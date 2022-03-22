The Public Pulse: Thoughts on saving daylight; Remembering Ron Stander; Praise for Supreme Court pick

About time

Kudos for introducing LB 283, making daylight saving time permanent. I’m glad to hear surrounding states are “pushing similar measures.” I don’t care which time they opt for, doesn’t matter. Want to make it the “God-given sun-in-the-sky-at-noon” time, fine. Just. Stop. Changing. It. We will all adapt, even the children (no, Sens. Cavanaugh and Clements, it won’t be “excruciating” for kids). It’s about time we stay on one time.

Antonia Montana, Omaha

Saving daylight

It is disturbing to see LB 283 is being considered. As a former resident of Nebraska for many years, my clocks have been changed many times. Permanent standard time is recommended by a clinical sleep specialist at Rush University Center in Chicago. Arizona and Hawaii do not change to daylight saving time. Businesses want people to shop. Unfortunately, many people have out of control credit debt. Is it wise to encourage that? If items are essential, shopping will continue whether there is daylight or efficient lighting after dark. Please think permanent standard time to avoid changing twice a year.

Virginia Davidsaver, Fort Myers, FL

Remembering Ron Stander

In the early 1970s, I was involved in an incident in the parking lot of a local watering hole. I had dispatched my opponent, when I felt a tap on my shoulder from behind. I wheeled around, prepared to defend myself, yet again, when I realized that I was squared off against a man who had fought for the heavyweight championship of the world.

He said forcefully, “It’s over. Put your hands down, boy, and get yourself for home.”

Fortunately for me, discretion overruled valor at this point, and I did just that.

It’s comforting to know that, he has returned home as well.

RIP, Ron Stander.

Kevin Shepherd, Omaha

The most qualified

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exactly who we need on the Supreme Court. Right now, the far-right is trying to attack her credentials, her experience and her character. But we know what this is really about: they don’t want a Supreme Court justice who will ensure justice for all — not just the wealthy and powerful. We the people demand our courts are filled with qualified people and she is just that.

Stacey Zuckerman, Sioux City, Iowa

Medical decisions

So now the mayor and the city council will decide health issues. Who came up with that brilliant idea? Let me guess: someone without a medical degree.

How would Vinny Palermo like it if I came into his business and — with very little knowledge of the business — told Vinny how to run it. I suspect I’d be told to take a hike. Rightfully so. Well, the same applies for Palermo, Stothert, etc.

The sole complaint I can see is that the medical doctor made a medical decision. For the welfare of the people. Something that I don’t trust any non-doctor to make.

If we listened to non-doctors, we’d have injected bleach, stuck sunshine up our bums and eaten horse paste.

And the decision the doctor made was to wear a mask? Oh no ... such a troublesome thing to do. Leave the medicine to the doctors and go play with your streetcars.

Larry Brodahl, Omaha

GOP candidates

I’ve lived most of my life in Nebraska (I’m 75), so I’ve known a lot of Republicans. For the most part, they are friendly, sensible, and pragmatic people. But like other recent Pulse writers, judging by their early TV ads, I find the two leading GOP candidates for governor to be rather appalling.

First there is Charles Herbster, who proudly proclaims his endorsement by the former president. This clearly associates Herbster with the chaos, mismanagement and divisiveness of Trump’s term in office, plus the “Big Lie” that threatens to undermine our democracy. And in another ad, Herbster openly echoes the anti-immigrant nativism of Trump. If you’re being honest with yourself, I don’t think you can deny the truth about Trump’s dismal record. Why would we want someone who aligns himself with that?

Besides, you have to ask yourself, “What the heck does Trump know about what or who is best for Nebraska?” What gives him the credibility to endorse anyone for office here?

Then there is Jim Pillen. It seems to me that hate and divisiveness just radiate from his face. In the “cocked shotgun” ad, he not so subtly suggests that the proper response to people or policies he disagrees with is violence. And we can’t forget Pillen’s efforts to stoke racial division by inveighing against critical race theory (which isn’t being taught in Nebraska’s schools) and UNL’s laudable efforts to promote diversity in the university.

They are so afraid the truth about the sordid history of race relations in this country will cause little White boys and girls to hate themselves. What do they think this history has done to Black and Native American boys’ and girls’ self-image? Isn’t honesty and truth, however inconvenient, the best policy?

Meanwhile, as another writer has noted, neither candidate is talking about how he would address actual Nebraska problems like fair tax policy, prison overcrowding and climate change. The sad thing is that one of these two guys will likely be elected governor. So I have to ask Nebraska Republicans, “Are these two the best you can do?”

Randy Prier, Papillion

Tax time

If Omaha has so much money to spend, why don’t they give back the taxes they charge on Social Security. There are only 12 states that pay taxes on Social Security and those states are Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Why are they trying to spend so much money moving the library to another location just so Nebraska has a beautiful skyline? I heard if we give those taxes back, it would cost Nebraska $57 million. Really?

The little guy is the one that ends up paying more in taxes and the rich just keep getting richer.

Linda Struck, Omaha

Abortion debate

Reading Andi Curry Grubb’s opinion article that abortion is “health care plain and simple”, I would instead say abortion is murder plain and simple.

Dave Ziola, Crete