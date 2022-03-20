The Public Pulse: Thoughts on library and downtown redevelopment; Congrats Millard North; The writing of Larry Porter

Define blighted

In English dictionaries, blighted is defined as an adjective used to describe a slum or rundown or abandoned buildings or properties. In Omaha, it has a quite different meaning. The W. Dale Clark library is not the most beautiful building but it is by no means rundown or blighted. The rebuilt Central Park does not need a skyscraper as a neighbor. The park ought to be surrounded by cultural amenities (library, museum) that the public can enjoy. It does not need a looming skyscraper shadow.

Furthermore, we will never see property tax relief in Nebraska as long as such a liberal TIF policy is in place.

Michael Yankus, Plattsmouth

Streetcar opposition

I am opposed to the proposed rail system for the following reasons:

1. Reducing the width of the streets for autos, thereby increasing the potential for more accidents and slower traffic.

2. New taxes or bond issues required.

3. If the rail system is to provide greater rider access, why aren’t the buses in greater need?

4. Additional space need for turnaround for train cars, where is that land coming from?

5. Traffic tie ups with train cars and automobiles, thereby slowing traffic.

6. The actual construction time will be a nightmare for those traveling by car.

7. Has anyone checked with the Pittsburgh (Mt. Lebanon) train system who put it underground after trying to unsuccessfully running it above at the street level?

8. What is the cost? Research estimates?

Bill Tate, Omaha

Citizen-business trade

Theodore B. Dennis has great idea (Pulse, Feb. 5)! A building swap of the southwest corner of Farnam at 33rd Street for the existing W. Dale Clark building could revitalize a virtually unoccupied space. The 1933 headquarters of the Woodmen Circle, a women-only insurance company established by Woodmen of the World, was restored when Mutual made the wise decision to renovate rather demolish and build anew. Not only did they preserve that historic and beautiful structure, the renovation created twice the jobs and half the energy costs that demolition and new construction would have generated.

Directly connected to a huge, empty garage where parking was free until the city forced Mutual to charge, it is also connected to an arcade with retail space, industrial quality supply and distribution dock and a number of UNMC occupied rental floors above. This already built complex is in great repair (Mutual seems to believe in asset preservation) and presumably has state-of-the art IT infrastructure. Available for immediate transition to library operations with easy public access, it would be an enhancement to Mutual’s Mid-town Crossing investment in Omaha.

The city should still sub-contract their agents to manage the move.

George Douglas, Omaha

A few questions

I have three questions for Mayor Stothert:

1) What mystique does a bus tethered to a wire have over a freewheeling bus that makes it capable of spurring $3 billion in development along its route? (March 9).

2) Why wasn’t the old UP headquarters or civic auditorium land chosen which is on, and one block respectively from, the “very successful” multi-million dollar ORBT route?

3) And most importantly, why did you not honor your promise to not act upon any streetcar project without it being put to a vote of the people (May 2017)?

Just wondering.

Michael A. Pennisi, Omaha

Basketball congrats

Congratulation to coach Tim Cannon and the Millard North boys basketball team. With all the hype and circus atmosphere of last year’s team, the long lines to get in the games, all the publicity of having the sports editor in the gym every night and the expectation of winning the championship at the start of the season, I was still able to show up at game time this year and still get in the gym! And in the biggest game this year, it truly was a team effort. It was fun to watch this team overachieve again.

Mark Emmons, Omaha

About Fidrych

Larry Porter wrote about Mark “The Bird” Fidrych before many knew Fidrych’s nickname. Porter even accurately predicted Fidrych’s celebrity,

So Porter’s Aug. 28, 1975, story is one of his most memorable in the few decades we were colleagues in Omaha World-Herald Sports.

Porter enhanced his storyteller reputation with that report on a 2-1 Evansville victory over Omaha to clinch the American Association East Division championship. As Porter wrote:

“… The 1,183 at Rosenblatt saw a future headline maker in Fidrych. When he makes the jump to the Detroit Tigers and makes his first appearance in New York, East Coast writers are going to make his name a household word.

The 21-year-old right-hander ran to home plate and kissed catcher Gene Lamont on the cheek after striking out Frank Ortenzio to wrap up the pennant.

It was typical of the exuberance shown by the youngster throughout the game. He was the first Triplet to the dugout after each inning and was the first to reach his position when Evansville took the field.

Fidrych uses a no-windup delivery and, like White Sox hurler Jim Kaat, takes no time at all between pitches.

But what makes Fidrych unique is the way he talks to himself during the game. Then there are times he resembles an orchestra conductor as he makes imaginary pitches — all the while telling himself to stay on top of the ball or handing out other advice to himself.”

The rest is history.

In 1976 with Detroit, Fidrych went 19-9 and won the American League Rookie of the Year award. Injuries held his career to five seasons. His record was 10-10 after 1976. Fidrych died April 13, 2009, in Northampton, Massachusetts, in an accident involving his truck.

Bob Williams, Omaha

Proposed ordinance

I am shocked and alarmed to learn of a proposed ordinance, which, if passed, will place the authority for Omaha’s response to any future epidemic in the hands of the mayor, the city council and a trauma surgeon. To my knowledge, none of these are public health experts. The choice of the trauma surgeon seems to be based on convenience — that he is already on the payroll by virtue of his position in the fire department.

As an elderly person with diabetes, I’m worried about what feels like a lack of concern about the health of vulnerable people. I don’t get it. In 2022, we have to rely on amateurs?

Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha

Letter response

In reply to Ed Volpi (Pulse, March 11) who said that Obama and Biden are the reasons for Putin’s attack on Ukraine, he must be forgetting that Trump kowtowed to Putin before and during his administration, and still is. Trump infamously said he believed Putin over our own NSA and CIA during the Helsinki press conference. Trump did nothing when it was determined that Putin had put a bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan. He is still praising Putin for being a “genius.” Trump is the one who emboldened Putin to think he could invade a sovereign country with no consequences. Ed must be only watching Tucker Carlson for his information, he would be wise to widen his sources.

Karen Guilfoyle, Omaha