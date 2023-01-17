The Public Pulse: Thoughts on ranked choice voting; Appointment is cronyism; Mail-in ballots

One person, one vote
I think that Wesley Dodge (“Partisan clown show”) is wrong in calling for ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting goes against the principle of one-person, one-vote and therefore is unconstitutional. Having a run-off election following last year’s Republican gubernatorial primary would have made sense given that Jim Pillen won with only about one-third of the votes cast in that primary election. Mail-in ballots could have been sent to registered Republicans who voted in the gubernatorial primary election, saving the cost of the run-off election to choose the Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska. For all states with multiple congressional districts to follow the laws of Nebraska and Maine in how the electoral college votes are won makes sense to me. This is especially true of states where you have a Democrat majority in large cities and many other areas in those states where Republicans are in the majority. The voters in the large cities in those states cancel out the votes of the rest of the state in presidential elections.
People are also reading…
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
Injection of civility
I agree with Wesley Dodge (Pulse, Jan. 10) in regard to the secret ballot for choosing the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature. I especially agree with Mr. Dodge in encouraging our state legislators to support passing ranked choice voting in Nebraska. I also encourage support of multi-member congressional districts (Google The Fair Representation Act) on the national level.
Our electoral and governing processes are badly in need of an injection of civility which these changes would provide.
James Lane, Lincoln
Cronyism
Governor Pillen’s decision to appoint Pete Ricketts, to replace Ben Sasse in the United States Senate, comes down to one word: cronyism. In my opinion, Pete Ricketts bought a United Senate Seat, and Pillen made it official. Ricketts may be qualified to hold his new position, but that doesn’t mean he deserves it. Pillen should have selected someone who was qualified and espouses Nebraska conservative values, but only as a “caretaker” until the next election. There were better candidates than Ricketts, but Pillen decided to pay his “pal” back. Unethical and disgusting.
Bradley Wardell, La Vista
Mail-in ballots
A bill eliminating mail-in ballots is based on Sen. Erdman’s belief that the person mailing it can’t be identified. A possible solution would be to have the ballot certified by a notary available at most banks and local venues prior to mailing. The majority of citizens work on Election Tuesdays. Various attempts to restrict hours, polling places, their locations and now mail-in ballots have the same consequences to reduce the number of voters. Tuesday was designated for voting to allow farmers travel time to polling places for in-person voting. It’s 2023. We have secure technology now. Or should we install ink wells and quill-tipped pens at polling places?
Jeff Johnston
Elmwood, Nebraska
On voting rights
It amazed me that people supported the empty voter ID bill, which only had a catchy title. There was no substance or strategy, so most voters had no idea what they were voting for. Now proposed plans are starting to come out. If you are not in the military or a nursing home, mail-in or early voting will not be an option. So, if you are hospitalized, immunocompromised, handicapped, out-of-town, home-bound, have no means of transportation, work a 12-hour day shift (an election day holiday will not work for all occupations), live in rural areas, etc. — no vote for you! It gives new meaning to the slogan “Nebraska — Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” I would add: “Especially if you think voting is a right.”
Teresa Burks, Omaha
Sacred day
All I can add to Karen Hile’s (Pulse, Jan. 11) Creighton’s Christmas Day basketball letter is Amen!
Yano Mangiameli, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse December 2022
Wounded veterans need suitable housing to fit their needs, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers respond to Gov-elect Jim Pillen's top priorities for his administration.
Streetcars are expensive and have very limited utility, Pulse writers say.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on imposing religious beliefs upon others.
Pulse writer reminds us that kindness is the best gift to give.
Pulse writers question the timing of tenants forced to evacuate the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.
Pulse writer says former President Trump needs to be held accountable for his wrongs.
Pulse writer offers a solution to the local high property tax problem.
Pulse writer laments about local property tax increases in Omaha.
Pulse writer is thankful for access to palliative care.
Pulse writer does not agree with the revised policy on gender for Omaha's Catholic schools.
Pulse writer laments on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Pulse writer says that the past Nebraska coaches may not be the problem with Husker football.
Ricketts tenure as Governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer weighs in on alternatives to the streetcar plan.
Pulse writers say it is necessary to correct broadband map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal funding.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the application process for filling Sasse's senate seat.
Pulse writers sound off on applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate.
Pulse writer praises the volunteers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank.
Timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey has not been involved in the day-to-day knowledge or operation of the Democratic Party in Nebraska in recent years.
Pulse writer reminisces on the old school World-Herald paper carriers.
No collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university's highest paid teacher, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer wants UPRR to recognize its essential workers and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for them to take care of themselves or their families.
Square wheel
Michael O’Keefe (Pulse, Jan. 10) remarked that hitting a pothole prompted him to think of a name for the proposed streetcar system. That prompted me to recall the South Shore Railway, which ran from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago. Generations of “Benders” and “Domers” called it the “Square Wheel.” As I survey the field of TIFs she has sown, “Square Wheel” may be the closest Mayor Stothert ever gets to a square deal.
K.M. Davies, Omaha
LB228
The citizens of Nebraska need to do a better job of electing their state representatives. Obviously, the person introducing Legislative Bill 228, State Sen. Steve Erdman, did not think this through as it would negatively impact more of his Republican constituents since there are more of them in the state than Democrats. Reading is fundamental.
Veronica Galloway, Omaha