Redundant comments

I’ve read many largely redundant anti-gun talking points in the Public Pulse. Using the term “gun violence” ignores the vast amount of violence which is happening in Omaha. Merely look at how many people are assaulted and you can understand why people buy guns, including women.

I believe that much of the violence is done in committing a crime, but I also believe much of it is because many people need anger management training but never received it. Yet there are few efforts to address such problems. Many blame the guns, instead of the violent people.

As for the Omaha conceal permit requirement, in my opinion, it is not just outdated and redundant but merely gives the Omaha Police Department the ability to cherry-pick who is allowed to carry a concealed gun. There are hundreds of people who refuse to reside in Omaha because they are either unwilling or unable to receive a permit.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Ban war guns

With all of the shootings going on — two happening almost at the same time two miles apart in Louisville, Kentucky — we the people have to do something about this, because the Republicans aren’t. This killing by guns has one thing in common: war guns.

The medical team in Louisville who treated the gunshot victims used up 170 units of blood, which is far past their capacity. This illustrates the damage these guns of war cause when penetrating the bodies of people.

The public has to be shown what damage these types of guns inflict on our people. Because the horrific videos of the Vietnam War were broadcast to the world, the people of the US demanded the end of that war. Everyone who is against the banning of these guns needs to be shown these videos or pictures, hopefully changing their view on commonsense laws on these war guns and also other laws keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

The legislators in Nebraska are in the process of passing a bill that everyone can conceal carry without a permit. My question is: When there is an active shooter and everyone that has a gun pulls out their gun, when the police show up who are they supposed to shoot, contain or disarm? People, this is nuts!

Some Republicans keep saying “the only way of stopping a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” No, the way is commonsense laws in every state — otherwise you have what we have now: mass death.

Sooner or later most people will know someone who is affected by gun violence, I don’t want to be one of those. Do you?

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Campaign finance

I have heard the phrase “All politics is local” bantered about for most of my life. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Nebraska was the first state in the union to make all campaign finance local?

The Unicameral could pass a law that all political campaigns in the state could only accept donations from individuals or groups of individuals who are registered voters in the district or area that the person running for office would represent. This law should cover all elections in the state including for governor, House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Likewise, all oppositional campaigning could only be financed by registered voters or groups of registered voters from the area to be represented. The Unicameral could also write this law to cover all issues, amendments. bond issues and the like that will appear on the ballot anywhere in the state.

Hopefully, with the passage of such a law, candidates and office holders would be beholden only to the registered voters that they represent. Dark money, national political parties, PACs, other groups and rich individuals from outside the state or outside the district could no longer financially influence elections. With the passage of such a law, politics would truly be local and we could get back to being a representative democracy.

Steve Rule, Ralston

Medical legislation

Politicians and preachers should not be practicing medicine or legislating personal medical decisions. To be an expert in obstetrics, they should at least go to medical school or take a course in embryology.

At six weeks of pregnancy there is no “heart.” No ventricles, no atria, no septum, no valves, no aorta, etc., etc. The sound heard is the contraction of developing cardiac muscle, stimulated by developing cardiac nerves. The complete heart is yet to come. This is a false narrative, intended to produce an emotional response in a pregnant woman, and others. And it works! Those opposed to abortion have chosen the developing heart for that reason. We don’t hear about the “fetal liver bill”, the “fetal brain bill”, or the “fetal big toe bill”!

There is a reason why God made the gestation period for humans to be 280 days. At six weeks, the human fetus is not viable. The womb is a biological construction zone. This is an arbitrary and politically motivated time frame, intended to please a few — not the majority.

Birte Gerlings, Omaha