The Public Pulse: Thoughts on LB920; Title 42; Lake project

Smart justice lost

This month, our elected Nebraska legislators chose to reject “smart justice” and continue the very expensive “lock them up” philosophy.

The Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriation Committee advised the governor to address the causes of overcrowding in the adult criminal justice before asking for funding to build a new $270 million correctional facility. The corrections budget continues to grow annually at an unsustainable rate.

The governor, Legislature and Nebraska Supreme Court agreed to bring in a national organization, the Criminal Justice Institute (CJI) to look at the statistics of the correctional system to see what changes could be made to reduce the overcrowding problem. The CJI report offered 21 recommendations that, if enacted, would reduce the inmate population by 1,000 prisoners in 2030. In order to enact the recommendations, the Nebraska Legislature needed to approve Sen. Steve Lathrop’s bill, LB 920.

Sadly, the majority of the Legislature voted against LB 920, a bill that would have reformed the adult criminal justice system and saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, taxpayers can look forward to funding the cost of a new $270 million prison, the most expensive appropriation the state has ever seen. And with no reform, Sen. Lathrop predicts a second new prison will likely be needed. Too bad “smart justice” lost out to the “lock them up” philosophy.

Joanna Lindberg, Omaha

Title 42

Why is President Biden rescinding Title 42 which prevents non-citizens from entering the U.S. during a public health emergency? What could the CDC possibly have in place to deal with the flow of people across the southern border unchecked? I support helping all people, but in a responsible manner. It seems Ellis Island had more safeguards in place that we do now to protect those who are supposed to be represented in this country.

Brandon Hahn, Elkhorn

Lake project

I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or cry when reading the article that quoted Sens. Hunt and Cavanaugh (March 29) who both questioned the need for a new lake in eastern Nebraska. Have they tried to find a place to boat, fish or camp in eastern Nebraska? Obviously not. These elected officials need to talk to their constituents about the serious lack of water recreation in the eastern part of our glorious state.

Hunt deemed it “wasteful spending” and a “vanity project.” Water recreation, fishing and camping isn’t vanity, it’s one of Nebraska’s attractions and the increasing usage has long been overwhelming the current offerings in the eastern part of the state.

Cavanaugh called the idea “bananas” and that it would “draw tourism away from other bodies of water in Nebraska.” Huh? With the proposed lake being larger than Okoboji, the only comparable body to compete with is Lake McConaughy, over four hours from the Lincoln-Omaha area — sorry no comparison.

Try to find a camping spot, open fishing water or safe boating space on a Saturday in the warm months and you’ll quickly see the resources are woefully inadequate. Many, many families travel to Missouri, Kansas and Iowa each year to spend lots of money to enjoy outdoor recreation at lakes. Yes, it’s about time the eastern half of the state enjoy what other parts of the state and other surrounding states enjoy. Let’s invest in our future and keep our people and our money here in the great state of Nebraska!

Mike Flair, Bennington

Defense literacy

In a government of the people, by the people and for the people, for it to be a reflection of the people, then at least 49% of those elected, appointed and who otherwise work for the government would have to be functionally illiterate.

Defense spending is approximately 54% of the budget. If you or I budgeted like that, we’d be armed to the teeth and broke. Either the defense contractors are overcharging and we are too stupid as a nation to realize it, or else we are paranoid. In any case, if people who enjoy their Second Amendment rights had to pay 54% of their budgets to do so, then I wonder how many people would be owning guns?

Gerhardt E. Goeken, Bellevue

Primary voting

For voters in Nebraska displeased with the messaging of the top Republican candidates for governor, consider this:

In the 2014 Republican primary race for governor, Ricketts beat Bruning by 2,170 votes. There are more than 600,000 Democrat and unaffiliated voters in Nebraska. That means if less than half of 1% of those voters had changed their party affiliation to Republican before the primary election and voted for Bruning, he would be our governor. Then, again, maybe they did and voted for Ricketts.

In a close primary race, it is possible for voters to help decide the candidate of an opposing party — or who the candidate will not be, if you prefer.

I was one of the 2,170. As a lifelong Democrat, I changed — not to vote for Ricketts, but to vote against Bruning. I am not suggesting there were 2,170 others who did the same, but it is possible.

It might be an interesting study to look back at 2014 to see if Democrats lost numbers and Republicans gained before the primary.

The point is, 2022 could be shaping up to be a very close primary that a small number of votes could swing. If the candidates know they need those votes, might their messaging be tamed? Probably not, but it is interesting to consider.

