Women’s Bill of Rights

Thank you, Gov. Pillen, for reestablishing “common sense” as a staple in the state of Nebraska. I, and I am sure many Nebraskans, anxiously await the next step in women’s fairness. Legislative Bill 575, which would restrict access to bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex, will be the next step on the ladder to common sense in Nebraska.

State Sen. Megan Hunt identifies these types of actions as ignorant and discriminatory. I would suggest that she take a deep breath and think logically. In the name of public policy which is established for the greater good, it only makes sense for the executive order and LB 575 to pass. Research the times and records of men versus women in their respective sports. The advantage of men is obvious beyond debate.

The actions represented in this letter are not anti-trans. Transgenders should not be threatened or vilified for their selected lifestyle. But at the same time, their lifestyle should not restrict or threaten the safety and opportunities of others. Especially in sports, biological men would dominate women’s sports, and women would be pushed to the sidelines, similar to the times prior to Title IX. Women would lose the physical and financial opportunities and satisfaction of competing in sports.

It’s just common sense.

Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.

Governor’s accountability

Just when I thought I might not be able to criticize the Nebraska governor’s office after Pete Ricketts left, apparently I was wrong. My issue is with wasting my tax dollars sending Nebraska troops to the border. Gov. Jim Pillen did not do this to protect Nebraska or the nation. His decision, I believe, was purely political — Republican politics. If I had a farm, I would bet the whole farm that if we had a Democrat for governor, we would not be sending troops to the border. The $2.6 million could be better spent right here in Nebraska.

My other issue is with the decision to limit access for the inspectors general and the state ombudsman offices to do their jobs, which is oversight. These agencies were created by the Legislature a long time ago. Then along comes Jim Pillen and Mike Hilgers. It seems our attorney general has determined in a 38-page opinion that doing those jobs is unconstitutional. In an article I read, it said the governor stopped short of saying he directed the changes. According to the Nebraska Supreme Court, the AG’s opinions do not carry the authority of a judiciary decision. That leaves only one man responsible for the decision.

Now I don’t recall if the governor stated there would be transparency in his office when he was elected, but if he did, apparently he has changed his mind. He should be honest and forthright with the citizens of Nebraska. Well, Governor, do you have it in you to be honest and forthright, or are you just going to be a politician?

Jerry Baker, Omaha

‘Ethical hunters’

I see some hunters are “taking a shot” at Eileen L. McBride’s opinion regarding squirrel hunting (Pulse, Aug. 20). I respect hunters that hunt and eat what they kill. They should. What about the folks that call themselves hunters and simply enjoy killing animals and do not care where or when they do this? I know a fella that shot and killed squirrels in the city limits because they knocked leaves off his trees into his pristine yard. He also put a bullet hole in someone’s house, again in the city limits. When confronted by the homeowner, the ethical hunter responded, “I don’t miss!” Same person shot and killed a deer on someone’s property near a public walking path. You guessed it — in the city limits. This same person enjoys “hunting” from a vehicle and/or road in the fall. Same person baited cats in a rural recreational area and shot and killed six cats. All of these animals were killed using a high-powered rifle by an “ethical hunter” who bragged about all of his kills!

I have known lots of “ethical hunters” who trespass on others’ property. They shoot or try to run over cats in the rural areas because they believe the cats kill small pheasants or disturb the pheasant’s nests. Those cats usually belong to the landowner.

What did a beautiful mourning dove do to get shot and killed? Did you know that mourning doves are monogamous and usually mate for life? On a peaceful evening, you can hear the beautiful sound of a mourning dove calling its mate.

Please do not tell me that all hunters are ethical! My wife and I take great joy in feeding the birds and squirrels and enjoy their antics. How about putting down the rifles and shotguns for a while and use a camera instead? You may get some “great shots!”

Joe Krajicek, Bellevue

Embrace biodiversity

“If it’s green and it grows, rip it out and replace it with something that takes dangerous chemicals and copious amounts of water to grow.” That was a rant from my father, a farm boy that never really adapted to city life. But he grew a lawn because that was what a good neighbor did.

I’m done with the status quo. Areas in my backyard are already being used for vegetables and fruits because going to the grocery store leaves me with sticker shock. In tiny areas, I grew enough food to share; which is part of the fun of growing things. I’m expanding the garden to use most of the back yard. Watching pollinators gaily flit around the native flowers brings me joy, as do the beautiful blooms. I don’t use pesticides because they kill indiscriminately and are harmful to humans.

I could go on ad nauseam about the benefits of vegetable gardens and native plants. But the fact is: We all know we can’t go on like we are. Budgets are stretched thin already but it’s not just about the money one can save ‘growing your own,’ it’s about benefiting the human population. The chemicals we dump on our lawn return to us in our drinking water because once they enter the water cycle, some chemicals cannot be removed.

If it’s green and it grows, and it’s either edible or native, leave it alone. Native plants evolved to thrive in the high clay content soil and they are drought resistant. If enough of us leave the imprudence of bluegrass lawns for history books and replace it with something that makes sense, the world will be better off. It’s time for a paradigm shift and a change in what we view as beautiful. Reject the traditional lawn and embrace biodiversity.

Pamela Galus, Omaha

Sad season opener

I’ve had it. Every four years or so we get the new, best coach ever. Every year we have absolutely the best recruiting class ever. Every year, this is the year that starts the turnaround. The only offense against Minnesota was quarterback runs. He can’t do that all night.

The hype is always wrong, and it is again this year. I hope this is the year NU decides to cancel football, put a dome on the stadium and use it for volleyball.

I know, you’ll say I’m a fair-weather fan, but what I am is a good-team fan, and I’m sick of these lousy teams with giant egos and little talent to back it up.

I predict three wins this year, and that’s if they can play UNO, Wayne State and the volleyball team. Check that — two wins. I think the volleyball team would beat them. So would Central High.

Neil Willer, Blair, Neb.

Look of defiance?

Trump’s mug shot was supposed to look defiant. Instead it looks like a poster for a horror movie. Maybe that’s appropriate?

Larry Johnson, Omaha

Reducing toxic politics

I urge voters and elected officials of Nebraska to adopt ranked-choice voting because it helps reduce some of the toxicity of American politics — in part because candidates are incentivized to campaign to be a voter’s second-choice pick. Because a candidate works to appeal to their opponent’s supporters, the system may encourage less negative campaigning. It could also deter candidates with unpopular or extreme policy platforms from running — in part because they may be unable to win a majority of votes. Let’s give it a try, Nebraska!

James Lane, Lincoln