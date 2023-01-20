The Public Pulse: Thoughts on legislative bills; Just fix the streets; About the streetcar







No on LB77

A 36-year-old College World Series fan from Omaha was found guilty for having an unregistered concealed fire arm outside the stadium (Jan. 4). State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon has introduced Legislative Bill 77 again. The same bill that fell short of passing in the last legislative session. The bill which is sometimes called “constitutional carry” because some gun rights advocates and Brewer believe the Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed weapons without a permit. This is what he is again pushing this legislative session.

Should the bill pass, you could be sitting at the College World Series next to someone who has a concealed weapon; or at the Holland Center; Creighton basketball game; Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting; Nebraska women’s basketball game; a boxing match; in your church service; at your doctor’s office; the ice cream shop or at the state-wide track meet at Burke stadium.

We just read about a 6-year-old elementary student in Virginia who intentionally shot and seriously injured a teacher (in her 30s) because they had an “altercation” before a single shot was fired in his first grade classroom. Young people are getting ahold of guns and will continue to do so. Now, we want to consider putting guns in purses and pockets without knowing who has them and if they are responsible enough to carry that weapon. Vote down Legislative Bill 77!

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Voting restrictions

With the passing of voter ID requirements last November, we will lose mail-in voting. Legislative Bill 228 will require in-person voting for all elections with limited exceptions (nursing homes and military). This will surely pass since Republican state legislatures control a near super majority.

Congratulations Nebraska! You’re voting away our democracy.

Kevin Guthrie, La Vista

Will there be props?

Bill introductions on Jan. 12 brought business as usual, and provided a bit of levity from the newly elected education committee chair of the Nebraska Legislature, Sen. Dave Murman. As expected, the latest version to address the old nemesis CRT, dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act “(LB 374), dropped without much ado. Then out of right field came his LB371. This doozy prohibits individuals under the age of 19 from attending wait for it ... drag shows. If this makes it out of committee, can you imagine the floor show?

Robert J. Giese, South Sioux City, Nebraska

Just bad government

The changes regarding absentee/mail-in voting contemplated by LB230 are unreasonable and counter to a well-working democracy. This bill will significantly affect voters whose voices should be heard. You simply can’t ask people to be subject to laws passed by a government that they had no opportunity to elect. Legislative Bill 230 will significantly reduce the ability of many Nebraskans to vote in elections.

First, there are the college kids. My son is attending college “back east.” He was quite delighted to be able to vote absentee in the November election. He worked for Don Bacon’s campaign in 2020 and was finally able to cast a vote for the candidate he thought would best represent his views. Legislative Bill 230 would remove that privilege because we simply cannot afford to bring him back to vote in elections.

Our existing election infrastructure and staffing reflect an anticipated level of early/absentee voting. I have neighbors who find navigating our precinct challenging and reduce their stress by casting an absentee ballot. If everyone who wanted to vote had to show up in-person, it would be chaotic and probably even more challenging for those in our community who aren’t ready for a nursing home, but find the crowds and process of in-person voting daunting.

There are also a significant number of people in our community who can’t control or fully anticipate the challenges that they will face on any given day (medical doctors, nurses, police officers, fire crews, pilots, new parents, etc.). Absentee/early voting helps these vital people have a voice in our civic affairs.

Please write/call your senator and tell them that you think LB230 is just bad government.

Burch Kealey, Omaha

Omaha streets

It doesn’t take a great deal of observance to see how the recently patched potholes in southwest Omaha aren’t lasting long. Many are breaking down shortly after being “fixed.” It’s going to be a long winter. If only I could ride the streetcar!

Kathy Kudron, Omaha

Forget the streetcar

I, like many others happen to totally agree with Warren Buffett this time when he states Omaha does not need a rail system for transit rather than for beautification. It does not seem smart to spend money while cars all over the city are being damaged by the torn up roads that are not even repaired and residents cannot even avoid. Yet our utilities are going up while the mayor continues to ask for more money for taxes. People just are not going to ride the streetcar downtown. The Metro bus has served well for many years . Omaha needs to forget the streetcar forever and make good use of the tax money to make Omaha streets drivable again.

Sherry Kissler, Omaha

South Omaha streetcar

We had it in South Omaha and we finally got rid of it. Some tax relief. I was elected to the Metropolitan Utilities District for three, six-year terms and all this will do is increase our gas and water rates above their normal rate increases. Our rates are high enough. This streetcar system will make some people some money. We need to make a transportation system for all the City of Omaha and outlying areas. Smaller, rubber base transportation vehicles. We need someone on the city council to bring this up for a vote of the people.

Don Kroupa, Omaha

Childhood obesity

We should all be concerned about the Jan. 10 Associated Press article on early treatment for obesity in children. It seems the recommendation to what is agreed to be a troubling trend is drugs and surgery for children as young as 12 to 13 years of age. With some studies showing that childhood obesity has reached epidemic proportions, there was barely a mention of proper diet and exercise being part of the solution. One could conclude that in our quick fix lifestyles, another pill or surgery is a better option. It certainly works well into the master plan of those who bombard us daily with fast food or junk food options that are a contributing factor to the problem. It is a great example of how the article missed the real point for something that should concern us all.

Jan Faulkner, Omaha

Nursing staff shortage

Who remembers back in the 1980s when they were saying we had too many nurses and not to go into nursing? So people found other careers. Well now, we need those nurses since many of those who were nurses in the 1980s are now of retirement age.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Walk the walk

State Sen. Dave Murman introduced a bill limiting education on critical race theory being taught in Nebraska public schools, yet can’t site any examples. Sen. Joni Albrecht would like to do away with the Board of Education. I would like to know when was the last time either senator has actually spent a day in a public school?

I would like a bill sponsored that states: Every single elected public official, from school board members to city council to mayors and state senators should have to spend one entire week per school year “teaching” in a public school classroom. Not an hour or day here or there but one entire week, teaching, following lesson plans, disciplining, grading papers, etc. I think all would benefit from this perspective and it would also help with the substitute shortage.

These elected officials talk the talk, they need to walk the walk.

Marijo Malesa, Omaha