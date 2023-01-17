The Public Pulse: Thoughts on ranked choice voting; Appointment is cronyism; Mail-in ballots







One person, one vote

I think that Wesley Dodge (“Partisan clown show”) is wrong in calling for ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting goes against the principle of one-person, one-vote and therefore is unconstitutional. Having a run-off election following last year’s Republican gubernatorial primary would have made sense given that Jim Pillen won with only about one-third of the votes cast in that primary election. Mail-in ballots could have been sent to registered Republicans who voted in the gubernatorial primary election, saving the cost of the run-off election to choose the Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska. For all states with multiple congressional districts to follow the laws of Nebraska and Maine in how the electoral college votes are won makes sense to me. This is especially true of states where you have a Democrat majority in large cities and many other areas in those states where Republicans are in the majority. The voters in the large cities in those states cancel out the votes of the rest of the state in presidential elections.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Injection of civility

I agree with Wesley Dodge (Pulse, Jan. 10) in regard to the secret ballot for choosing the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature. I especially agree with Mr. Dodge in encouraging our state legislators to support passing ranked choice voting in Nebraska. I also encourage support of multi-member congressional districts (Google The Fair Representation Act) on the national level.

Our electoral and governing processes are badly in need of an injection of civility which these changes would provide.

James Lane, Lincoln

Cronyism

Governor Pillen’s decision to appoint Pete Ricketts, to replace Ben Sasse in the United States Senate, comes down to one word: cronyism. In my opinion, Pete Ricketts bought a United Senate Seat, and Pillen made it official. Ricketts may be qualified to hold his new position, but that doesn’t mean he deserves it. Pillen should have selected someone who was qualified and espouses Nebraska conservative values, but only as a “caretaker” until the next election. There were better candidates than Ricketts, but Pillen decided to pay his “pal” back. Unethical and disgusting.

Bradley Wardell, La Vista

Mail-in ballots

A bill eliminating mail-in ballots is based on Sen. Erdman’s belief that the person mailing it can’t be identified. A possible solution would be to have the ballot certified by a notary available at most banks and local venues prior to mailing. The majority of citizens work on Election Tuesdays. Various attempts to restrict hours, polling places, their locations and now mail-in ballots have the same consequences to reduce the number of voters. Tuesday was designated for voting to allow farmers travel time to polling places for in-person voting. It’s 2023. We have secure technology now. Or should we install ink wells and quill-tipped pens at polling places?

Jeff Johnston

Elmwood, Nebraska

On voting rights

It amazed me that people supported the empty voter ID bill, which only had a catchy title. There was no substance or strategy, so most voters had no idea what they were voting for. Now proposed plans are starting to come out. If you are not in the military or a nursing home, mail-in or early voting will not be an option. So, if you are hospitalized, immunocompromised, handicapped, out-of-town, home-bound, have no means of transportation, work a 12-hour day shift (an election day holiday will not work for all occupations), live in rural areas, etc. — no vote for you! It gives new meaning to the slogan “Nebraska — Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” I would add: “Especially if you think voting is a right.”

Teresa Burks, Omaha

Sacred day

All I can add to Karen Hile’s (Pulse, Jan. 11) Creighton’s Christmas Day basketball letter is Amen!

Yano Mangiameli, Omaha

Square wheel

Michael O’Keefe (Pulse, Jan. 10) remarked that hitting a pothole prompted him to think of a name for the proposed streetcar system. That prompted me to recall the South Shore Railway, which ran from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago. Generations of “Benders” and “Domers” called it the “Square Wheel.” As I survey the field of TIFs she has sown, “Square Wheel” may be the closest Mayor Stothert ever gets to a square deal.

K.M. Davies, Omaha

LB228

The citizens of Nebraska need to do a better job of electing their state representatives. Obviously, the person introducing Legislative Bill 228, State Sen. Steve Erdman, did not think this through as it would negatively impact more of his Republican constituents since there are more of them in the state than Democrats. Reading is fundamental.

Veronica Galloway, Omaha