Dan Emanuel, Omaha

Far-right Republicans

Looking back over the past 16 years of the Heineman/Ricketts state administrations, I have asked myself if our state has moved forward or failed to move forward. I have concluded that Nebraska state government has not delivered on promises made and has actually lost ground under these past two administrations. We still have high property taxes, a more crowded prison system and a botched child care program with the St. Francis group. We have no real leadership over the Legislature; hence a dysfunctional unit pitting urban and rural interests against each other. The governor has sent state troopers to Texas at Nebraska taxpayer expense, foot dragged the Medicaid expansion and casino issue that we Nebraskans voted for. I’m afraid we are in for four to eight more years of this kind of nonsense if we elect the gun toting Jim Pillen as our governor. He is already calling the federal government names, he hasn’t told the voters what his plans are except that our roads aren’t so bad. I ask you fellow Nebraskans, do we want eight more years of this nonsense? I sure don’t. It’s time to send the far-right wing of the Nebraska Republican party out to pasture.

Thomas Evans, Bennington

Stothert change

In 2009, there was a lady who was elected to the Omaha City Council. For four years, she seemed to be a true representative of the people. Then by 2012, she had changed from being a representative of the people to being a politician. The change started by running for mayor on the promise of repealing the city’s restaurant tax. As soon as she was elected mayor, she did her political switch and announced that the city’s restaurant tax brought in too much money to be repealed. Then came ORBT, which she boasts as highly successful when the overly large busses are empty most of the time. Now comes the streetcar, which she promised to put before a vote of the people. Yes, Jean Stothert is now a true politician. Tell the people what you want them to hear and then does as she wants.

Ron Jones, Omaha

Thank you

We are in our 80s and don’t anticipate being around when this long-range city plan is culminated. However, we commend our fine city visionaries for your continuing efforts to move Omaha forward. We arrived here in 1967 from Mankato, Minnesota, and never thought we would still be here in 2022. However, we found Omaha to be an excellent town in which to raise a family and the Millard School District was very good to us. Thank you, Omaha.

Bob and Mary Lykke, Omaha

Letter response

Thank you to Dr. Donald R. Frey for the beautifully written sensible editorial on abortion (Midlands Voices, April 10). Being a woman — mother (of two daughters), grandmother (of a granddaughter), great-grandmother (yes, another girl), I agree completely with every word he said. Safe health care is vital to all women of any age. Many years ago when Roe v. Wade was enacted, my mother-in-law said “Thank God. No more back alleys.” She was in her 60s at the time. Our bodies are our own, not the property of anyone else. We women deserve to have options for safe birth control and, if needed, safe abortion.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Oil production

In response to Rob Hitchcock “Return to Energy Independence”: Respectfully, Mr. Hitchcock, I wish the solution to our current cost of energy was as simple as increasing domestic oil production. I recommend anyone wanting to learn more about all the factors that have contributed to today’s high prices, take time to study the available information and learn more about the complicated nature of our global oil and gas market. Then consider how recovering from a global pandemic and Russian aggression in Ukraine could disrupt this complicated network.

Jonathan Paetz, Omaha

High taxes

Shame on the Nebraska Legislature. They were complaining that Gov. Ricketts did not want to apply for the COVID relief funding to help renters and landlords and they wanted to force him to apply. When he vetoed this, they did not have enough votes to override his veto!

Then they voted to lower the tax rate for the upper income taxpayers and not provide any relief of the lower and middle income taxpayers.

How can we get people to move here or stay here when taxes are so high?

Susan Peters, Omaha

Common sense steps

I applaud the U.S. government’s decisions to place more sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and to stop importing oil and gas from Russia, and urge the government to take some more common sense steps:

Close legal loopholes that allow oligarchs to buy American real estate and invest in financial firms anonymously. Jail lawyers, bankers and others who help them conceal their identities.

Jail Americans and others who try to escape responsibility to our country by hiding money in tax havens.

Require art dealers and auction houses to watch for and report signs of money laundering.

Greatly expand funding of American media to communicate democratic values and accurate news reporting in Russian, Chinese and other languages.

Enable dissidents who have had to flee repressive governments to study, research and teach in their native languages by building universities for them.

These measures will help ensure clean government, empower democratic movements in Russia and around the world, make life a lot less comfortable for Mr. Putin and others like him, and help prevent wars like the war in Ukraine in the future. Congress should enact them now. If it doesn’t, the Nebraska Legislature should review our state’s laws and make sure the first three are the law of the Cornhusker State next year.

Curtis Bryant, Omaha