describing Trump, to the point of indicating Trump was not the person to be representing us. The very best to you, Senator. University of Florida, you got a real winner.

John W. Hoffert, Omaha