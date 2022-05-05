The Public Pulse: Thoughts on overturning Roe v. Wade

Other rights at risk
For 50 years, we have lived with the knowledge that if a woman made the decision to terminate a pregnancy, it would be done with respect and in a safe environment. Now, it appears this right will be taken away. Women will again be forced to have illegal abortions, putting their lives at risk. It seems that we will be asked to adopt the now-abandoned military position of “don’t ask, don’t tell.” As long as we don’t know, then it doesn’t exist. However, women will continue to have abortions as they have for countless numbers of years.
Dr. Frey (“What will it really take to end abortion?”) put it so well. A follow-up letter by Dr. Reilly (Pulse, April 23) in support of Dr. Frey’s opinion further emphasized the need to look at reality, not some faulty remembrance of how things were in the past. Will we then apply “don’t ask, don’t tell” to LGBTQ rights, to contraception rights, to same-sex couples, to police brutality? Where will the policy of shoveling these back out of sight end, so we go through our lives believing that we don’t have to face reality — a reality that includes our inability to deal with society’s problems. I will continue to support Planned Parenthood and to stand up when it is needed for the rights of women and others to live in a country that really believes in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Sandra Carpenter, Omaha
Make all abortions illegal
Reports that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is only partial good news. Roe v. Wade was a wrong decision that ignores the equal protection and due process clauses of the U.S. Constitution. These clauses should make abortion illegal nationwide. There must not be exceptions for rape or incest to laws outlawing abortion. It is not the fault of the child in the womb if he or she was conceived as a result of rape or incest. Unwanted pregnancies among those who are not married can be prevented by abstaining from sex. Men who respect women should be willing to abstain from sex until marriage and be faithful to their wives.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
